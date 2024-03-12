We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
智能Hi-Fi音響 LG Music Flow HS7
所有規格
音頻性能
-
Channel
4.1 聲道
-
總輸出
360W
-
前置喇叭
40W x 2
-
環迴立體喇叭
40W x 2
-
重低音喇叭
200W (Wireless)
輸入& 輸出
-
音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入
Yes
-
音頻輸入 - 光學
Yes
-
Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸出
Yes
-
HDMI - 輸入
Yes
網絡
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Multriroom Solution (Mesh network)
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution (Media Server)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
便利功能
-
OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android)
(Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes)
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
Yes
-
Smart Phone Media Server
Yes
-
Smart UX:
-
-
- Universal Search
Yes
-
- Seamless Music Play
Yes
-
- Music Curation
Yes
-
- Home Chat
Yes
-
- NSU
Yes
-
Any TV Remote Compatibility
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)
Yes / Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Optical)
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
3D 視頻信號通過
Yes
-
音頻返回頻道(ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
靜音
Yes
-
光暗
Yes
-
休眠
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
聲音模式
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Yes
-
5.1ch Source
Main Bar : C,FL/R Rear Spk. : RL/RR
-
2ch Source
Main Bar : C,FL/R Rear Spk. : RL/RR
-
Party Mode
Yes
-
One-source Multi-speaker
Yes
-
Multi-source Multi-speaker
Yes
-
TV & External Player Sound to Multi-speaker
Yes
-
Sound Effect
Standard / Music / Cinema / Flat / Boost / Treble/Bass / User EQ
-
Night Mode (On/Off)
Yes
-
Dynamic Loudness
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)
Yes
影音格式
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
OCG
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
AAC(MPEG4)
Yes
-
ALAC
Yes
-
AIFF
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
INTERNET RADIO SUPPORTED
-
Internet Radio Supported
Yes
MUSIC SERVICE SUPPORTED
-
Music Service Supported
Yes
電源
-
主機：Type
Adaptor (25V, 2A)
-
主機：耗電 - 關機
0.5W Under
-
主機：耗電
45W
-
重低音：Type
SMPS 100~240V, 50/64Hz
-
重低音：耗電 - 關機
0.5W Under
-
重低音：耗電
33W
-
Wireless
2.4GHz Only
配件
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
PC SW: Web
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA4 (Half Silver)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
無線喇叭掛牆架
Yes
-
Cable Management
Yes
-
Table Stand(Detachable Foot)
Yes
揚聲器
-
前置: SPL
82dB
-
前置: System
Closed type
-
前置: Tweeter Unit
13mm Balance Dome
-
前置: Woofer Unit
35 x 72 (Track)
-
前置: Impedance
4Ω
-
前置: Magnetic Shielding
non-shield
-
重低音: Model Name
S75A2-D
-
重低音: SPL
85dB
-
重低音: System
Bass Reflex
-
重低音: Woofer Unit
6"
-
重低音: Magnetic Shielding
Semi Shield
-
重低音: Impedance
3Ω
尺寸
-
主揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm
1060 x 45 x 82
-
超低音揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm
171 x 390 x 261
-
主揚聲器 - 淨量 (Kg)
2.5
-
超低音揚聲器 - 淨重 (Kg)
5.6