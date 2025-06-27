Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
Frigorifero Side-by-Side | Classe B, 623L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser senza allaccio, UVnano, Metal Fresh, Door Cooling | Black Steel
Scheda tecnica

Frigorifero Side-by-Side | Classe B, 623L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser senza allaccio, UVnano, Metal Fresh, Door Cooling | Black Steel

Scheda tecnica

Frigorifero Side-by-Side | Classe B, 623L | Wi-Fi, Dispenser senza allaccio, UVnano, Metal Fresh, Door Cooling | Black Steel

GSLE91EVAB
Foto frontale frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Interno con cibo frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Frigo americano ad alta capacità GSLE91EVAB
Wi-Fi con app LG ThinQ frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Door & Linear Cooling frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Dispenser con UVnano frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Finitura interna Metal Fresh frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Cassetto Fresh Converter frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Total No Frost frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Dimensioni frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Foto frigorifero GSLE91EVAB aperto
Dettaglio interno frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Foto laterale frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Foto posteriore frigorifero GSLE91EVAB
Foto frigorifero GSLE91EVAB

Funzionalità principali

  • Frigorifero americano ad alta capacità: frigorifero a destra e freezer a sinistra, una soluzione ideale se hai bisogno di conservare tanti alimenti
  • Wi-Fi: gestisci le temperature, le funzioni di raffreddamento rapido e monitora i consumi del frigorifero da remoto utilizzando l'app ThinQ
  • Door & Linear Cooling™: raffredda più rapidamente il frigorifero e mantiene la temperatura costante per conservare i tuoi cibi più a lungo
  • Dispenser con UVnano: igienizza il beccuccio del dispenser dell'acqua ogni ora eliminando il 99,9% dei batteri con l'azione dei raggi ultravioletti
  • Metal Fresh: un'elegante finitura metallica interna per dare un tocco di freschezza in più al frigorifero
  • Total No Frost: migliora la conservazione degli alimenti grazie al flusso costante di aria fredda, senza la necessità di sbrinare il freezer
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo.

Perché amerai il nostro frigorifero?

I cassetti del frigorifero con accanto le 3 icone di Carne, Pesce e Verdure.

Mantiene freschi i cibi

Conserva i tuoi alimenti più a lungo

Uno smartphone con l'app ThinQ™ e attorno 3 icone delle funzionalità.

È smart

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ gestisci il frigo dal tuo smartphone

Frigorifero nero a due porte LG con compressore Smart Inverter e garanzia di 10 anni, accanto al logo Smart Inverter.

È efficiente e affidabile

Il compressore Smart Inverter è garantito 10 anni

Tecnologia UVnano™

Igienizza il dispenser ogni ora

I raggi UV eliminano il 99,99% dei batteri* che potrebbero proliferare all'interno del beccuccio del dispenser dell'acqua.

Conservazione dei cibi

Preserva la freschezza dei tuoi alimenti

Ti offriamo le migliori tecnologie per tenere i tuoi cibi freschi più a lungo.

Mani che tengono una ciotola di insalata fresca, circondata da terreno e pomodori.

FRESH Converter™

Temperatura del cassetto regolabile con FRESH Converter™

Il selettore sul cassetto Zero Gradi consente non solo di creare le migliori temperature di conservazione per carne o pesce fresco, ma addirittura di poterlo convertire in un cassetto normale, portandolo alla stessa temperatura del frigo. In questo modo puoi conservare qualunque alimento, ad esempio della verdura, e gestire gli spazi nel frigorifero con più versatilità.

LG ThinQ™

La tua vita è più smart con LG ThinQ™

Ti piacerebbe un frigorifero che puoi monitorare e controllare direttamente dal tuo smartphone? L'hai appena trovato! Con l'app LG ThinQ™ puoi accedere a tante funzioni smart che ti facilitano la vita.

Un frigorifero con uno smrtphone accanto

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

Il tuo frigo diventa ancora più smart

Lo Smart Learner analizza le tue abitudini per ottimizzare il raffreddamento, il consumo energetico e l'uso del ghiaccio. Così, raffredda il frigorifero due ore prima dei periodi di maggiore utilizzo per ridurre al minimo l'aumento della temperatura. Invece, durante i periodi di inattività o di basso utilizzo, riduce gli sprechi energetici limitando i movimenti del compressore. 

Frigorifero nero LG in cucina moderna con smartphone che controlla la temperatura.

Il frigo è nel tuo smartphone

Con l'app LG ThinQ™ puoi monitorare il funzionamento del frigo e attivare con un tocco funzioni speciali come il congelamento rapido.

Frigorifero nero LG in cucina moderna con smartphone che controlla la temperatura.

