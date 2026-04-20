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When a Brand Store Becomes a People-Centric Experience.
How LG India's Cool Fest GTM Turned Retail into Real Connection!
People walk into a store to get impressed by products, not by a brand. They walk in with a need, a question, or sometimes just the feeling that something should be changed in their home. The product that they find in that moment — and how it makes them feel — is everything.
This April, LG India's Cool Fest Campaign made a deliberate choice: instead of waiting for customers to find LG, it went to where people already were. Across multiple branches and key locations, store fronts came alive. Live product demonstrations replaced static displays. Emcee-led engagement replaced passive browsing. High-visibility setups turned walk-ins into conversations, and conversations into decisions.
The in-store launch of LG's TV became a moment, beyond a product announcement. Premium categories found new visibility. Customers who came in curious about one product left with a clearer sense of what an LG home could feel like.
At large-format exhibitions, including Sanket India in Ahmedabad and activations across major malls, LG brought its full range together under one roof. TV, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines were not separate categories, but a single, coherent vision of modern living.
And across thousands of stores nationwide, LG AMC visibility ensured that the relationship with existing customers stayed warm, not transactional. This is what people-first GTM looks like. Participation at scale. Affinity earned in person, making Lives Good!