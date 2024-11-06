We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Grazie alla maggiore velocità (fino a 120hz) di LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ è possibile raffreddare l’ambiente con tempi inferiori del 40%.
*Il test effettuato da TUV mostra che il condizionatore LG inverter (US-Q242K*) raffresca con una velocità maggiore del 40% rispetto al condizionatore LG non inverter (TS-H2465DAO).
*Il test effettuato da TUV mostra che il condizionatore LG inverter (US-Q242K*) fa risparmiare fino al 70% in più di energia rispetto al condizionatore LG non inverter (TS-H2465DAO).
*Secondo i test interni di LG, il condizionatore LG DUAL Inverter ha un livello di rumorosità inferiore a 19dBA (Modello V10API).