Allerta porte aperte

Ti è mai capitato di dimenticare la porta del frigo aperta? Non preoccuparti più. Con l'app LG ThinQ™ riceverai una notifica direttamente sul tuo smartphone.

La porta del frigorifero è aperta; la donna controlla il messaggio di avviso sull'app LG ThinQ con il suo smartphone.

Una vista laterale del frigorifero per evidenziare l'eleganza del design della maniglia integrata.

Maniglie integrate

Vista frontale del pannello Metal Fresh con il logo in evidenza.

Metal Fresh

Vista diagonale del ripiano con rifiniture metallici all'interno del frigorifero.

Rifiniture metalliche

Compressore Smart Inverter™

Efficiente e affidabile

Il compressore Smart Inverter™ controlla il raffreddamento del tuo frigo e ne regola la velocità utilizzando solo la quantità di energia necessaria. Niente di più, niente di meno. E inoltre, lo garantiamo per ben 10 anni.

Più efficienza più a lungo.

Frigorifero LG a doppia porta con compressore Smart Inverter, riduce il consumo energetico, garanzia di 10 anni.

*Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Smart Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Garantito 10 anni

Grazie all'avanzata tecnologia LG, il Compressore Smart Inverter è più silenzioso del compressore tradizionale. Inoltre, assicura un risparmio energetico superiore e dà maggiore affidabilità e durabilità con una garanzia di 10 anni* sul compressore.

*Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Smart Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

FAQ

Q.

Che cos'è il LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ è una tecnologia che mantiene la temperatura del frigorifero costante, con fluttuazioni entro ±0,5°C. Utilizzando dei sensori di temperatura, il frigorifero riesce a regolare con maggior precisione la temperatura, prevenendo la perdita di umidità negli alimenti e mantenendoli freschi più a lungo.

Q.

Come si imposta la temperatura del frigorifero?

A.

Hai a disposizione due modi per farlo:

 

1) Usando i comandi all'interno del frigorifero

 

All'interno del frigorifero c'è un display che indica la temperatura impostata di frigo e freezer. Puoi impostarle in maniera indipendente semplicemente agendo sui tasti che trovi di fianco. 

 

2) Usando l'app LG ThinQ sul tuo smartphone (se il modello supporta il Wi-Fi)

 

Se hai collegato il tuo frigorifero all'app LG ThinQ, puoi impostare la temperatura direttamente dal tuo smartphone. Puoi cambiare le temperature anche quando non sei a casa, perché l'app comunica con il tuo frigorifero tramite Internet.

Q.

Qual è il modo migliore di migliorare la conservazione dei cibi?

A.

L'organizzazione degli alimenti nel frigorifero è importantissima per migliorare l'efficienza di conservazione. Ecco alcuni consigli utili che ti raccomandiamo di tenere a mente:

 

- Evita di riempire completamente il frigorifero e lascia dello spazio di areazione fra gli alimenti. Il freddo viene distribuito con dei flussi di aria fredda e se questa fatica a passare, gli alimenti si raffreddano meno efficacemente

 

- Assicurati di far ruotare gli alimenti periodicamente. Ti aiuterà anche a non dimenticarti alcuni prodotti che potrebbero nascondersi dietro a quelli più grandi

 

- Non aprire inutilmente le porte del frigorifero per evitare di disperdere il freddo al suo interno. A volte apriamo il frigorifero giusto per dare un'occhiata o semplicemente per noia, ma sono delle cattive abitudini.

 

- Il congelatore è più efficiente se è completamente pieno. Se hai pochi alimenti al suo interno, riempi gli spazi vuoti con i contenitori del ghiaccio da viaggio

Q.

Qual è la dimensione di frigorifero più adatto a me?

A.

Non c'è una regola precisa per scegliere la dimensione del frigorifero. Naturalmente devi considerare lo spazio che hai in casa e il numero di persone che compongono il tuo nucleo famigliare. E poi devi considerare come utilizzi il frigorifero e quante volte fai la spesa. Per aiutarti a scegliere il modello e il tipo di frigorifero abbiamo creato per te un semplice configuratore che trovi a questo link: https://www.lg.com/it/frigoriferi/trova-il-frigorifero

Q.

Che differenza c'è fra un frigo con allaccio idrico e uno con tanica interna?

A.

Il sistema di fornitura dell'acqua per il dispenser è un elemento molto importante da considerare. Ci sono due tipologie di frigoriferi: quelli che devono essere allacciati alla rete idrica e quelli che invece attingono l'acqua direttamente da una tanica interna. Nel primo caso, dovrai assicurarti che in casa ci sia un rubinetto a cui collegare il frigorifero. Nel secondo caso, invece, potrai installare il frigorifero con maggiore libertà, ma dovrai riempire manualmente la tanica dell'acqua ogni volta che ti serve (e, in ogni caso, ogni 48 ore).

Tutte le specifiche

