When a Brand Store Becomes a People-Centric Experience.

People walk into a store to get impressed by products, not by a brand. They walk in with a need, a question, or sometimes just the feeling that something should be changed in their home. The product that they find in that moment — and how it makes them feel — is everything.

This April, LG India's Cool Fest Campaign made a deliberate choice: instead of waiting for customers to find LG, it went to where people already were. Across multiple branches and key locations, store fronts came alive. Live product demonstrations replaced static displays. Emcee-led engagement replaced passive browsing. High-visibility setups turned walk-ins into conversations, and conversations into decisions.