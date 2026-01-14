About Cookies on This Site

Frigorifero InstaView 4 porte | Classe E, 646L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser acqua senza allaccio, Door & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver

GMK961PY5E

Frigorifero InstaView 4 porte | Classe E, 646L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser acqua senza allaccio, Door & Linear Cooling | Prime Silver

GMK961PY5E
Foto frontale del frigorifero LG GMK961PY5E
Frigorifero aperto completamente pieno di alimenti
vista frigorifero su ambientazione cucina
Caratteristica instaView
Caratteristica Dispenser senza allaccio idrico
Caratteristica Wi-Fi con LG ThinQ
Tecnologia Linea Cooling
Sistema Door Cooling
Compressore Lineare Inverter
Dimensioni altezza e larghezza frigorifero
Dettaglio della parte interna superiore del frigo vista di lato
Dettaglio dispenser dell'acqua
Vista del frigo leggermente girato con porte chiuse
Vista laterale del frigo con porte chiuse
Vista posteriore
Funzionalità principali

  • Nuovo design con porte piatte: dai un tocco di modernità alla tua cucina con un frigorifero elegante dalle linee essenziali
  • InstaView™: bussa due volte sul vetro e guarda cosa c'è in frigo senza aprire la porta principale
  • Dispenser con UVnano: igienizza il beccuccio del dispenser dell'acqua ogni ora eliminando il 99,9% dei batteri con l'azione dei raggi ultravioletti
  • Door & Linear Cooling™: raffredda più rapidamente il frigorifero e mantiene la temperatura costante per conservare i tuoi cibi più a lungo
  • Wi-Fi: gestisci le temperature, le funzioni di raffreddamento rapido e monitora i consumi del frigorifero da remoto utilizzando l'app ThinQ
Altro

Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Perché amerai il nostro frigorifero?

Foto di un frigo installato in una cucina dall'arredamento moderno.

Ha un design moderno

Le porte piatte arredano la tua cucina

Vista frontale del frigorifero con il vetro nero InstaView illuminato. Una mano sta bussando sul vetro.

Vetro nero InstaView™

Bussa due volte per guardarci dentro

Foto di una mano che tiene un bicchiere mentre lo riempie di acqua sotto al dispenser del frigo.

Igienizza il dispenser

La tecnologia UVnano™ elimina il 99,99% dei batteri

Foto di un frigo installato in una cucina dall'arredamento moderno.

È smart

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ gestisci il frigo dal tuo smartphone

Design con porte piatte

Dai un look moderno alla tua cucina

Il nostro frigorifero arricchirà il tuo ambiente con uno stile essenziale. Le sue porte sono completamente piatte: un design che si abbinerà perfettamente al tuo arredamento.

Foto di un frigo installato in una cucina dall'arredamento moderno.

Tecnologia InstaView™

Bussa e scopri la freschezza

Quante volte ti è capitato di aprire il frigorifero anche solo per guardare cosa ti è rimasto? Con la tecnologia InstaView™ ti basta bussare due volte sul vetro per vedere cos'hai all'interno del frigo. Una soluzione comoda che ti permette anche di risparmiare energia, perché eviterai di aprire inutilmente il frigorifero limitando le dispersioni di aria fredda.

Tecnologia UVnano™

Igienizza il dispenser ogni ora

I raggi UV eliminano il 99,99% dei batteri* che potrebbero proliferare all'interno del beccuccio del dispenser dell'acqua.

*L'effetto UVnano (nome della funzione: Self Care) è stato valutato mediante test di laboratorio da TUV nel 2020 utilizzando metodi di test interni per misurare la riduzione di E. coli, S. aureus e P. aeruginosa in campioni di acqua distillata dopo l'esposizione al LED UV del prodotto per 10 minuti ogni ora, dopo un totale di 24 ore di normale uso domestico. ; I risultati effettivi possono variare a seconda delle condizioni ambientali e dell'utilizzo.

 

*Il prodotto non tratta o cura le condizioni di salute e non garantisce che l'acqua filtrata dal prodotto sia priva di contaminanti come particelle microbiologiche che danneggiano la salute degli utenti. 

* UVnano è un composto delle parole UV (ultravioletto) e nanometro (unità di lunghezza).

Conservazione dei cibi

Preserva la freschezza dei tuoi alimenti

Ti offriamo le migliori tecnologie per tenere i tuoi cibi freschi più a lungo.

Mani che tengono una ciotola di insalata fresca.

Fino a 7 giorni di freschezza**

Per conservare meglio i cibi in frigorifero, è importante che la temperatura al suo interno resti più costante possibile. Rispetto ai frigoriferi tradizionali, la nostra tecnologia Linear Cooling™ mantiene la temperatura del frigo costante, con fluttuazioni di solo ±0,5°C***. In questo modo puoi conservare i tuoi cibi più a lungo preservandone la freschezza.

Frutta e verdura con grafico di temperatura ±0.5°C su uno sfondo beige.

