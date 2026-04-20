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Which is the best TV for sports fans?

The best TV for sports fans is one that keeps fast action smooth and clear, fills your view with a big, immersive screen, and helps you stay on top of your favorite teams with live updates. Since sports move quickly, with camera pans, sudden plays, and fast player movement, motion clarity matters just as much as screen size for a truly stadium-like experience at home. Read on to understand more about what makes a TV great for watching sports.

LG TV wall-mounted in a bright living room shows a stadium sports celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality on a wide screen.

LG TV wall-mounted in a bright living room shows a stadium sports celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality on a wide screen.

LG TV for sports is visualized with colorful confetti flying across a dark background, creating a dynamic and energetic atmosphere with vibrant motion and layered bursts of color.

The essentials of a great sports TV

How does screen size change the experience?

A larger screen pulls you closer to the action, making stadiums feel wider. Bigger displays enhance depth, helping you feel like you’re right there in the stands.

LG TV for sports viewing is wall-mounted in a spacious living room, showing a soccer match with players in motion, while a seated person points at the screen, illustrating enhanced depth and a more immersive sense of action.

Why is upscaling important for sports?

Not all live broadcasts are delivered in 4K. Advanced upscaling enhances lower-resolution feeds in real time, sharpening detail so matches look cleaner on large screens. 

LG TV for sports viewing with AI upscaling shows a split-screen close-up of a soccer ball, where the left side appears blurred and the right side sharper with clearer turf texture, illustrating improved clarity for sports viewing.

Why does motion handling matter?

Fast-paced sports demand smooth, blur-free motion. Strong motion processing and motion clarity keep fast camera pans, player movements, and ball tracking clear and sharp, so every play feels fluid. Motion clarity is crucial for sports TVs, ensuring you never miss a split-second of the action.

LG TV for sports viewing showcases motion handling performance through a fast-paced baseball split scene, illustrating blurry motion on the left side and clear player movement even during rapid gameplay on the right side.
LG TV for sports is visualized with colorful confetti flying across a dark background, creating a dynamic and energetic atmosphere with vibrant motion and layered bursts of color.

Why LG TVs are great for sports viewing

LG TVs are good for watching sports because they deliver sharp detail, responsive processing, and immersive sound. By combining OLED technology with sports-specific features, LG provides the ultimate answer for sports fans.

Total immersion on a grand scale

LG Ultra Big TVs offer immersive viewing across a range of sizes, up to 115 inches, providing the scale every sports fan craves.1)

LG TV with Dynamic Color on an Ultra Big screen centers on a fan in a red shirt celebrating, as the packed stadium scene is revealed on a massive TV in a living room, highlighting lifelike scale and vivid color at home.

Upscale every frame to 4K with pixel precision

With the alpha 11 AI Processor, AI Super Upscaling processes images even faster, analyzing genres to upscale pictures to 4K with optimal contrast.

LG TV featuring AI Super Upscaling is displayed on the wall in a contemporary living room, showcasing a dynamic soccer match upscaled to vivid 4K resolution with enhanced color and detail for immersive viewing.

LG TV featuring AI Super Upscaling is displayed on the wall in a contemporary living room, showcasing a dynamic soccer match upscaled to vivid 4K resolution with enhanced color and detail for immersive viewing.

ClearMR certified by VESA

LG OLED evo is VESA Certified ClearMR, ensuring that even in fast-paced scenes, every image is clear without blurry pixels. Industry-leading motion clarity makes LG TVs ideal for sports fans.2)

LG TV with ClearMR certified by VESA demonstrates motion clarity through side-by-side baseball action scenes, contrasting conventional viewing on the left with LG OLED evo’s sharp detail and reduced blur on the right.

LG TV with ClearMR certified by VESA demonstrates motion clarity through side-by-side baseball action scenes, contrasting conventional viewing on the left with LG OLED evo’s sharp detail and reduced blur on the right.

TruMotion's motion smoothing technology for sports and fast action

AI Genre Selection identifies content and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience, perfect for high-speed football or racing.

LG TV with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.

LG TV with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.

LG TV for sports is visualized with colorful confetti flying across a dark background, creating a dynamic and energetic atmosphere with vibrant motion and layered bursts of color.

LG TV features that take game day to the next level

Sports Forecast by AI Concierge delivers AI game predictions

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.3)

LG TV featuring Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.

LG TV featuring Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.

Sports Alert lets you set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedule and scores in real time.

LG TV shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.

LG TV with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.

Sports Portal makes game day easy

Set up a personalized home page for sports. Access streaming apps and YouTube highlights with live games and league tables all on one screen.4)

LG TV with Sports Portal offers a personalized sports home page enabling favorite team or player registration, live streaming content, and sports updates with a vibrant, wide live soccer stadium background.

LG TV with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.

Which LG TVs are best for sports fans?

Discover the best LG TVs for sports fans, including OLED evo and QNED models designed for motion clarity, immersive viewing, and powerful performance. Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best LG TV for your needs.

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED evo W6OLED evo G6MRGB95QNED90
The front view of LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features its clean Wallpaper design, while a dynamic abstract composition of wave-like color gradients in vivid multicolors flows seamlessly across the screen.
The front view of the LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, displays layered vivid multicolored forms on screen with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
The front view of LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel on low-profile feet, with a vivid, crystalline image of sharply defined red, green, and blue facets filling the screen.
The front view of LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED90, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, as dense clouds of color blend seamlessly across the display.
DisplayOLED evo 4K / 120HzOLED evo 4K / 120HzMicro RGB evo 4K / 120HzQNED evo Mini LED 4K / 120Hz
Size83”/77”83”/77”/65”/55”/48”100”/86”/75”115”/85”/75”/65”/55”
Processoralpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha8 AI Processor Gen3 (115”) alpha8 AI Processor Gen2 (85/75/65/55”)
SoundAI Super UpscalingAI Super UpscalingAI Super UpscalingAI Super Upscaling
GameClearMR 10000ClearMR 10000--
Additional FeaturesSports Portal / TruMotion / Sports Alert / Sports forecast by AI conciergeSports Portal / TruMotion / Sports Alert / Sports forecast by AI conciergeSports Portal / TruMotion / Sports Alert / Sports forecast by AI conciergeSports Portal / TruMotion / Sports Alert / Sports forecast by AI concierge
Learn MoreLearn More

*Differ by countries

Explore more tips
to help you make the right choice

TV Buying Guide

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What’s the right TV size for your space?

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Picture quality by display

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What makes a 4K TV a good choice?

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Which is the best TV for movie lovers?

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Which is the best TV for gamers?

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Which is the best TV for design enthusiasts?

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Which is the best AI TV for a smarter viewing?

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*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

3)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

4)*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



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