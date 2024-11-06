Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Frigorifero da incasso | Classe E, 242L | Cerniere a scorrimento, Freezer no frost, Frigo ventilato, Porte reversibili | Bianco
MEZ42939457_230825_00_print.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Frigorifero da incasso | Classe E, 242L | Cerniere a scorrimento, Freezer no frost, Frigo ventilato, Porte reversibili | Bianco

MEZ42939457_230825_00_print.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
GNM12VWHN

Frigorifero da incasso | Classe E, 242L | Cerniere a scorrimento, Freezer no frost, Frigo ventilato, Porte reversibili | Bianco

(0)
Frigorifero chiuso

Perché amerai il nostro frigorifero?

Design da incasso elegante

Linee eleganti, impostazioni personalizzabili

Selettore dell'umidità

Mantieni la freschezza

Freddo ma senza ghiaccio

Smetti di sbrinare il freezer grazie al freezer No Frost

Design elegante

Estetica impeccabile della cucina

Abbina i pannelli da mettere sopra il frigo all'arredamento della tua cucina per donargli ancora più eleganza.

Porte adatte a ogni cucina

Le porte reversibili ti consentono di regolare l'apertura dell'anta in base alla tua cucina.

Display touch

Il display touch a LED ti permette di gestire il tuo frigo con facilità.

Mantieni la freschezza

Selettore dell'umidità

Mantieni la freschezza

Regola l'umidità del cassetto per conservare frutta o verdura in maniera ottimale.

Cassetto Fresh zone pieno di frutta e verdura

Fresh zone

Freschi più a lungo

La Fresh zone mantiene i tuoi alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Un'immagine che paragona due contenitori di frutta uno ghiacciato e uno non.

Freezer No Frost

Flusso di aria fredda

Prova la comodità delle nuove tecnologie e smetti di sbrinare il freezer grazie al No Frost

Un'immagine ravvicinata del vassoio scorrevole del freezer

Vassoio scorrevole nel freezer

Ogni cosa ha il suo posto

Agevola l'organizzazione e raggiungi con facilità i cibi che conservi nel freezer

Istruzioni per l'installazione

Clicca sul + per espandere questa sezione e consultare tutti i dettagli relativi a come installare il forno.

1. Precauzioni per l'installazione

Le porte del frigorifero e del mobile devono essere aperte con un angolo di 90 gradi. Assicurati che ci sia uno spazio di 40 mm per la ventilazione tra la parete e il mobile.

Immagine con le precauzioni per installare il frigorifero

2. Installazione sicura

Per bloccare il frigorifero in posizione, assicurati di installarlo saldamente utilizzando la guarnizione laterale, la staffa in plastica, le viti (per mobile) e le viti per la staffa in plastica. 

Immagine del fissaggio del frigorifero e delle parti utili

3. Affrancare l'anta del mobile alla porta del frigo

Fissa la porta del frigorifero all'anta del mobile in quattro punti diversi. Per prima cosa, fissa temporaneamente il gancio di fissaggio con una vite, quindi fissa la guida scorrevole con due viti (quelle per l'anta). Rimuovi il gancio di fissaggio e avvita la terza vite alla guida scorrevole. Per finire, copri i fori delle viti con l'apposita copertura.

Immagine della porta del frigorifero, del collegamento all'anta del mobile e delle parti correlate

*Questo video è stato realizzato per le dimensioni e l'installazione del prodotto e il design potrebbe essere diverso dal prodotto reale.

Cosa c'è nella confezione?

Ecco cosa troverai insieme al tuo frigorifero

Immagine del frigorifero installato e dei componenti inclusi

Scarica il manuale d'uso per leggere le istruzioni complete del frigorifero.

Scarica

Prodotti consigliati

Vuoi rinnovare la tua cucina? Da' un'occhiata a questi prodotti

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

GNM12VWHN.AVWQEUR

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

  • Tipologia di prodotto

    Da incasso

  • Profondità standard/piano

    Profondità piano

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    E

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità totale (litri)

    242

  • Capacità del congelatore (litri)

    63

  • Capacità del frigorifero (litri)

    179

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Avviso porta aperta

  • Display LED interno

    Display LED

  • Express Freeze

  • Blocco bambini

    No

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    54

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    540 x 1.770 x 545

  • Peso (kg)

    50

  • Altezza della struttura (mm)

    1.770

  • Altezza massima (dal punto più alto misurabile) (mm)

    1.703

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Door Cooling+™

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

DISPENSER ACQUA E GHIACCIO

  • Fabbricatore manuale del ghiaccio

    Vassoio ghiaccio normale

  • Dispenser di acqua

    No

  • Fabbricatore automatico del ghiaccio

    No

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Finitura e colore delle porte

    White-White

  • Metal Fresh

    No

  • Tipologia di maniglie

    No

PRESTAZIONI

  • Tipo di compressore

    Inverter

  • Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    218

  • Classe climatica

    SN-T

  • Rumorosità (dB)

    41

  • Classe di rumorosità

    C

COMPARTO FRIGO

  • Balconcini trasparenti

    4

  • Illuminazione interna

    LED superiore e laterale

  • Ripiani in vetro temperato

    1

  • Cassetto frutta e verdura

    1

  • Cassetto con griglia salvafreschezza

  • Ripiano portabottiglie

    No

  • Cassetto Zero gradi

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

  • Ripiano pieghevole

    No

  • Filtro Pure N Fresh

    No

  • Fresh Converter

    No

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

    No

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806091754769

COMPARTO FREEZER

  • Cassetti

    3 con organizzazione su livelli

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli