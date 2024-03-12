We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42LM7600
所有規格
共通規格
-
平面尺寸(吋)
42
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
背光技術
Edge LED
-
動態影像清晰度
800
-
微像素控制
Yes
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
地面
DTMB
影像
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
影像精靈 II
Yes
音頻
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
揚聲器系統
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
音頻輸出
10W+10W
-
環繞系統
Virtual Sound
-
清晰聲音II
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D形式
FPR
-
支援3D轉換2D
Yes
-
支援2D轉換3D
Yes
-
-- 景深強度調整
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
-- 可視角度調整
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D景深強度調整
Yes
-
3D可視角度調整
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D影像修正
Yes
-
3D音響技術
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
----- Smart TV
-----
-
主頁面板2.0
Yes
-
LG World
Yes
-
特級內容
Yes
-
網絡瀏覽器
Yes
-
3D World
Yes
-
畫中畫
Yes
-
----- Network
-----
-
Wi-Fi支援/內置
Yes (Set Built-in)
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Media Link
Yes (HK Only)
-
DLNA (電影/相片/音樂)
Yes (DLNA Certified)
-
Windows 7 認可
Yes
-
WiFi Display
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
----- USB
-----
-
USB版本
v2.0
-
----- Special
-----
-
智能節電模式
Plus
連接
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
4 (V)
-
USB 2.0
3 (1Hub)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
Yes (2)
-
影音輸入
1 (V, Gender)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (V, Gender)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (V, Optical)
-
RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)
1 (V)
-
電腦音頻輸入
1 (V)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (V)
遙控
-
神奇遙控器
Yes
配件
-
3D眼鏡（隨機）
4
電源
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W↓
尺寸
-
寬x高x深（毫米）不連座檯架
935x566x33.4
-
寬x高x深（毫米）連座檯架
935x636x263