LG ULTRA HD TV
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
平面尺寸(吋)
55
-
解像度
3840 x 2160
-
背光技術
Edge
-
微像素控制
Yes
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- 地面
DTMB
-
MHEG
Yes
-
數碼制式 - 地面
DTMB
影像
-
Picture Quality Index
PMI 1400
-
Picture Quality Engine
True 4K Engine
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
2.0Ch Speaker System (1way 2speakers)
-
音頻輸出
20W
-
立體聲系統
ULTRA Surround
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes
INPUT DEVICE
-
Voice Recognition - Speech to Text
Yes
-
Magic Remote - 3 Modes (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
---- Mobile App ----
----
-
- LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
- LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
---- Pre installed App ----
----
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
- Web Browser PIP
Yes
-
LG Photo editor
Yes
-
---- Standard ----
----
-
Accessibility
Yes
-
---- Other ----
-----
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Mobile TV On
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
- Simultaneous Audio
Yes
-
- Block access to harmful site
Yes
DVR (DIGITAL)
-
Recording
External Hard Drive
-
Analog Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift (live playback)
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
Recording
Manual / TV Guide
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME / CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)
3 (6G : 1, 3G : 2)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3.0(1) / 2.0(2)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite share)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (Horizontal)
-
耳筒輸出
1 (Horizontal)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)
配件
-
遙控器
MR15 (Black)
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera Accessory
Ready (VC550)
-
- Camera Spec
2M
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
耗電量 - 省電/睡眠模式(最高)
0.3W
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1240 x 722 x 56.7
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1240 x 778 x 261
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
17.8
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
19.7