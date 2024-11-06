Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lavatrice smart 9kg | Serie X1 Classe A | 1400 giri, Wi-Fi, Sistema 6 Motion, Allergy Care, Direct Drive | Essence White
MEZ69313926 F4NX1009NWB 24.5.14.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Lavatrice smart 9kg | Serie X1 Classe A | 1400 giri, Wi-Fi, Sistema 6 Motion, Allergy Care, Direct Drive | Essence White

MEZ69313926 F4NX1009NWB 24.5.14.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
F4NX1009NWB

Lavatrice smart 9kg | Serie X1 Classe A | 1400 giri, Wi-Fi, Sistema 6 Motion, Allergy Care, Direct Drive | Essence White

(0)
Lavatrice chiusa con logo 6 Motion DD sull'oblò

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Una lavatrice in un ambiente della casa

Pensata per ogni spazio

Dona un tocco di stile con le nostre nuove lavatrici

Perché amerai la nostra lavatrice?

Una lavatrice incassata

Top rimovibile

Perfetta per ogni spazio

Logo del 6 motionDD centro un cerchio d'acqua

6 Motion DD

Il lavaggio ottimale per il tipo di tessuto

Un motore Direct Drive con accanto il logo della garanzia 10 anni

10 anni di garanzia

Affidabilità garantita

Delle fibre di tessuto con della polvere

Allergy Care

Igienizza i capi eliminando germi, batteri e allergeni

Realizzata per adattarsi perfettamente a ogni spazio

La lavatrice perfetta per ogni area. E se vuoi, rimuovi facilmente il top ottenendo un elettrodomestico da incasso senza soluzione di continuità.

*Quando si rimuove la copertura è necessario installare la placca di protezione in metallo (venduta separatamente). L'installazione di questa placca è necessaria per non invalidare la garanzia. Assicurati di avere a disposizione la placca in metallo prima di procedere con la rimozione della copertura della lavatrice. 

Design essenziale

Dona eleganza agli interni della tua casa

Una lavatrice che si adatta a ogni visione di interior design, elegante ed essenziale.

Una lavatrice in un ambiente della casa

6 Motion Direct Drive

Lava come le tue mani

La lavatrice con motore Direct Drive lava come le tue mani grazie ai 6 movimenti precisi del cestello, migliorando la qualità del lavaggio e predendosi cura dei tuoi capi

Mostra i sei movimenti di lavaggio della lavatrice
Lavaggio a vapore Steam™

Igienizza i tessuti e tiene a bada gli allergeni

Sapevi che il lavaggio a vapore è due volte utile? Innanzitutto igienizza i tuoi capi, eliminando così germi, batteri e allergeni. In più, il vapore permette di distendere meglio le fibre in modo da migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Immagine che mostra il lavaggio con vapore di una maglia morbida bianca e un animale di pelouche all'interno della lavatrice.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care è stato approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) per la sua capacità di ridurre gli acari della polvere domestica.

Lavaggio della vasca

Pulito dall'interno

Mantieni la lavatrice pulita per un bucato più igienico

Un flusso d'acqua che passa intorno al cestello

Immagine con un motore direct drive su uno sfondo nero

Un decennio di affidabilità

Ti offriamo una garanzia di ben 10 anni per il motore

Inverter Direct Drive™.

*La garanzia di 10 anni è valida solo per il motore Direct Drive

App LG ThinQ™

La tua lavatrice (e la tua vita) diventano più smart

Gestiscila ovunque tu sia

Anche quando sei fuori casa puoi entrare in contatto con la tua lavatrice e gestirne le funzionalità. Ad esempio, puoi avviare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone.

Personalizza l'esperienza

L'app ThinQ™ tiene costantemente monitorata la lavatrice e ti permette di consultare il consumo energetico, ricevere notifiche in tempo reale e di scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Controllala con Google Assistant

Da oggi per sapere a che punto è il lavaggio ti basta chiederlo alla lavatrice! Ad esempio, puoi domandare qual è il programma in corso usando il tuo assistente Google.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.

*Lo speaker AI non è incluso nella lavatrice.

