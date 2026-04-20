LG Marketing Highlights

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One Week. Many People. And a Planet That Felt the Difference.

LG India's Earth Day Week — A First of Its Kind

earthday

Nobody told us to care. We chose to.

From April 20 to 24, LG India did something for the environment. Across the week, our people, from top management to the newest faces on the floor, showed up. They planted trees in their backyards and nearby communities. They collected plastic wrappers and bottles. They dropped off old electronics, letting go of things that once mattered, so the planet could matter more.

On one day, they simply switched off the lights. The entire Innovation Gallery went quiet—not because someone sent a directive, but because people understood the importance of our home-our planet-our Earth.

earthday

No campaign metric demanded any of this. No performance review was watching. This was something rarer: people choosing to participate because they genuinely felt something. That feeling—of belonging to a cause bigger than a product or a quarter—is exactly what Affinity looks like in real life.

Beyond just marking Earth Day on a calendar, LG India built a week that brought people together around something that matters for a bigger cause. This is the first time we have done this. It will not be the last. Life's Good. Especially when we protect it.

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