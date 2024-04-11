We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Incredible color accuracy with LG Wheel-less laser & Led technology
For ultimate picture quality, LG adopts Wheel-less Laser & LED1 tech. It overcomes defects of conventional projector such as discoloration of LCD and rainbow effect* of DLP. Meet the vivid picture with richer and deeper color.
*Rainbow effect caused by color wheel.
-
Conventional laser
-
3Ch Laser (HU85 only)
3Ch laser
LG CineBeam with 3Channel laser2, uses RGB separate colors w/o color wheel, can express vivid picture. It is faithful to natural color presentation compared to conventional laser include dual laser.
-
Conventional LED
-
4Ch LED (HU70 only)
4Ch LED
LG 4Channel LED3 uses RGB separate color and Dynamic green. Since Dynamic green adjust brightness and color tone, LG LED CineBeam delivers more vibrant picture than conventional projector.
-
Conventional LCD projector
-
LG Wheel-less Laser & LED
Everyday vivid color without discoloration
Steadily enjoy vivid color with LG Wheel-less Laser & LED4. Conventional LCD projector uses dichroic mirror to express RGB color from white, but it causes color change time goes by. But LG Wheel-less Laser & LED do not use dichroic mirror and wheel to express primary and stable RGB color.
-
Dark Areas are Darker
-
Bright Areas are Brighter
Clearer and deeper with contrast ratio 2,000,000:1
2,000,000:1 contrast ratio means that the brightest white is 2 million times brighter than the darkest black. Bright areas are brighter and dark areas are darker, enabling a delicate gradient and wide range of color to ensure cinematic picture quality without blurry or pixelated images.
1.Some models may not support this feature.
2.Applied to HU85 only.
3.Applied to HU70 only.
4.Applied to HU85 and All LED models.
Incredibly ultra short throw ratio 0.19¹
With LG's incredible Ultra Short Throw technology, you can enjoy a 90 (228.6cm) cinematic screen by placing it just 2 (5.08cm) away from the wall.
Smart home theater with LG AI ThinQ²
As LG CineBeam adopts the AI function ‘LG AI ThinQ’, you can control the operation and play your favorite contents by voice commands. Just say what you want.
Convenience of smart TV with smart webOS³
With webOS 4.5, you can enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to Wi-Fi network. Also webOS will automatically put apps by your favorite.
1.Only for UST models. Throw ratio may not be same by models.
2&3.Some models don't be applied this feature.
Support easy installation
Just follow how to set your own home theater
-
4-Corner keystone adjustment
-
12-Point keystone adjustment
12 point keystone adjustment1
You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point Keystone on the screen.
-
Distorted picture
-
Auto corrected picture
Auto Keystone2
You can easily set the screen configurations with automated screen configuration supported. Just wait 3 seconds.
Bracket ready
LG CineBeam offers an easy setup ceiling-installation with VESA hole for utilizing bracket.
1. Applied to HU85 only.
2. Not applied to UST projector.
3. Some models don't be applied this feature.
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting laser
Enjoy steady-clear pictures all day long
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours. If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years. It keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without lamp replacement.