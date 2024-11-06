Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Efficiente, più veloce, DUAL è meglio

Il condizionatore si trova al centro dell’immagine con il flusso d’aria blu che soffia sopra al salotto sottostante.

Raffrescamento più rapido, maggiore comfort

Rinfresca l’ambiente in modo più rapido e confortevole con LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Si può vedere il lato inferiore del condizionatore con il flusso d’aria azzurro che soffia verso la parte anteriore.

Grazie alla maggiore velocità (fino a 120hz) di LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ è possibile raffreddare l’ambiente con tempi inferiori del 40%.

*Il test effettuato da TUV mostra che il condizionatore LG inverter (US-Q242K*) raffresca con una velocità maggiore del 40% rispetto al condizionatore LG non inverter (TS-H2465DAO).

Una coppia sorridente siede comodamente sul divano mentre il condizionatore retrostante soffia un flusso d’aria blu. Sulla destra sono rappresentati un grafico che indica quanti soldi possono essere risparmiati sulle bollette elettriche e un disegno dell’interno del condizionatore. Le linee del grafico si abbassano a dimostrazione che il condizionatore permette alla coppia di risparmiare.

Risparmia sulle bollette energetiche e salva il pianeta

Riduci i tuoi consumi energetici e i costi delle bollette elettriche con un raffrescamento più efficiente.

*Il test effettuato da TUV mostra che il condizionatore LG inverter (US-Q242K*) fa risparmiare fino al 70% in più di energia rispetto al condizionatore LG non inverter (TS-H2465DAO).

Immagine ravvicinata della parte frontale del condizionatore con il logo LG al centro e il logo della garanzia di 10 anni sulla sinistra. Un doppio compressore inverter più grande | Logo dei 10 anni di garanzia e logo del Dual Inverter sulla sinistra dell’immagine come se fossero attraversati da un raggio di luce.

Concepito per performare al massimo, costruito per durare più di 10 anni

Con una garanzia di 10 anni, il compressore manterrà le sue migliori prestazioni più a lungo.

Una donna si riposa comodamente sul divano con il condizionatore che soffia l’aria su di lei.

I lavori ben fatti passano inosservati

Dormi sonni tranquilli e indisturbati con un condizionatore meno rumoroso.

*Secondo i test interni di LG, il condizionatore LG DUAL Inverter ha un livello di rumorosità inferiore a 19dBA (Modello V10API).

