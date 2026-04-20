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OLED evo vs. Micro RGB evo vs. Mini RGB evo vs. QNED evo Mini LED: What's the difference in picture quality?

Understanding the differences in picture quality between LG TV models is the first step to choosing your next display. LG OLED evo represents the pinnacle of picture quality, delivering Perfect Black alongside Hyper Radiant Color Tech for exceptional depth, contrast, and color. Micro RGB evo enhances color expression with a pure RGB light structure for highly accurate and refined color reproduction. Mini RGB evo balances color and brightness using LG's proprietary Tandem LED, and QNED evo combines Mini LED brightness with advanced dimming. Explore LG's lineup across OLED evo, Micro RGB evo, Mini RGB evo, and QNED evo Mini LED TVs.

LG TV lineup shows differences in picture quality between LG OLED evo AI, LG Micro RGB evo AI, LG Mini RGB evo AI, and LG QNED evo AI Mini LED, each displaying bright and richly detailed abstract visuals against a dark background.

LG TV lineup shows differences in picture quality between LG OLED evo AI, LG Micro RGB evo AI, LG Mini RGB evo AI, and LG QNED evo AI Mini LED, each displaying bright and richly detailed abstract visuals against a dark background.

What defines picture quality?

Premium picture quality is a perfect harmony of contrast, brightness, and color. Great picture quality is not just about sharpness; it’s about how clearly details appear in bright scenes, how deep shadows feel in darker moments, and how naturally colors and motion come together. When these elements are balanced, every image feels vivid, immersive, and true-to-life. 

What should you look for when evaluating picture quality?

TV picture quality is not defined by a single specification. What we actually see on screen is the result of multiple elements working together, shaping clarity, depth, and realism at the same time. The human eye is less sensitive to how many colors there are, and more responsive to contrasts between light and dark, the density of black areas, the impact of bright areas, the accuracy of colors, and the technology that refines it all. These five core factors shape how we experience picture quality.

LG TV lists five picture quality factors including contrast ratio, black level, brightness, color, and processor, with short descriptions explaining each category for evaluating picture quality.

LG TV lists five picture quality factors including contrast ratio, black level, brightness, color, and processor, with short descriptions explaining each category for evaluating picture quality.

Contrast ratio

The foundation of depth and sharpness

The human eye reacts more strongly to differences between light and dark (dynamic range) than to color itself. A higher contrast ratio makes edges clearer and adds dimensional depth to the image, which is why professionals often consider contrast the most critical indicator of picture quality.

Black level

The canvas of the image

Black level is the base layer that defines contrast and acts as the canvas on which all other colors appear. If black looks gray or washed out, even high brightness cannot prevent the image from appearing hazy, and color purity is reduced. Deep blacks allow every other tone to stand out more clearly.

Brightness

Realism and HDR impact

With HDR content becoming standard, peak brightness is responsible for on-screen sparkle, highlights, and lifelike realism. Adequate screen brightness also ensures visibility, maintaining clarity when watching low-light content in well-lit living rooms.

Color

Richness and accuracy of color

Color gamut measures how faithfully and vividly a display can reproduce the creator’s intended colors. However, without strong contrast and sufficient brightness, a wide color range alone has limited visual impact. It performs best when supported by solid light and dark performance.

Processor

Optimization and finishing touches

The processor enhances image quality through upscaling, noise reduction, and tone mapping, refining the signal to maximize display performance. While the image created cannot exceed the display’s hardware limits, the processor serves as the final layer of polish that elevates overall visual consistency and detail.

Why is brightness important in bright environments?

Brighter screens maintain visibility, contrast, and color in strong ambient light, where glare can wash out detail. TVs with higher brightness help preserve clarity and keep images vivid throughout the day. Along with brightness, advanced reflection management is essential. Effective reflection management solutions reduce reflections while preserving black depth, contrast, and color accuracy, rather than diffusing light in ways that can mute colors or lift blacks. For bright living rooms, choose TVs with high brightness, strong reflection control, and reliable color performance under ambient light.

Why choose LG TVs for picture quality?

