LG Marketing Highlights

Nobody told us to care. We chose to.

From April 20 to 24, LG India did something for the environment. Across the week, our people, from top management to the newest faces on the floor, showed up. They planted trees in their backyards and nearby communities. They collected plastic wrappers and bottles. They dropped off old electronics, letting go of things that once mattered, so the planet could matter more.

On one day, they simply switched off the lights. The entire Innovation Gallery went quiet—not because someone sent a directive, but because people understood the importance of our home-our planet-our Earth.