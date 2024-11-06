Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Potenza e Prestazioni Sono Doti di Famiglia

Gli aspirapolvere LG perfetti per assisterti nelle pulizie di casa.

Scopri la nuova gamma dei nostri aspirapolvere Cordzero, i tuoi alleati per assisterti nelle pulizie di casa. Puoi scegliere fra tanti modelli con vari accessori e funzionalità che faciliteranno le tue faccende di casa. Gli aspirapolvere CordZero si prendono cura di te e della tua casa.

Il lato del cestino dell'aspirapolvere a mano viene mostrato mentre si riempie di polvere, l'LG Kompressor ™ viene spinto verso il basso e mostra più spazio nel cestino.

Comprimi Lo Sporco Nel Contenitore e Svuotalo Meno Frequentemente

Il nostro contenitore con sistema KOMPRESSOR™ ti permette di accumulare molta più polvere rispetto a uno tradizionale. Azionando la levetta, puoi compattare la polvere nel contenitore, recuperando quindi spazio per continuare a pulire la tua casa. Grazie a LG KOMPRESSOR™, infatti, la capacità del contenitore aumenta fino a 2,4 volte, così puoi svuotarlo meno frequentemente.

Caratteristica aspirapolvere cord zero Doppia batteria con ricarica simultanea

Doppia Batteria Con Ricarica Simultanea

Il nostro aspirapolvere mette al tuo servizio ben due batterie sempre pronte all'uso: una nell'aspirapolvere CordZero™ e una di riserva nella stazione, che si ricarica in maniera indipendente. In questo modo hai a disposizione fino a 120 minuti di autonomia per pulire a fondo la tua casa!

Caratteristica aspirapolvere CordZero Lava e aspira i pavimenti in un colpo solo

Lava e Aspira in Un Colpo Solo

La nostra spazzola lavapavimenti Power Drive Mop™ ti fa risparmiare tempo, perché ti permette di aspirare e, al tempo stesso, lavare il pavimento: una vera comodità! Questa spazzola è dotata di due panni morbidi rotanti che vengono costantemente umidificati da un sistema di distribuzione automatico dell'acqua, in modo da lavare i pavimenti in tutta facilità. E mentre lavi, puoi azionare anche il motore del CordZero per aspirare la polvere.

Vuoi Il Massimo Della Comodità? Ecco La Soluzione All-in-One

Ti presentiamo un concetto di aspirapolvere tutto nuovo che abbiamo pensato per facilitarti la vita: un'unica soluzione con vano accessori per ricaricare, riporre e svuotare l'aspirapolvere. La stazione di pulizia All-in-One comprende infatti un aspirapolvere senza filo ad alta potenza e una torre di ricarica con contenitore della polvere indipendente.

Caratteristica aspirapolvere Vuoi il massimo della comodità? Ecco la soluzione All-in-One