Picture quality is ultimately defined by how well brightness, contrast, and color are balanced across different environments. Each LG TV lineup differs in how it balances contrast, brightness, color accuracy, and processing. LG TVs are designed to bring these elements together through a range of display technologies. At the center of this approach, LG OLED evo integrates brightness, contrast, and color at the highest level, delivering exceptional depth, refined detail, and a truly immersive viewing experience. 

Compare LG TVs to find the right option for your viewing needs

Each LG TV takes a different approach to color, brightness, and contrast. By understanding how they compare, you can choose the LG TV that best fits your viewing environment and preferences.

LG TV for picture quality showcases a pyramid of display technologies including LG OLED evo AI and other TV lineups, alongside an OLED evo AI screen displaying abstract visuals to illustrate premium picture quality performance.

LG TV for picture quality showcases a pyramid of display technologies including LG OLED evo AI and other TV lineups, alongside an OLED evo AI screen displaying abstract visuals to illustrate premium picture quality performance.

OLED evo, The Next OLED TV

LG OLED evo is LG’s most advanced next-generation OLED TV, elevating every aspect of picture quality to a new level of precision and immersion, and with advanced reflection control, especially LG OLED evo with Reflection-Free Premium, it effectively reduces reflection while preserving black depth and color accuracy. At its core lies Hyper Radiant Color Tech, delivering UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color that remain uncompromised, whether the viewing environment is dark or bright. Powered by LG’s most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine, OLED evo achieves up to X3.9 brighter peak brightness with finely balanced control, enhancing detail, depth, and realism without sacrificing accuracy. LG OLED evo keeps black depth and color clarity intact, ensuring stunning focus and consistency in any lighting condition, so every scene feels exactly as intended: beautifully vivid and effortlessly immersive.1)

Micro RGB evo, The New Color Evolution

LG Micro RGB evo is LG's most advanced pure RGB spectrum LCD TV, delivering exceptional color accuracy through Micro RGB technology, certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage across BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB. It ensures that content from HDR broadcasts, movies, and even graphic design and photography is rendered in ultra-rich and detailed. Bringing our 13 years of OLED expertise into the RGB category, Micro RGB evo inherits LG's most advanced alpha 11 AI processor for stunning picture quality.2)

Mini RGB evo, The Ultra-Precise Color Experience

LG Mini RGB evo is a verified pure RGB spectrum TV with precision through LG's advanced color technology, providing accurate and vivid color reproduction by applying LG's proprietary Tandem LED technology that stacks multiple RGB color layers even without R chip LEDs and independently driven LEDs. Powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine, drive into a rich visual experience with Double 100% Color Coverage that everyone from cinema lovers to photo enthusiasts will love.3)

 

*Unlike "Micro" RGB TVs, "Mini" RGB TVs do not include R chip LEDs, nor do their chips operate independently. 

QNED evo Mini LED, Expanded Color Volume for Ultra Big TVs

LG QNED evo Mini LED is LG’s premium Mini LED TV designed to deliver dependable, everyday picture quality on an ultra‑large scale.

Certified for 100% color volume, it maintains vivid, consistent color and clear contrast even in bright scenes, making sports, entertainment, and streaming content look lively and easy to enjoy.

With balanced Mini LED light control and screen sizes reaching up to 115 inches, QNED evo Mini LED brings immersive big‑screen viewing into the living space, combining stable performance, comfortable clarity, and confidence across every kind of content.4)

OLED evo vs. Micro RGB evo

If you prioritize immersive contrast and depth for movies and gaming, or want the most complete performance across all five picture quality elements, OLED evo is the right choice. If you value precise and accurate color for content such as broadcasts, digital cinema, and photography, Micro RGB evo is better suited.

LG OLED evo showcases advanced picture quality performance through vivid abstract visuals and key factors including contrast ratio, black level, brightness, color, and processor for clear viewing even in bright environments. LG Micro RGB evo showcases advanced color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including brightness, color, and processor for detailed, high-contrast viewing.

LG OLED evo showcases advanced picture quality performance through vivid abstract visuals and key factors including contrast ratio, black level, brightness, color, and processor for clear viewing even in bright environments. LG Micro RGB evo showcases advanced color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including brightness, color, and processor for detailed, high-contrast viewing.

Micro RGB evo vs. Mini RGB evo

Best for

OLED evo, The Ultimate Premium Viewing Experience

LG OLED evo is best for viewers who demand uncompromised picture quality, delivering perfect black, perfect color, and stunning detail across movies, OTT series, live sports, and high‑performance gaming, while seamlessly elevating the space with a refined, minimal presence, so every scene looks exactly as creators intended: immersive, precise, and beautifully true to life.1)

Micro RGB evo, Precision Performance for Advanced Viewing

LG Micro RGB evo is best for viewers who expect color to look unmistakably real, where every hue feels precise, every highlight richly layered, and every detail vividly defined, even on a grand scale. From live broadcasts to photography and visually demanding content, it delivers studio‑level depth and clarity that truly stand out.2)

OLED evo vs. Mini RGB evo

If you prioritize immersive contrast and depth for movies and gaming, or want the most complete performance across all five picture quality elements, OLED evo is the right choice. If you are looking for richer, more vibrant color for everyday viewing, Mini RGB evo is the right choice.

LG OLED evo showcases advanced picture quality performance through vivid abstract visuals and key factors including contrast ratio, black level, brightness, color, and processor for clear viewing even in bright environments. LG Mini RGB evo showcases refined color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including color and processor for detailed and precise picture quality.

LG OLED evo showcases advanced picture quality performance through vivid abstract visuals and key factors including contrast ratio, black level, brightness, color, and processor for clear viewing even in bright environments. LG Mini RGB evo showcases refined color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including color and processor for detailed and precise picture quality.

OLED evo vs. Micro RGB evo

Best for

OLED evo, The Ultimate Premium Viewing Experience

LG OLED evo is best for viewers who demand uncompromised picture quality, delivering perfect black, perfect color, and stunning detail across movies, OTT series, live sports, and high‑performance gaming, while seamlessly elevating the space with a refined, minimal presence, so every scene looks exactly as creators intended: immersive, precise, and beautifully true to life.1)

Mini RGB evo, Versatile Performance for Everyday Viewing

LG Mini RGB evo is best for viewers who want richer, more vibrant color in everyday viewing, where bright scenes feel more lively, colors look cleaner and more defined, and details remain clear across movies, live broadcasts, and daily entertainment. It brings a noticeable step up in color depth and contrast that enhances everything from sports and TV shows to photography and streaming content, making premium picture quality easy to appreciate, easy to live with.3)

 

*Unlike "Micro" RGB TVs, "Mini" RGB TVs do not include R chip LEDs, nor do their chips operate independently. 

Micro RGB evo vs. Mini RGB evo

If you prioritize ultimate color precision, Micro RGB evo is the right choice. If you prefer accurate and vivid color for everyday viewing, Mini RGB evo is better suited.

LG Micro RGB evo showcases advanced color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including brightness, color, and processor for detailed, high-contrast viewing. LG Mini RGB evo showcases refined color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including color and processor for detailed and precise picture quality.

LG Micro RGB evo showcases advanced color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including brightness, color, and processor for detailed, high-contrast viewing. LG Mini RGB evo showcases refined color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including color and processor for detailed and precise picture quality.

OLED evo vs. Mini RGB evo

Best for

Micro RGB evo, Precision Performance for Advanced Viewing

LG Micro RGB evo is best for viewers who expect color to look unmistakably real, where every hue feels precise, every highlight richly layered, and every detail vividly defined, even on a grand scale. From live broadcasts to photography and visually demanding content, it delivers studio‑level depth and clarity that truly stand out.2)

Mini RGB evo, Versatile Performance for Everyday Viewing

LG Mini RGB evo is best for viewers who want richer, more vibrant color in everyday viewing, where bright scenes feel more lively, colors look cleaner and more defined, and details remain clear across movies, live broadcasts, and daily entertainment. It brings a noticeable step up in color depth and contrast that enhances everything from sports and TV shows to photography and streaming content, making premium picture quality easy to appreciate, easy to live with.3)

 

*Unlike "Micro" RGB TVs, "Mini" RGB TVs do not include R chip LEDs, nor do their chips operate independently. 

