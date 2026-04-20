1)*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.
*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.
*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
*Installation requirements may differ.
*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.
*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.
2)*LG's Micro RGB refers to the Multi LED based color technology with the combination of smaller size leds than LG's Mini LED providing wide color reproduction.
*LG MicroRGB Display is certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.
3)*LG Mini RGB Display is certified by Intertek for Double 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.
4)*Precision Dimming-Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.
*Ultra Big TV-Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.
*Dynamic QNED Color Pro-QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.
*100% Color Volume-Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. -QNED evo Mini LED TVs feature a wider color gamut as compared to QNED70.
*Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra-Specifications of Mini LED and Dimming Zones may vary by inches, models and region.
*Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro-Specifications of Mini LED and Dimming Zones may vary by inches, models and region. -Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes
*alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3-Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.
5)*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.
*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.
6)*alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2-Compared to 2025 alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 based on internal spec comparison.