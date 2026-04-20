The best technology in a hotel room is the kind a guest never thinks about. The INTRERACTIVE screen that responds before they finish searching. The display at the concierge desk that knows what to show before anyone asks. The meeting room that simply works. That is the standard LG Information Display came to talk about — and in early 2026, it found exactly the right rooms to say it in.

At the Accor South Asia General Managers Conference in February and the Radisson Group General Managers Conference in Chennai in March, LG ID engaged with hospitality leaders from across India. The meeting was not to show a product catalogue, but to strike a conversation about how spaces feel with good technology. In-room entertainment, meeting room displays, reception and concierge solutions — each one designed around the person using it, not the spec sheet behind it.