Mini RGB evo vs. QNED evo Mini LED

If you prefer accurate and vivid color for everyday viewing, Mini RGB evo is the right choice. If you want vibrant color on larger screens, especially for sports and high-impact content, QNED evo Mini LED is better suited.

LG Mini RGB evo showcases refined color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including color and processor for detailed and precise picture quality. LG QNED evo Mini LED showcases its picture quality with expanded color volume through vivid paint-like visuals beside key strengths including color and processor for immersive large-screen viewing.

LG Mini RGB evo showcases refined color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including color and processor for detailed and precise picture quality. LG QNED evo Mini LED showcases its picture quality with expanded color volume through vivid paint-like visuals beside key strengths including color and processor for immersive large-screen viewing.

Mini RGB evo, Versatile Performance for Everyday Viewing

Best for

Mini RGB evo, Versatile Performance for Everyday Viewing

LG Mini RGB evo is best for viewers who want richer, more vibrant color in everyday viewing, where bright scenes feel more lively, colors look cleaner and more defined, and details remain clear across movies, live broadcasts, and daily entertainment. It brings a noticeable step up in color depth and contrast that enhances everything from sports and TV shows to photography and streaming content, making premium picture quality easy to appreciate, easy to live with.3)

 

*Unlike "Micro" RGB TVs, "Mini" RGB TVs do not include R chip LEDs, nor do their chips operate independently. 

QNED evo Mini LED, Big Screen Clarity Every Day

LG QNED evo Mini LED is best for viewers who want a dependable, well‑balanced upgrade in everyday viewing, where bright scenes stay vivid, colors remain consistent, and contrast feels clear across movies, sports, streaming, and daily TV. Fast‑moving sports stay smooth and easy to follow, keeping players, action, and details clear even in high‑energy moments. It delivers steady, comfortable picture quality that holds up on large screens, making immersive big‑screen sports and everyday viewing easy to enjoy, easy to trust, and easy to live with.4)

Micro RGB evo vs. QNED evo Mini LED

If you prefer precise color for digital cinema and photography, Micro RGB evo is the right choice. If you want vibrant color on larger screens, especially for sports and high-impact content, QNED evo Mini LED is better suited.

LG Micro RGB evo showcases advanced color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including brightness, color, and processor for detailed, high-contrast viewing. LG QNED evo Mini LED showcases its picture quality with expanded color volume through vivid paint-like visuals beside key strengths including color and processor for immersive large-screen viewing.

LG Micro RGB evo showcases advanced color performance through vivid crystal-like visuals beside a list of key strengths including brightness, color, and processor for detailed, high-contrast viewing. LG QNED evo Mini LED showcases its picture quality with expanded color volume through vivid paint-like visuals beside key strengths including color and processor for immersive large-screen viewing.

Micro RGB evo vs. QNED evo Mini LED

Best for

Micro RGB evo, Precision Performance for Advanced Viewing

LG Micro RGB evo is best for viewers who expect color to look unmistakably real, where every hue feels precise, every highlight richly layered, and every detail vividly defined, even on a grand scale. From live broadcasts to photography and visually demanding content, it delivers studio‑level depth and clarity that truly stand out.2)

QNED evo Mini LED, Big Screen Clarity Every Day

LG QNED evo Mini LED is best for viewers who want a dependable, well‑balanced upgrade in everyday viewing, where bright scenes stay vivid, colors remain consistent, and contrast feels clear across movies, sports, streaming, and daily TV. Fast‑moving sports stay smooth and easy to follow, keeping players, action, and details clear even in high‑energy moments. It delivers steady, comfortable picture quality that holds up on large screens, making immersive big‑screen sports and everyday viewing easy to enjoy, easy to trust, and easy to live with.4)

Find the LG TV with advanced picture quality that suits you

Discover LG TVs, built with a variety of next-generation display technologies, and find the one that fits your space and viewing needs.

LG OLED evo AI

• 9mm-range Wallpaper Design

• World’s First 4K 165Hz True Wireless technology for visually lossless picture quality

• Hyper Radiant Color Tech

• Perfect Black & Perfect Color with Reflection-Free

• New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

• AI Hub for Personalization

• Award-winning Multi AI webOS

• Secured by LG Shield1)

Learn More

LG Micro RGB evo AI

• Perfect Black & Perfect Color

• Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 144Hz

• alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

• AI Hub for Personalization

• Award-winning Multi AI webOS

• Secured by LG Shield5)

Learn More

LG Micro RGB evo AI

• RGB Primary Color Ultra

• Certified Triple 100% Color Coverage

• Micro Dimming Ultra, Stunning Contrast

• New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

• Refresh rate boosted up to 330Hz and ultra-smooth gameplay with Motion • Booster 330

• Award-winning Multi AI webOS

• Secured by LG Shield2)

Learn More

LG Mini RGB evo AI

• Certified Double 100% Color Coverage

• New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

• Precision Dimming for Enhanced Contrast

• True Wireless Technology

• Award-winning Multi AI webOS

• Secured by LG Shield

• Accurate and vivid color reproduction by applying LG’s proprietary Tandem LED technology, which stacks multiple RGB color layers, even without R chip LEDs and independently driven LEDs3)

Learn More

LG QNED evo Mini LED AI

• Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

• Dynamic QNED Color Pro

• Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra

• alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

• Award-winning Multi AI webOS

• AI Hub for Personalization

• Secured by LG Shield4)

Learn More

LG NANO 4K UHD AI

• Nano Detail Enhancer

• Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

• Secured by LG Shield

• alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

• Award-winning Multi AI webOS

• AI Hub for Personalization

• LG Channels - Endless Entertainment for Free6)

Learn More

*Unlike "Micro" RGB TVs, "Mini" RGB TVs do not include R chip LEDs, nor do their chips operate independently. 

Explore more tips
to help you make the right choice

TV Buying Guide

Learn More

What’s the right TV size for your space?

Learn More

What makes a 4K TV a good choice?

Learn More

Which is the best AI TV for a smarter viewing?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for movie lovers?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for gamers?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for sports fans?

Learn More

Which is the best TV for design enthusiasts?

Learn More

*The images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

*Support for this feature may vary by region and country.

*9mm-range Wallpaper Design and World’s First 4K 165Hz True Wireless technology are available on OLED evo W6 models only.

*Perfect Black & Perfect Color with Reflection Free is available on OLED evo W6 and OLED evo G6 (83/77/65/55”) models only.

*Perfect Black & Perfect Color is available on OLED evo G6 (48”), OLED evo C6 (83/77/65/55/48/42”), and OLED B6 models only.

*New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine is available on OLED evo W6, OLED evo G6 (83/77/65/55/48”), OLED evo C6 (65/55/48”), and Mini RGB evo MRGB9MB models only.

*alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 is available on QNED90B (115”), QNED85B (100/86/75/65/55/50”), QNED82B (85/75/65/55/50”), and NU85 (98”) models only.

*True Wireless Technology is available on Mini RGB evo MRGB9MB models only.

*Dynamic QNED Color Pro is available on QNED90B (115”), QNED85B (86/75/65/55/50”), QNED82B (85/75/65/55/50”), QNED8M (85/75/65/55/50”), and QNED80B (85/75/65/55/50/43”) models only.

*Mini RGB evo provides vivid and rich colors, achieving over 75% of the BT.2020 color gamut by area ratio.

1)*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible. 

*Installation requirements may differ.

*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek. 

*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.

 

2)*LG's Micro RGB refers to the Multi LED based color technology with the combination of smaller size leds than LG's Mini LED providing wide color reproduction.

*LG MicroRGB Display is certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

 

3)*LG Mini RGB Display is certified by Intertek for Double 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

 

4)*Precision Dimming-Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Ultra Big TV-Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

*Dynamic QNED Color Pro-QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

*100% Color Volume-Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. -QNED evo Mini LED TVs feature a wider color gamut as compared to QNED70.

*Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra-Specifications of Mini LED and Dimming Zones may vary by inches, models and region. 

*Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro-Specifications of Mini LED and Dimming Zones may vary by inches, models and region. -Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes

*alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3-Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5)*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek. 

*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.

 

6)*alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2-Compared to 2025 alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 based on internal spec comparison.

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

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Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

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