Raffreddamento rapido

Le bocchette di ventilazione situate nella parte anteriore del frigorifero ristabiliscono più velocemente la temperatura ideale per conservare la freschezza degli alimenti.

Frigorifero aperto con cibi freschi, bevande e verdure illuminati da una luce blu.

C'è un deodorante nel tuo frigo

Il sistema di filtraggio dell'aria a carboni attivi Pure N Fresh™ riduce i cattivi odori all'interno del frigorifero****. Così sarà sempre fresco, anche per il tuo naso.

Sistema Pure N Fresh LG con flussi d'aria blu, migliora la freschezza del frigorifero, flussi mostrati da tre frecce.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

*In base ai risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland utilizzando il metodo di test interno di LG per misurare il tempo necessario per ottenere un tasso di perdita di peso del 5% per il cavolo cinese sullo scaffale nello scomparto dei prodotti freschi del modello LGE LinearCooling GSXV91NSAE. Il risultato può variare durante l'uso effettivo.

*Basato sui risultati dei test TÜV Rheinland che utilizzano il metodo di test interno di LG, confrontando il tempo di caduta della temperatura del contenitore dell'acqua posizionato nel cestello superiore tra i modelli DoorCooling+™ e Non-DoorCooling+™. Solo modelli applicabili.

*Le immagini del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

*DoorCooling+™ dovrebbe fermarsi quando si apre la porta.

Funzioni smart

La tua vita è più smart con LG ThinQ™

Ti piacerebbe un frigorifero che puoi monitorare e controllare direttamente dal tuo smartphone? L'hai appena trovato! Con l'app LG ThinQ™ puoi accedere a tante funzioni smart che ti facilitano la vita.

Frigorifero LG con porta trasparente, bevande colorate all'interno, affiancato da un telefono con app per gestione frigo.

Il frigo è nel tuo smartphone

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ puoi monitorare il funzionamento del frigo e attivare con un tocco funzioni speciali come il congelamento rapido.

Frigorifero LG a sinistra, schermo smartphone mostra temperatura interna, donna a destra con verdure e telefono.

Sotto controllo, ovunque tu sia

Con l'app puoi ricevere delle pratiche notifiche sul funzionamento del frigo. Ad esempio, se dimentichi la porta aperta, lo saprai dopo qualche minuto.

Una persona riceve una notifica LG ThinQ sul telefono riguardo la porta del frigorifero lasciata aperta.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air analizza l'utilizzo che fai del frigo nel corso di 3 settimane per ottimizzare le prestazioni energetiche e di raffreddamento. In base ai risultati, aumenta il raffreddamento due ore prima dei momenti in cui lo utilizzi di più, in modo che la temperatura interna rimanga a livelli ottimali anche quando apri frequentemente la porta.

Economic Care+

Attraverso un'analisi di quanto utilizzi il frigo nel corso di 3 settimane, la funzione Economic Care ti fa risparmiare energia nei periodi in cui lo utilizzi di meno. Nella modalità risparmio, infatti, il compressore funzionerà a una velocità inferiore per consumare di meno.

Smart Ice Plus

Grazie all'algoritmo Smart Ice Plus, il frigorifero tiene sotto controllo quanto ghiaccio utilizzi, in modo da ottimizzarne la preparazione ed evitare di farti rimanere senza.

Compressore garantito 10 anni

Abbiamo progettato il compressore Lineare Inverter per garantirti la massima silenziosità e affidabilità nel tempo, tanto che lo garantiamo 10 anni. Rispetto ai canonici compressori - che sfruttano meccanismi con albero motore e biella - quello Lineare ha meno punti di frizione, perché il pistone si muove solo orizzontalmente.

*10 anni di garanzia sul Compressore Lineare Inverter come pezzo di ricambio. Manodopera e intervento non sono inclusi nella garanzia.

*Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Lineare Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

*Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal 3° al 10° anno - ti offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Lineare Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, della manodopera e di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Design curato in ogni dettaglio

Interno di un frigorifero LG con verdure e frutta in cassetti trasparenti, bottiglia di vetro e torta su ripiani superiori.

Ripiano retrattile

All'interno del frigorifero, viene evidenziato il fabbricatore del ghiaccio sottile. Il frigorifero è pieno di alimenti.

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Vista di sbieco dei ripiani con il profilo metallico all'interno del frigorifero.

Finiture metalliche

Dettaglio della finitura Metal Fresh™ all'interno del frigorifero.

Metal Fresh™

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

D.

Quali sono i benefici di un frigo InstaView™?

R.

Grazie alla tecnologia InstaView™ di LG, non devi più aprire la porta del frigorifero per vedere cosa c'è dentro. Ti basta bussare due volte sul pannello di vetro per far accendere la luce all'interno. Il vantaggio? Riduce la dispersione d'aria fredda, mantiene stabile la temperatura interna del frigorifero, risparmia energia e mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo.

