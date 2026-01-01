About Cookies on This Site

Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the couch watching content on the wall-mounted TV.

What's the best lifestyle TV for you?

Whatever your lifestyle, there are LG TVs made just for you. From enjoying high-quality content like cinema, sports, and gaming to finding the perfect design piece, discover an LG TV that suits you.

What's important in a gaming TV?

Lag and video stuttering are no fun. For the most thrilling adventures and battles, smooth motion is key. A high refresh rate and VRR technology are essential for a seamless gaming experience.

What is a refresh rate?

Refresh rate is the number of times your display updates with a new image per second. Measured in Hz (Hertz), this metric is an indicator of how smooth your screen’s performance can be. A 120Hz refresh rate means the screen refreshes 120 times per second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the motion, which is most noticeable when playing fast-paced games or watching high-speed content.⁴
Side-by-side comparison of a racing car game and the difference in refresh rate. On one side, the refresh rate is lower resulting in more motion blur. On the other side, the refresh rate is high showing the car completely in focus.

What is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)?

VRR is a technology that synchronizes the refresh rate of games with your display in real-time. When the refresh rates aren’t synced, this can cause screen tearing and video stuttering. The most popular formats are Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. For gamers, this is a must-have feature for smooth and immersive gameplay.⁵

Hands holding a game controller in front of a TV with a car racing game on the screen. VRR, variable refresh rate logo is visible.

Why are LG TVs good for gaming?

LG TVs are great for gaming with high refresh rates of up to 165Hz for smooth gameplay. Our Gaming Portal turns your TV into a gaming hub, and our larger screens offer a more immersive experience. Our True Wireless TVs allow you to conveniently connect all your devices to the Zero Connect Box, creating a seamless wireless gaming setup with extremely low input lag that's Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync certified.¹ ⁶ ⁷ ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

High refresh rates up to 165Hz

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 165Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 10000 certification. Even when playing wirelessly, enjoy lag-free gaming at 144Hz without motion blur.² ³ ⁵ ⁶

Car racing game that looks vivid, completely in focus without any distracting motion blur. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo is visible. Other gaming certifications are also seen on the bottom showcasing the LG TV's great gaming performance.

Wireless gaming with extremely low input lag up to 144Hz in 4K

Discover the joys of high performance, wireless gaming on the LG True Wireless TV that's Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD Freesync-certified.¹ ⁵ ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

LG OLED M5 TV with a game being played on its screen showcasing the smooth and seamless gameplay. Zero Connect Box is seen, but blends well with the space. Nvidia G-Sync logo and AMD FreeSync Premium logo are seen. Gaming certifications are visible.

Your clean dream setup for wireless gaming

Experience greater freedom with a wireless gaming setup. Enjoy a clutter-free environment and have more flexibility in styling your space.⁹

Game room with a wireless gaming setup. LG True Wireless TV is wall-mounted with a high-resolution game on its screen. PC, gaming chair, toys, and neon mood lights are also visible. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 144Hz logo are seen.

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.⁷

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming — only on LG TVs

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.

LG TV with a poster of a popular game on its screen. NVIDIA GeForce NOW logo is visible.

Play on bigger screens, enjoy more immersive gaming

Larger screens mean more fun. Explore our Ultra Big TVs and take your gaming experience to the next level.²

Living room with a huge LG Ultra Big TV mounted on the wall. On the screen is a car racing game. Because of the screen size, the content feels so much more immersive.

Discover gaming TVs and find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5QNED85OLED C5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
True wireless---
DisplayLG OLED evoLG QNED evoLG OLED evo
SizeUp to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch)Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75 ,65, 55, 50 inch)Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Refresh Rates120Hz120Hz120Hz
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)Up to 165HzUp to 144HzUp to 144Hz
HDMI featuresALLM, eARC, HGiGALLM, eARC, HGiGALLM, eARC, HGiG
MotionClearMR 10000-ClearMR 9000
GamingGaming Portal, Game Dashboard & OptimizerGaming Portal, Game Dashboard & OptimizerGaming Portal, Game Dashboard & Optimizer
Learn MoreLearn More

¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

 

²Screen images simulated.

 

³Support for some features may vary by region and country.

 

⁴83/77/65/55 inches of LG OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144Hz on Dolby Vision inputs. 

 

⁵HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR. Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

⁶VRR ranges from 60Hz to 165Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. Actual performance may vary depending on setting, network connection, and usage environment.

 

⁷Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country. 

  Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country. 

  Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

 

⁸clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display. 

  Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch). 

  ClearMR 9000: Certified for LG OLED M5(83, 77, 65 inch), LG OLED G5(48 inch), LG OLED C5.

 

⁹4K 144Hz applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

  LG OLED M5 97-Inch supports 120Hz. 

  144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR). 

  Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.

  Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet. 

  Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. 

  Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

  Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

  True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.

 

¹⁰Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

 

¹¹Separate subscription required. Offerings may vary by membership plan.

 

¹²Available only on LG OLED M5, G5, and C5 series (including C5E, C5Z, CS5), and QNED9M.

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



