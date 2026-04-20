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What is the best TV for watching movies?

The best TV for watching movies recreates every scene with depth, clarity, and emotion, from high intensity action to subtle moments in close ups. For a more cinematic experience at home, look for strong contrast, refined highlights, and rich color depth. Technologies like HDR and precise black levels help create depth and clarity, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos further enhance the cinematic experience.

LG TV for watching movies fills a modern living room with a cinematic scene on a large wall-mounted display, featuring a detailed close-up of a character and tiger, highlighting rich color depth, strong contrast, and immersive viewing.

LG TV for watching movies fills a modern living room with a cinematic scene on a large wall-mounted display, featuring a detailed close-up of a character and tiger, highlighting rich color depth, strong contrast, and immersive viewing.

LG TV as a cinema TV is visualized as abstract gold wave-like lines on a black background, extending horizontally with smooth curves and gradient tones to form a continuous flowing pattern.

The essentials of a great cinema TV

Why is deep black important for movies?

Deep black levels are essential for cinematic realism. When a TV can reproduce true blacks, it preserves shadow detail and prevents dark scenes from looking washed out or grey. This stronger contrast allows bright highlights to stand out more clearly, creating a greater sense of depth and immersion, especially in night scenes, space visuals, or high-contrast films.

How does HDR compare to SDR for movie watching?

Compared to SDR’s more limited brightness and color range, HDR (High Dynamic Range) supports a wider range of contrast and color expression. On HDR-supported content, images can appear brighter and more vibrant compared to SDR. Dolby Vision™ is one of the widely adopted HDR formats, supporting up to 68 billion colors and theoretical peak brightness levels of up to 10,000 nits. Its dynamic metadata helps optimize color and brightness scene by scene for a more cinematic viewing experience.

What makes TVs with Dolby Vision™ special?

With a TV with Dolby Vision™ support, you can enjoy content mastered in Dolby Vision™ from Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Dolby Vision™ prevents color banding and enables more precise brightness control. Ensure your TV supports these features to enjoy cinematic quality even outside the theater.

What makes TVs with Dolby Atmos® special?

With Dolby Atmos® support, sound moves all around you—creating a more immersive, three-dimensional audio experience. Enjoy movies with greater depth and clarity. Dolby Atmos® brings cinema-level surround sound into your home, placing you at the center of the action.

Why is DAFC important for cinematic experience?

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) allows your TV and wireless speakers to work together. This flexibility helps create balanced, immersive surround audio, making a professional cinematic sound easier to achieve in real home environments.

LG TV

Why choose LG TVs for a cinematic experience?

Experts recommend LG TVs because they bring together advanced picture quality, immersive sound, and AI-powered features, specifically designed to make watching movies more intuitive and cinematic at home.

See every cinematic detail, from deep shadows to brilliant highlights

Step into vivid visuals with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER Mode

Experience movies as they were meant to be seen. Dolby Vision enhances detail, contrast, and color, while FILMMAKER Mode removes unnecessary processing to preserve the creator’s original intent. This helps deliver a more accurate and cinematic viewing experience at home.1)

HDR10 Pro optimizes brightness and color for clearer detail

HDR10 Pro enhances color, brightness, and contrast to deliver more vivid visuals and sharper detail. This helps reveal more depth in both bright highlights and darker scenes, making movies feel more lifelike and immersive.2)

AI HDR Remastering upgrades every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Looking for a more immersive cinematic experience? LG OLED evo takes it further

Perfect Black and Perfect Color in any light, always

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate color. It preserves detail in both dark and bright scenes, so you can see every moment clearly, even in a bright room.3)

LG OLED TV with Perfect Black and Perfect Color shows a split-screen spacecraft in a dark cosmos, comparing a matte display to Perfect Black for clearer picture quality in any light, with UL and Intertek verification for color accuracy and reflection-free performance.

Black as Another Character in the Film

LG OLED TV for watching movies is supported by Peter Doyle, a supervising visual colourist of renowned films, showing how accurate black levels reveal rich shadow detail and texture in low-light scenes.

Peter Doyle

 

<Harry Potter series>, <Inside Llewyn Davis>

 

An award-winning supervising visual colourist known for his work on the Harry Potter series and major films including The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings. A pioneer of early digital color grading. Recipient of the FilmLight Colour Award (2025).

 

“So when we think of films like Harry Potter, where a whole class wears black clothes at night lit only by candles or organic lights, it’s all about the shadows and the blacks. In many night scenes, the black itself becomes a character in the film - an anchor that defines everything else. Having that level of accuracy means you can reveal texture and detail within the shadows, not just a flat black screen.”

See the full interview
LG OLED TV for watching movies is supported by Rachel Morrison, an award-winning cinematographer of renowned films, showing how rich, dynamic black levels make the biggest difference in cinematic image quality.

Rachel Morrison

 

<Black Panther>, <Mudbound>

 

An award-winning cinematographer and director. The first woman nominated for the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for Mudbound. Recipient of the New York Film Critics Circle Award and the Kodak Vision Award.

 

“Especially on a film like Mudbound, where we were operating at the bottom of the curve, having a rich, dynamic black makes the biggest difference.”

See the full interview
*This story was edited from an advertorial feature article published on Variety.com This interview was conducted following attendance at the LG Electronics-hosted Hollywood Roadshow event in L.A. (LG OLED evo AI G5 showcase).

Top filmmakers and experts choose LG OLED

LG OLED meets the highest cinema standards and is the top TV recommended for watching movies. Hear why industry professionals prefer the quality of LG OLED.

LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights its black performance, supported by an interview with Sean Baker, showing how deep black levels enhance overall image quality. LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights its color performance, supported by an interview with Natasha Braier, showing how precise color and visuals reflect cinematic color intent. LG OLED TV for watching movies highlights picture quality performance, supported by an interview with Walter Volpatto, showing how detailed color reproduction and contrast preserve the creator’s intended image.
*This story was edited from an advertorial feature article published on Variety.com This interview was conducted following attendance at the LG Electronics-hosted Hollywood Roadshow event in L.A. (LG OLED evo AI G5 showcase).

Why do experts recommend deep black for watching movies?

Deep black levels are essential for cinematic realism. Unlike SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) which often suffers from washed-out dark scenes, true blacks preserve shadow detail. This stronger contrast allows bright highlights to stand out, creating a greater sense of depth and immersion—especially in night scenes or high-contrast films. 

Surround yourself with immersive, theater-like audio

Dolby Atmos surrounds you with immersive sound

Dolby Atmos creates immersive 360° audio by placing sound as dynamic objects, rather than fixed channels. This allows sound to move around you with greater depth and realism, making movies feel more cinematic at home.

Immersive audio tuned to your preferences

LG TV’s DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) optimizes sound based on your speaker placement, creating a surround experience tailored to your room layout. This helps deliver more balanced, immersive audio without complex setup.4)

With Sound Suite, customize your sound setup for your space

Designed to be fully flexible with over 50 possible combinations, LG Sound Suite lets you to choose from the many available speakers and combine them to create your own setup that matches your needs.5)

Smarter ways to discover content

AI Concierge recommends movies based on your viewing habits

AI Concierge suggests movies based on your viewing habits, helping you discover cinematic content that fits your preferences. In This Scene provides relevant information related to what you’re watching, making it easier to explore and stay engaged with each moment.6)

 

 

 

Discover the best LG TVs to watch movies on

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for your movie-watching needs.

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED evo W6OLED evo G6OLED evo C6
The front view of LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV features its clean Wallpaper design, while a dynamic abstract composition of wave-like color gradients in vivid multicolors flows seamlessly across the screen.
The front view of the LG OLED evo AI G6, released in 2026, displays layered vivid multicolored forms on screen with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, displays a vivid, sculptural swirl of layered rainbow tones across the screen with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
DisplayOLED evo 4K / 120HzOLED evo 4K / 120HzOLED evo 4K / 120Hz
Processoralpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Enginealpha11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
Size83”/77”83”/77”/65”/55”/48”83”/77”
True wirelessWorld’s first 4K 165Hz True Wireless TV with Zero Connect Box--
ConnectivityBuilt-in Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea) in Zero Connect BoxWi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea)Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth v5.3 / HDMI 2.1 (4ea)
Picture• Hyper Radiant Color Tech • X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra • Perfect Black & Perfect Color • Reflection-Free Premium • Eyesafe RPF40 • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)• Hyper Radiant Color Tech • X3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra (48” : X2.1 brighter with Brightness Booster Pro) • Reflection-Free Premium (except 48”) • Perfect Black & Perfect Color • Eyesafe RPF40 • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)• Hyper Radiant Color Tech • X3.2 brighter with Brightness Booster Pro • Perfect Black & Perfect Color • Eyesafe RPF40 • AI Picture Pro (AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra, AI HDR Remastering)
SoundAI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)AI Sound Pro (AI Object Remastering Ultra, Virtual 11.1.2 Ch) / DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect)
Speaker4.2ch / 60W4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W (48”)2.2ch / 40W 2.0ch / 20W (42”)
MovieDolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 ProDolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 ProDolby Vision / Dolby Atmos / FILMMAKER Ambient Mode / HDR10 Pro
Learn MoreLearn More
*Differ by countries

Explore more tips
to help you make the right choice

TV Buying Guide


Learn More

What’s the right TV size for your space?

Learn More

Picture quality by display

Learn More

What makes a 4K TV a good choice?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for gamers?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for sports fans?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for design enthusiasts?

Learn More

Which is the best AI TV for a smarter viewing?

Learn More

*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

1)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

2)*HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

 

3)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

4)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

5)*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*For Sound Suite connection, a 5GHz-supported router is required. Applicable to B6E, MRGB85, QNED85, and QNED82 models.

 

6)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



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