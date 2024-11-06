Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Soundbar S70TY I 400W su 3.1.1 canali I Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Speaker centrale up-firing, WOW Interface, HDMI 4K 120Hz

S70TY

Vista frontale della soundbar con subwoofer

Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

La Soundbar LG su uno sfondo nero rivela il suo design a partire dall'angolo sinistro, quindi si apre per mostrare l'intera soundbar. Viene visualizzato un TV LG QNED con Synergy Bracket. La Soundbar si trova sopra la staffa Synergy, preme contro il muro con lo schermo inferiore della TV visibile, mostrando un uomo che suona la chitarra.

La miglior soundbar che il tuo TV LG possa desiderare

Rendi l'esperienza ancora più appagante con una soundbar fatta appositamente per stupirti, sia nell'aspetto sia nel suono.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

**Le staffe per la soundbar sono vendute separatamente

Lascia che i suoni ti circondino

Ci sono 3 immagini. La prima mostra una soundbar e un TV LG in una stanza nera che riproducono uno spettacolo musicale. Goccioline bianche che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar, mentre il subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. La seconda mostra una soundbar e un TV LG in salotto mentre riproducono un concerto. Onde bianche di goccioline che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar e si proiettano dalla TV, poiché il subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. La terza mostra una soundbar LG con tre diversi schermi TV sopra. Uno mostra un film, uno mostra un concerto e l'altro mostra un notiziario. Sotto la soundbar ci sono tre icone per mostrare ciascun genere.

*Immagini simulate

Completa l'esperienza del tuo TV LG

Design moderno

Fatti l'uno per l'altra

Abbiamo disegnato la soundbar in modo che viva in armonia con il design del tuo TV LG, rendendo il tuo ambiente più moderno.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar . LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against a cream wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket. The TV is playing a video of a woman singing in a recording studio. Below the TV, there is a modern geometric wooden stand. LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV on a wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket in a cozy and dimly lit living space with children's toys. The TV is playing a video of a little boy playing the cello.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

**Le staffe per la soundbar sono vendute separatamente

Sullo schermo si vede un concerto. Il menu WOW Interface viene visualizzato in sovrapposizione e l'utente accede alle impostazioni della soundbar.

WOW Interface

La semplicità prima di tutto

Puoi selezionare il profilo audio della soundbar, la modalità e altro direttamente dal tuo TV, usando un solo telecomando.

 

Una soundbar e un TV LG in salotto mentre si vede un concerto. Onde bianche di goccioline che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar e si proiettano dal TV, mentre il subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

WOW Orchestra

TV e soundbar, insieme

La soundbar dà corpo al suono grazie a bassi e medi sostenuti, il TV invece si concentrerà sugli alti.

 

 

 

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate. L'interfaccia e le funzionalità di WOW Interface mostrate nell'immagine sono a scopo indicativo e potrebbero variare in base alla soundbar.

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***WOW Interface è compatibile con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANOCELL 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilità con i TV FullHD della serie 63 dipende dall'anno di immissione sul mercato

****WOW Orchestra è compatibili con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. La serie QNED 80 è limitata ai modelli 2022 e 2023.

*****Queste funzionalità potrebbero attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

Il suono ti persuade

Canale centrale up-firing

Dialoghi più udibili

Oltre che frontalmente, la soundbar emette i suoni dedicati al canale centrale anche verso l'alto. In questo modo i dialoghi arriveranno alle tue orecchie in maniera più diretta.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in una stanza nera che riproducono uno spettacolo musicale. Goccioline bianche che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar. Un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

*Test interni LG.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Dolby Atmos

Il suono del cinema, a casa tua

Proprio come al cinema, l'audio Dolby Atmos ti stupisce per la sua spazialità, nitidezza e realismo. I tuoi contenuti saranno ancora più coinvolgenti!

Un film viene riprodotto su un TV OLED LG e su una soundbar LG in un moderno appartamento di città con vista laterale. Perline bianche raffiguranti onde sonore si proiettano verso l'alto e verso il basso dalla soundbar e dalla TV, creando una cupola sonora nello spazio. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Audio spaziale su tre livelli

Uno strato virtuale che rende tutto più realistico

Elabora il suono e ricrea uno strato sonoro aggiuntivo per darti un'esperienza più coinvolgente e ricca di sfumature.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in un grande appartamento in città. Tre bande rosse appaiono una alla volta raffigurando gli strati virtuali che si uniscono per creare un'intera cupola sonora.

*Il "Triple Level Spatial Sound" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.

**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.

***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite (vendute separatamente)

Audio a 3.1.1 canali

Ti mette al centro dell'azione

Quando guardi un film, il suono arriva anche dalle tue spalle grazie alle casse posteriori e all'audio Dolby Atmos e DTS:X. Con ben 500W su 5.1.1 canali potrai goderti il cinema a casa tua.

Una soundbar, un TV LG e un subwoofer installati nel soggiorno di un grattacielo riproducono un concerto. Tre rami di onde sonore bianche composte da goccioline si proiettano dalla soundbar e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Il suono si adatta a te

Esperienza multi-canale

Arricchisci il suono stereo

Con la nostra soundbar puoi goderti un'esperienza sonora corposa e nitida, anche quando stai ascoltando un programma o della musica con un semplice audio stereo. L'audio a 2 canali, infatti, viene convertito in un suono surround multicanale per un'immersione sonora più ricca.

Testo su sfondo neutro

Una soundbar LG, una TV LG e un subwoofer si trovano in un moderno appartamento di città. La Soundbar LG emette tre rami di onde sonore, costituite da goccioline bianche che fluttuano lungo il fondo del pavimento. Accanto alla Soundbar c'è un subwoofer, che crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

2 canali

Soundbar, TV LG e subwoofer sono collocati in un moderno appartamento di città. La LG Soundbar emette onde sonore composte da goccioline bianche che riempiono la stanza e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Nel complesso, creano un effetto a cupola in tutta la stanza.

Multicanale

*L'esperienza audio multi-canale viene applicata attraverso l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing. Questo algoritmo è attivo con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game e Sport. Non è attivo invece con le modalità Standard Mode o Music. La modalità Bass Blast, pur utilizzando tutti i canali della soundbar, non sfrutta l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing e si limita a replicare l'audio dei 2 canali su tutti gli altri canali. 

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

AI Sound Pro

Ogni stato d'animo e genere suona bene

AI Sound Pro classifica i diversi suoni in effetti, musica e voci, dopodiché applica le impostazioni ideali per creare un'esperienza acustica ottimale.

AI Sound Pro

Ogni stato d’animo e genere suona bene

AI Sound Pro classifica i diversi suoni in effetti, musica e voci, dopodiché applica le impostazioni ideali per creare un’esperienza acustica ottimale.

Una LG Soundbar con tre diversi schermi TV al di sopra. Quello direttamente sopra mostra un giornalista che filma una notizia dell’ultima ora all’esterno di un edificio decorato. Lo schermo a destra mostra un’immagine di un film d’azione con un uomo nell’ombra. Lo schermo a sinistra mostra un concerto di musica con una donna che canta. Tra la TV e la Soundbar è presente un diagramma color menta di un’onda sonora.

AI Sound Pro

Ogni stato d’animo e genere suona bene

AI Sound Pro classifica i diversi suoni in effetti, musica e voci, dopodiché applica le impostazioni ideali per creare un’esperienza acustica ottimale.

Una LG Soundbar con tre diversi schermi TV al di sopra. Quello direttamente sopra mostra l’immagine di un film d’azione con un’auto che sfreccia verso un uomo e una donna. Lo schermo a destra mostra un concerto di musica con una donna che canta. Lo schermo a sinistra mostra un giornalista che filma una notizia dell’ultima ora all’esterno di un edificio decorato. Tra la TV e la Soundbar è presente un diagramma blu di un’onda sonora.

AI Sound Pro

Ogni stato d’animo e genere suona bene

AI Sound Pro classifica i diversi suoni in effetti, musica e voci, dopodiché applica le impostazioni ideali per creare un’esperienza acustica ottimale.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

In armonia con ciò che ti piace

Videogiochi

Suono sincronizzato con ogni frame

Libera le porte HDMI sul TV collegando le tue console direttamente alla soundbar senza compromettere la tua esperienza. Grazie al supporto delle tecnologie VRR e ALLM puoi giocare senza tearing e con un basso input lag.

Testo su fondo beige.

Un TV e una soundbar collegati. Sul TV c'è un gioco di corse.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**TV, soundbar e console devono supportare il VRR / ALLM.

***Il VRR pass-through è supporta contenuti a 120Hz in 1080p. In 4K, il VRR è limitato a 60Hz con supporto colore YCbCr 4:2:0.

****Questa funzionalità potrebbe attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

*****Il sistema HDCP 2.3 supporta contenuti in 4K. Il supporto a 120Hz varia a seconda del dispositivo. In 4K è supportata la profondità colore YCbCr 4:2:0.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Canali

    3.1.1

  • Potenza

    400 W

  • Unità principale

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Canali

    3.1.1

  • Potenza

    400 W

  • Speaker

    7 EA

EFFETTI AUDIO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Musica

  • Cinema

  • Gaming

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • Sport

  • Standard

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS:X

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Ottico

    1

  • Ingresso HDMI

    1

  • Uscita HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Versione Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

  • Predisposizione per diffusori posteriori

SUPPORTO HDMI

  • Pass-through

  • Pass-through 4K

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

  • 120Hz

  • VRR / ALLM

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

  • Soundbar Mode Control

  • WOW Interface

  • WOW Orchestra

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Unità principale

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

  • Unità principale

    3,0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

  • Peso con imballo

    13,3 kg

POTENZA

  • Consumi da spento - unità principale

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumi - unità principale

    33 W

  • Consumi da spento - subwoofer

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumi - subwoofer

    33 W

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo HDMI

  • Staffe per installazione a muro

  • Telecomando

  • Garanzia

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806087977011

AUDIO HI-RES

  • Campionamento

    24bit / 96kHz

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