*Il controllo vocale funziona solo quando la lavatrice è accesa.

Migliora la tua zona lavanderia con un design elegante e semplice

  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

F4NX1009NWK

Caratteristiche principali

  • Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

    9

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x550

  • Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

    1.350

  • Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

    No

  • Steam

  • Antipiega

    No

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    660x890x660

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x550

  • Peso (kg)

    58,0

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    62,0

  • Profondità compreso l'oblò (P') (mm)

    590

  • Profondità con oblò aperto a 90˚ (P'') (mm)

    1.030

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

    Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

    9

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Partenza ritardata

    3-19 ore

  • Tipologia

    Manopola, tasti touch e display LED+LCD

  • Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

  • Indicatore numerico

    18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • 6 Motion DirectDrive

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipologia di asciugatrice

    Lavatrice a carica frontale

  • Segnale di fine ciclo

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Aggiungi capo

    No

  • Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

    No

  • Riavvio automatico

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sistema di rilevazione della schiuma

  • LoadSense

  • Steam

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Piedini di livellamento

  • Cestello in acciaio inox

  • TurboWash 360

    No

  • Cestello a bolle

  • Sensore delle vibrazioni

    No

  • Sollevatori del cestello

    Sollevatori in plastica

  • Allacciamento idrico (acqua calda / fredda)

    Solo fredda

  • Livello dell’acqua

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    No

CONSUMI

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (lavaggio)

    A

PROGRAMMI

  • Piumini

    No

  • Cotone

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (lavaggio)

    No

  • Lavaggio automatico

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Abbigliamento per neonati

    No

  • Lenzuola

    No

  • Lavaggio a freddo

    No

  • Protezione dei colori

    No

  • Cotone +

    No

  • Speciale capi scuri

    No

  • Delicati

  • Programma scaricato

  • Piumino

    No

  • Sintetici

  • Eco 40-60

  • Cura delicata

    No

  • Igiene

    No

  • Intensivo 60

    No

  • Misti

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Rapido 14

    No

  • Rapido 30

  • Lavaggio rapido

    No

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura rapidi

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Risciacquo + centrifuga

    No

  • Lavaggio silenzioso

    No

  • Protezione pelle

    No

  • Colletti e polsini

    No

  • Solo centrifuga

    No

  • Abbigliamento sportivo

  • Antimacchia

    No

  • Refresh con vapore

    No

  • Pulizia Vasca

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura

    No

  • Lana (A mano / Lana)

OPZIONI

  • Wi-Fi

  • Aggiungi capo

  • Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

    No

  • Blocco bambini

  • Arresto ritardato

  • Livello detergente

    No

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Prelavaggio

  • Avvio da remoto

  • Risciacquo

    2 volte

  • Risciacquo + centrifuga

  • Risciacquo+

    No

  • Livello ammorbidente

    No

  • Centrifuga

    1400 / 1200 / 1000 / 800 / 400 / No centrifuga

  • Steam

    No

  • Temperatura

    Freddo / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95℃

  • Pulizia vasca

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavaggio

  • Antipiega

    No

  • Lavaggio a freddo

    No

  • Pulizia ugello ezDispense

    No

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Download programmi aggiuntivi

  • Controllo dei consumi

  • Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

  • Guida per la pulizia della vasca

  • Smart Pairing

ACCESSORI

  • Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

    No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO)

  • Consumo energetico per 100 cicli (kWh)

    50

  • Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Pieno carico) (kWh)

    0,78

  • Eco 40-60 (Mezzo carico) (kWh)

    0,49

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarto di carico) (kWh)

    0,254

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    A

  • Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

    1.350

  • Rumorosità in centrifuga in dBA (Classe)

    75

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0,5

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0,5

  • Classe di efficienza della centrifuga

    B

  • Percentuale di umidità residua dopo la centrifuga (%)

    53,9

  • Programma standard (solo lavaggio)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    228

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    174

  • Durata (min) - (Quarto di carico)

    170

  • Capacità di lavaggio (kg)

    9

  • Consumo acqua per ciclo (litri)

    50

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806096118665

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli