Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Condizionatore monosplit 9000 BTU Bianco
E.LABEL_S09ET_EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

  • Offerta Flash: 10% di sconto al Checkout

Condizionatore monosplit 9000 BTU Bianco

E.LABEL_S09ET_EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
S09ET

Condizionatore monosplit 9000 BTU Bianco

(0)
front view

CARBON TRUST (UK)

L’impronta di carbonio di questo prodotto è stata misurata e certificata dal CarbonTrust

Accedi agli incentivi fiscali a te dedicati!

Incentivi Fiscali

Scopri come risparmiare installando un condizionatore LG.
Calcola gli incentivi fiscali di Conto Termico a te dedicati!

Incentivi Fiscali SCOPRI DI PIÙ
Compressore DUAL Inverter e10 anni di garanzia

Compressore DUAL Inverter e 10 anni di garanzia

La tecnologia Inverter di LG assicura massima efficienza e prestazioni eccellenti, per un climatizzatore che raffredda in modo più rapido, dura più a lungo e funziona in maniera più silenziosa. Il compressore è garantito 10 anni, per godere dei vantaggi del climatizzatore LG per un periodo di tempo ancora più lungo.
Risparmio energetico

Risparmio energetico

La tecnologia Inverter è in grado di modulare la potenza erogata in base alle effettive necessità; questo permette di mantenere la temperatura costante evitando sprechi di energia, a favore di maggiore efficienza e massimo risparmio energetico.

*I dettagli dei prodotti rappresentati nelle immagini possono variare a seconda dell'area geografica, del paese e del modello.

Drop an asset here.

Raffrescamento rapido

Un flusso d'aria più ampio e perfettamente progettato permette di raggiungere anche gli angoli più lontani e di raffreddare l'ambiente più velocemente.

*I dettagli dei prodotti rappresentati nelle immagini possono variare a seconda dell'area geografica, del paese e del modello.

Controlla quanta energia consumi

Risparmia energia e controlla i consumi tramite lo Smart Energy Display.

*ll prodotto reale potrebbe differire dall'immagine mostrata qui sopra.

Drop an asset here.

Massima silenziosità

I climatizzatori LG assicurano una rumorosità ridotta grazie allo speciale ventilatore Skew Fan e al compressore Inverter, che eliminano i rumori non necessari e consentono un funzionamento il più possibile silenzioso del prodotto.

Controlla il consumo energetico

Con il pulsante della funzione Controllo attivo dell'energia di LG, puoi regolare i consumi energetici secondo tre impostazioni (80%, 60%, 40%). Basta premere un pulsante per controllare l'efficacia del raffreddamento e ridurre il consumo dell'energia.

Comfort Air

Imposta automaticamente l'angolo di inclinazione del deflettore in modo che il flusso d'aria in uscita non sia rivolto direttamente verso gli occupanti della stanza.

Facilità di installazione

I climatizzatori LG sono progettati e realizzati per essere installati in modo veloce ed efficiente, riducendo la manodopera ed i tempi di installazione.

*I dettagli dei prodotti rappresentati nelle immagini possono variare a seconda dell'area geografica, del paese e del modello.

Controllo smart per una vita smart

Con un semplice comando vocale, grazie alla compatibilitá di LG ThinQ con Google Assistant puoi controllare il tuo climatizzatore LG: solo con la tua voce potrai impostare accensione e spegnimento, modalitá operativa e temperatura.

Con LG ThinQ puoi accedere a distanza al tuo condizionatore LG, sia in casa che fuori casa, con la massima praticità. Così la tua vita diventa più semplice, più smart e più confortevole.

Ora puoi controllare facilmente il funzionamento, il consumo di energia e la pulizia dei filtri direttamente dal tuo smartphone. Il controllo del tuo condizionatore d'aria LG è a portata di mano.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ è ora rinominato LG ThinQ.
*I prodotti con caratteristiche smart e assistente vocale possono variare a seconda del paese e del modello. Verificare con LG la disponibilità del servizio.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

S12ET

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Capacità di raffrescamento nominale/min (W)

    N/A

  • Dimensioni unità interna L x A x P (mm)

    892 x 381 x 240

  • Peso unità interna (kg)

    9,6

  • Dimensioni unità esterna L x A x P (mm)

    837 x 317 x 536

  • Peso unità esterna (kg)

    27,2

  • Tipo prodotto

    Parete

  • Tensione di ingresso nominale (V / Hz)

    N/A

  • Tipo refrigerante

    R32

  • Potenza sonora (Raffrescamento) (dB(A))

    45 / 35 / 41 / 27 / 19

  • Potenza sonora (Riscaldamento) (dB(A))

    45 / 35 / 41 / 27 / 19

  • Area di raffrescamento stimata (m²)

    N/A

  • Area di riscaldamento stimata (m²)

    N/A

  • Tipo di condizionatore

    H/P

  • Peso unità interna (lb.)

    N/A

  • Peso unità esterna (lb.)

    N/A

  • Tipo prodotto II

    Inverter

RAFFRESCAMENTO

  • Flusso d'aria principale

    Alto-Basso/Sinistra-Destra

  • Gestione flusso d’aria (Su / Giù)

    Sì (6 livelli)

  • Comfort Air

  • Velocità ventola

    6 livelli

  • Raffrescamento rapido

    Non disponibile

DEUMIDIFICAZIONE

  • Deumidificazione

    Non disponibile

  • Sensore umidità

    Non disponibile

RISCALDAMENTO

  • Riscaldamento a bassa temperatura

    Non disponibile

RISPARMIO ENERGETICO

  • Controllo Attivo della Capacità

  • Dry Contact

  • Energy Display

  • Monitoraggio consumi energetici

    Non disponibile

  • ICA (I control Ampere)

    Non disponibile

PRATICITÀ D'USO

  • Riavvio automatico

  • Rumorosità ridotta

  • Programmazione On / Off (24ore)

  • Telecomando

  • Programmazione

    Non disponibile

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Wi-Fi con app LG ThinQ

  • Controllo vocale (dispositivo di terze parti)

    Non disponibile

  • Allarme pulizia filtro

    Non disponibile

  • Commutazione forzata

  • Rilevamento presenza di persone

    Non disponibile

DESIGN

  • Display

    Display numerico

  • Colore (Interno)

    Nero

FILTRO

  • Filtro antiallergico (Allergy Filter)

    Non disponibile

  • Filtro polveri sottili

    Non disponibile

  • Prefiltro

IGIENE

  • Pulizia automatica (Auto cleaning)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli