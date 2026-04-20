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Three Conferences. One Clear Signal: India is Ready for Smarter Spaces.

LG Information Display Joins India's Significant Hospitality and Public Sector Conversations

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The best technology in a hotel room is the kind a guest never thinks about. The INTRERACTIVE screen that responds before they finish searching. The display at the concierge desk that knows what to show before anyone asks. The meeting room that simply works. That is the standard LG Information Display came to talk about — and in early 2026, it found exactly the right rooms to say it in.

At the Accor South Asia General Managers Conference in February and the Radisson Group General Managers Conference in Chennai in March, LG ID engaged with hospitality leaders from across India. The meeting was not to show a product catalogue, but to strike a conversation about how spaces feel with good technology. In-room entertainment, meeting room displays, reception and concierge solutions — each one designed around the person using it, not the spec sheet behind it.

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In New Delhi, the 12th PSU Awards and Conference opened a different kind of door. Boardrooms, training rooms, control rooms - spaces where decisions are made and information moves fast. LG's SuperSign Cloud Solution showed government and institutional leaders what it means to manage communication centrally, at scale, without friction. For organisations that serve millions, it is necessary to have that kind of clarity.

Three rooms full of people who shape how India works, travels, and makes decisions. LG Information Display listened, demonstrated, and connected with the leaders, defining what smart spaces look like across this country for years to come. That is how Affinity is built in B2B, making lives good.

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