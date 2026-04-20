There is a specific kind of silence just before a wicket falls. Most people watching cricket this April did not experience it from a seat. They experienced it from a sofa, and LG India believed that moment deserved to feel just as alive, bringing the stadium straight to people via screens.

The LG Premium League was not a standard promotion. It was a decision to meet India at its most emotionally charged: the height of cricket season, when the country collectively holds its breath, argues over line ups, and gathers around a screen like it is sacred.

Stores across India were dressed for the occasion. Standees, table-tops, social posts, the campaign did not interrupt cricket. It joined it. It showed up in the same spaces where fans were already celebrating, debating, and feeling things deeply. That is the difference between a campaign and a gesture.

When a brand understands what a moment means to people, not just what it can sell inside that moment — it stops being a vendor and starts becoming part of the memory. India did not just watch cricket this season. In living rooms across the country, LG was quietly part of the experience.

That is Affinity, one match event at a time, making Lives Good.