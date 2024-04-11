Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG cinebeam story
Innovative thechnology
Clear picture : an aurora over the mountain

Incomparable display, It’s priority

Incredible color accuracy with LG Wheel-less laser & Led technology

For ultimate picture quality, LG adopts Wheel-less Laser & LEDtech. It overcomes defects of conventional projector such as discoloration of LCD and rainbow effect* of DLP. Meet the vivid picture with richer and deeper color.

3 Primary Colors

3 primary colors

DCI Standard

DCI standard

Wheel-less Rainbow Effect Free

Wheel-less rainbow effect free

Sharpness

Sharpness

Colorful image with LG Wheel-less Laser & LED technology

LG Wheel-less Laser & LED

 

Colorful image with LG Wheel-less Laser & LED technology

Conventional

*Rainbow effect caused by color wheel.

  • Conventional laser

  • 3Ch Laser (HU85 only)

3Ch laser

LG CineBeam with 3Channel laser2, uses RGB separate colors w/o color wheel, can express vivid picture. It is faithful to natural color presentation compared to conventional laser include dual laser.

  • Conventional LED

  • 4Ch LED (HU70 only)

4Ch LED

LG 4Channel LED3 uses RGB separate color and Dynamic green. Since Dynamic green adjust brightness and color tone, LG LED CineBeam delivers more vibrant picture than conventional projector.

  • Conventional LCD projector

  • LG Wheel-less Laser & LED

Everyday vivid color without discoloration

Steadily enjoy vivid color with LG Wheel-less Laser & LED4. Conventional LCD projector uses dichroic mirror to express RGB color from white, but it causes color change time goes by. But LG Wheel-less Laser & LED do not use dichroic mirror and wheel to express primary and stable RGB color.

  • Dark Areas are Darker

  • Bright Areas are Brighter

Clearer and deeper with contrast ratio 2,000,000:1

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio means that the brightest white is 2 million times brighter than the darkest black. Bright areas are brighter and dark areas are darker, enabling a delicate gradient and wide range of color to ensure cinematic picture quality without blurry or pixelated images.

1.Some models may not support this feature.

2.Applied to HU85 only.
3.Applied to HU70 only.
4.Applied to HU85 and All LED models.

 

HF85LG

HF85LG

Ultra short throw laser home theater projector

Learn more
HF65LG

HF65LG

UST LED FHD laser projector RGB LED 150,000:1

Learn more
BU50NST

BU50NST

LG ProBeam laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI Laser (LD + P/W) 3,000,000:1

Learn more
HF60LG

HF60LG

Powerful full HD LED projector RGB LED 150,000:1

Learn more
PH30N

PH30N

LG CineBeam LED projector with Built-in battery 1280 x 720 RGB LED 100,000:1

Learn more
PF50KG

PF50KG

Full HD LED smart home theater CineBeam projector with Built-In battery LED RGB 100,000:1

Learn more
A man is watching movie with large and clear screen by LG CineBeam

Making smarter to pursuit of comfort

Incredibly Ultra Short Throw Ratio 0.19¹
Smart Home Theater with LG AI ThinQ²
Convenience of Smart TV with Smart webOS³
Incredibly Ultra Short Throw Ratio 0.19¹
Smart Home Theater with LG AI ThinQ²
Convenience of Smart TV with Smart webOS³

Incredibly ultra short throw ratio 0.19¹

With LG's incredible Ultra Short Throw technology, you can enjoy a 90 (228.6cm) cinematic screen by placing it just 2 (5.08cm) away from the wall.

 

Smart home theater with LG AI ThinQ²

As LG CineBeam adopts the AI function ‘LG AI ThinQ’, you can control the operation and play your favorite contents by voice commands. Just say what you want.

 

Convenience of smart TV with smart webOS³

With webOS 4.5, you can enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to Wi-Fi network. Also webOS will automatically put apps by your favorite.

 

1.Only for UST models. Throw ratio may not be same by models.

2&3.Some models don't be applied this feature.

LG CineBeam product

Use Frequently & Steadily for a longer time

Support easy installation

Just follow how to set your own home theater

  • 4-Corner keystone adjustment

  • 12-Point keystone adjustment

12 point keystone adjustment1

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point Keystone on the screen.

  • Distorted picture

  • Auto corrected picture

Auto Keystone2

You can easily set the screen configurations with automated screen configuration supported. Just wait 3 seconds.

Zoom3

With improved zoom, you can adjust screen size without moving the location of projector.

Bracket ready

LG CineBeam offers an easy setup ceiling-installation with VESA hole for utilizing bracket.

Offset

LG CineBeam supports Offset 100%, so it has no screen trimming even when it is put on the table or installed by the ceiling.

1. Applied to HU85 only.

2. Not applied to UST projector.
3. Some models don't be applied this feature.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting laser

Enjoy steady-clear pictures all day long

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours. If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years. It keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without lamp replacement.

Icon image of clock

7 Years

8-hours a day

Icon image of monitor

14 Years

4-hours a day

Icon image of movie

28 Years

2-hours a day

What's your choice to bring the innovative theater into your home

HF85LG

Ultra short throw laser home theater projector

Learn more

HF65LG

UST LED FHD laser projector RGB LED 150,000:1

Learn more

BU50NST

LG ProBeam laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI laser (LD + P/W) 3,000,000:1

Learn more

HF60LG

Powerful full HD LED projector RGB LED 150,000:1

Learn more

PH30N

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery 1280 x 720 RGB LED 100,000:1

Learn more

PF50KG

Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector with Built-In Battery LED RGB 100,000:1

Learn more
