規格

評論

支援

所有規格

音頻性能

  • Channel

    4.1 聲道

  • 總輸出

    320W

  • 前置喇叭

    40W x 2

  • 環迴立體喇叭

    40W x 2

  • 重低音喇叭

    160W (Wireless)

輸入& 輸出

  • 音頻輸入 - 耳機輸入

    Yes

  • 音頻輸入 - 光學

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸出

    Yes

  • HDMI - 輸入

    Yes

便利功能

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Yes / Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • 3D 視頻信號通過

    Yes

  • 備用模式通過音頻、視頻

    Yes

  • 音頻返回頻道(ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • 靜音

    Yes

  • 休眠

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

聲音模式

  • Sound Effect (Toggle)

    Standard (By pass) / CINEMA (Movie) / MUSIC (Natural) / NEWS (Clear Voice) / SPORTS / BASS

  • D.Loud (Loudness)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler (On/Off)

    Yes

影音格式

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • OCG

    Yes

電源

  • Type

    ADAPTER (25V, 2A)

  • 耗電 - 關機

    0.5W ↓

尺寸

  • 主揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm

    840 x 35 x 82

  • 超低音揚聲器 (闊 x 高 x 深)mm

    221 x 351.5 x 281

  • 主揚聲器 - 淨量 (Kg)

    1.55

  • 超低音揚聲器 - 淨重 (Kg)

    7.32