È un modo semplice e che ti fa risparmiare energia per controllare cosa c'è dentro il tuo frigorifero senza dover aprire la porta.

D.

Che cos'è il LinearCooling™?

R.

LinearCooling™ è una tecnologia che mantiene la temperatura del frigorifero costante, con fluttuazioni entro ±0,5°C. Utilizzando dei sensori di temperatura, il frigorifero riesce a regolare con maggior precisione la temperatura, prevenendo la perdita di umidità negli alimenti e mantenendoli freschi più a lungo.

D.

Cos'è il sistema DoorCooling+™?

R.

Il DoorCooling+™ è un sistema che diffonde l'aria fredda anche nella parte anteriore del frigorifero, che tipicamente è a una temperatura più alta rispetto alla parte posteriore, dove ci sono le bocchette di raffreddamento. Questo sistema si avvale di una bocchetta supplementare posta nella parte superiore del comparto frigo, che fa sì che la temperatura nel frigo si mantenga più uniformemente in tutte le zone.

D.

Come si collega il frigorifero al rubinetto dell'acqua?

R.

Il collegamento è molto semplice, tuttavia potrebbe richiedere l'intervento di un idraulico se non hai l'attrezzatura in casa. Ti consigliamo di consultare la guida che trovi sul canale YouTube del nostro servizio clienti: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSVItPq4_E4

D.

Come si imposta la temperatura del frigorifero?

R.

Hai a disposizione due modi per farlo:

 

1) Usando i comandi all'interno del frigorifero

All'interno del frigorifero c'è un display che indica la temperatura impostata di frigo e freezer. Puoi impostarle in maniera indipendente semplicemente agendo sui tasti che trovi di fianco. 

 

2) Usando l'app LG ThinQ sul tuo smartphone (se il modello supporta il Wi-Fi)

Se hai collegato il tuo frigorifero all'app LG ThinQ, puoi impostare la temperatura direttamente dal tuo smartphone. Puoi cambiare le temperature anche quando non sei a casa, perché l'app comunica con il tuo frigorifero tramite Internet.

D.

Qual è il modo migliore di migliorare la conservazione dei cibi?

R.

L'organizzazione degli alimenti nel frigorifero è importantissima per migliorare l'efficienza di conservazione. Ecco alcuni consigli utili che ti raccomandiamo di tenere a mente:

- Evita di riempire completamente il frigorifero e lascia dello spazio di areazione fra gli alimenti. Il freddo viene distribuito con dei flussi di aria fredda e se questa fatica a passare, gli alimenti si raffreddano meno efficacemente

- Assicurati di far ruotare gli alimenti periodicamente. Ti aiuterà anche a non dimenticarti alcuni prodotti che potrebbero nascondersi dietro a quelli più grandi

- Non aprire inutilmente le porte del frigorifero per evitare di disperdere il freddo al suo interno. A volte apriamo il frigorifero giusto per dare un'occhiata o semplicemente per noia, ma sono delle cattive abitudini.

- Il congelatore è più efficiente se è completamente pieno. Se hai pochi alimenti al suo interno, riempi gli spazi vuoti con i contenitori del ghiaccio da viaggio

D.

Qual è la dimensione di frigorifero più adatto a me?

R.

Non c'è una regola precisa per scegliere la dimensione del frigorifero. Naturalmente devi considerare lo spazio che hai in casa e il numero di persone che compongono il tuo nucleo famigliare. E poi devi considerare come utilizzi il frigorifero e quante volte fai la spesa. Per aiutarti a scegliere il modello e il tipo di frigorifero abbiamo creato per te un semplice configuratore che trovi a questo link: https://www.lg.com/it/frigoriferi/trova-il-frigorifero

D.

Che differenza c'è fra un frigo con allaccio idrico e uno con tanica interna?

R.

Il sistema di fornitura dell'acqua per il dispenser è un elemento molto importante da considerare. Ci sono due tipologie di frigoriferi: quelli che devono essere allacciati alla rete idrica e quelli che invece attingono l'acqua direttamente da una tanica interna. Nel primo caso, dovrai assicurarti che in casa ci sia un rubinetto a cui collegare il frigorifero. Nel secondo caso, invece, potrai installare il frigorifero con maggiore libertà, ma dovrai riempire manualmente la tanica dell'acqua ogni volta che ti serve (e, in ogni caso, ogni 48 ore).

Guida passo dopo passo

Installa il tuo nuovo frigorifero LG: veloce e semplice

Segui la nostra guida video semplice, passo dopo passo, per installare il tuo nuovo frigorifero LG French Door, inclusi disimballaggio, collegamenti, livellamento e allineamento delle porte. Inizia a conservare oggi stesso.

*Immagini basate su un modello 3D rappresentativo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale. I passaggi di installazione, i componenti o le caratteristiche possono variare in base al modello del prodotto e alle normative locali. Consultare sempre il manuale del prodotto per la sicurezza e le istruzioni specifiche del modello.

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

