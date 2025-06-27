Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale | QuadWash Serie 4, Classe A 43dB | 14 coperti,Vapore, Info Light,Cerniere sliding | Noble Steel
EU_DB476TXSW_MEZ00721719.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale | QuadWash Serie 4, Classe A 43dB | 14 coperti,Vapore, Info Light,Cerniere sliding | Noble Steel

EU_DB476TXSW_MEZ00721719.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale | QuadWash Serie 4, Classe A 43dB | 14 coperti,Vapore, Info Light,Cerniere sliding | Noble Steel

DB476TXSW

DB476TXSW
Foto frontale della lavastoviglie LG DB476TXSW
Vista frontale con porta aperta e stoviglie
Caratteristica Alta efficienza energetica A
Caratteristica Vapore TrueSteam
Caratteristica QuadWash
Caratteristica supporto per calici e cristalli
Caratteristica Wi-Fi con ThinQ
Foto ambientata della lavastoviglie in cucina
Dimensioni della lavastoviglie
Vista frontale con porta chiusa
Dettaglio dell'interno della lavastoviglie e del sistema QuadWash
Vista laterale verso sinistra della lavastoviglie
Vista posteriore della lavastoviglie
Lavastoviglie aperta rivolta a 3 quarti verso destra
Lavatrice aperta con cestelli estratti rivolta verso sinistra

  • Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale con cerniere scorrevoli: si incassa perfettamente nella tua cucina grazie al pannello scorrevole
  • Sistema QuadWash™: i 4 bracci irroratori con movimenti multidirezionali permettono all'acqua di raggiungere ogni angolo delle stoviglie
  • Vapore TrueSteam™: i getti multipli di vapore igienizzano le stoviglie, sciolgono lo sporco ostinato e fanno brillare i bicchieri
  • EasyRack™ Plus con 3 cestelli: regola ogni singolo elemento delle rastrelliere, l'altezza del cestello secondario e disponi posate e tazzine nel terzo cestello
  • Supporto per calici e cristalli: in dotazione trovi un pratico supporto per lavare i bicchieri più delicati e fragili con la massima cura
  • Wi-Fi con ThinQ: gestisci le opzioni di lavaggio dallo smartphone, scarica nuovi programmi e ricevi i consigli sull'uso della lavastoviglie
*Trattandosi di un prodotto da incasso a scomparsa totale, le foto riportate in questa pagina includono un pannello frontale fittizio con lo scopo di simulare l'integrazione della lavastoviglie all'interno di un contesto casalingo. Il prodotto viene fornito senza pannello.

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Lavastoviglie QuadWash™

 

Il tuo aiutante preferito in cucina

L'azione del vapore e il sistema multidirezionale QuadWash per la massima cura delle tue stoviglie

Perché amerai la nostra lavastoviglie

È in classe A

La nostra lavastoviglie lava i piatti al posto tuo e ti fa risparmiare più energia.

Non lascia aloni

Il vapore TrueSteam™ igienizza le stoviglie ed evita la formazione delle macchie.

Ha 4 bracci irroratori

Il sistema QuadWash™ fa arrivare l'acqua in tutti gli angoli delle stoviglie.

È smart

Con l'app ThinQ scarichi programmi specifici per le tue stoviglie e molto altro.

*Il 20% più basso dell'indice di efficienza energetica rispetto allo standard minimo associato alla classe di efficienza energetica A per le lavastoviglie, definito dalla normativa europea 2019/2017.

Certificato da TÜV

Elimina il 99,99% dei batteri che si trovano comunemente in casa.

*Test condotti da TÜV sul modello LG DB475TXS. Test effettuati con il programma Eco e 6 tipologie di batteri (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus e Penicillium chrysogenum). I risultati potrebbero variare in base all'utilizzo.

TrueSteam™

Stoviglie brillanti e igienizzate

La nostra lavastoviglie ha un vero generatore di vapore a 100°C, per sciogliere lo sporco (anche quello incrostato!) e ridurre la formazione delle macchie sulle stoviglie. E i risultati si vedono.

*Test interni LG effettuati comparando il numero di macchie d'acqua residue in seguito al lavaggio col modello LG DFB325 (con vapore) rispetto al modello DFB415 (senza vapore).

Ottimizza la resa con il prelavaggio a vapore

Il vapore TrueSteam™ utilizzato nella fase di pre-lavaggio aiuta ad ammorbidire le incrostazioni di cibo.

Anche negli angoli, lo sporco non ha scampo

Il vapore immesso nella vasca dagli ugelli si diffonde uniformemente e raggiunge anche gli angoli più difficili delle stoviglie.

Bicchieri senza macchia (e senza paura)

L'azione del vapore rende i tuoi bicchieri più brillanti, con il 30% di macchie in meno in fase di asciugatura. Puoi attivare il vapore anche col programma "Delicato", in modo da trattare i tuoi calici con la giusta attenzione.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo per una migliore comprensione della funzionalità. Il vapore viene immesso nella vasca attraverso gli ugelli posti sulla parte inferiore della porta e nella parte superiore della vasca.

*Test interni LG effettuati comparando il numero di macchie d'acqua residue in seguito al lavaggio col modello LG DFB325 (con vapore) rispetto al modello DFB415 (senza vapore).

QuadWash™

Getti d'acqua potenti che arrivano dappertutto

Il sistema QuadWash™ è unico nel suo genere: 4 bracci irroratori con movimenti multidirezionali che permettono di lavare ogni angolo di piatti, pentole e bicchieri per un pulito profondo e accurato.

Dual Zone: la giusta potenza, dove serve

Non tutte le stoviglie necessitano della stessa forza pulente. Proprio per questo abbiamo progettato l'opzione Dual Zone, che differenzia il tipo di lavaggio in base al cestello. Potrai lavare le stoviglie nel cestello inferiore con un getto d'acqua più energico, mentre per quelle nel cestello superiore verrà usato un getto d'acqua delicato.

EasyRack™ Plus

Anche le stoviglie più difficili hanno il loro posto

Organizzare stoviglie ingombranti in lavastoviglie non sarà più un problema. Il sistema EasyRack™ Plus ti permette di abbassare o alzare ogni singolo elemento delle rastrelliere a tuo piacimento.

Supporto per calici e cristalli

Il supporto dedicato, che puoi posizionare nel cestello inferiore della lavastoviglie, mantiene i calici fermi durante il ciclo e ti consente di lavare in modo sicuro anche i pezzi più delicati e fragili, evitando urti e vibrazioni che potrebbero incrinarli e danneggiarli.

LG ThinQ™

Scegli una lavastoviglie intelligente

Collegala al Wi-Fi di casa e scopri tantissime nuove opzioni per personalizzare i lavaggi.

Cucina moderna con lavastoviglie LG e uno smartphone con l'app LG ThinQ

*Richiede il download dell'app LG ThinQ™ (disponibile per dispositivi Android 7.0 e superiori e iOS 12 e superiori sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ™ e la connettività internet.

Scarica nuovi programmi di lavaggio

Devi lavare qualcosa di particolare e hai bisogno di un lavaggio specifico? Accedi all'app LG ThinQ™ e scarica il programma più adatto.

Personalizza il programma a modo tuo

L'app ThinQ™ ti permette di personalizzare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone, impostando le varie opzioni più semplicemente.

Così potente, così silenziosa

L'abbiamo progettata in modo da renderla sì potente, ma anche il più silenziosa possibile.

Uomo con in braccio un bambino che dorme

Ideale per la tua cucina

Immagine di una cucina con la lavastoviglie da incasso, il forno una cappa e un piano a induzione.

In perfetta armonia

Immagine di una lavastoviglie con la porta leggermente aperta che mostra il funzionamento delle cerniere sliding

Cerniere sliding

Dettaglio dell'interno della lavastoviglie

Completamente in acciaio inox

Lavastoviglie LG semi-aperta con vapore che esce

Apertura automatica della porta

Dettaglio del LED Info Light

Info Light

Clicca sul + per espandere questa sezione e consultare tutti i dettagli relativi a come installare la lavastoviglie da incasso.

 

 

1. Misure minime del mobile da incasso

Immagine che mostra le misure dell'incavo nel mobile per incassare la lavastoviglie

2. Precauzioni

Ti raccomandiamo di installare la lavastoviglie a non più di 1 metro dal rubinetto dell'acqua e dallo scarico, per facilitare il collegamento dei tubi e migliorare il carico e lo scarico dell'acqua.

Indicazioni su come installare la lavastoviglie

3. Installazione del pannello della porta

In base al tipo di arredamento della tua cucina, dovrai seguire una differente tipologia di installazione del pannello. Sul manuale d'uso e di installazione trovi due sezioni distinte: (A) Montaggio del pannello scorrevole e (B) Montaggio del pannello fisso.

Ti raccomandiamo di prestare attenzione al peso del pannello. Se pesa fra 8kg e 11kg dovrai regolare la tensione della molla della porta per facilitarne l'apertura.

(A) Montaggio del pannello scorrevole
Altezza: 720 ~ 780 mm / Peso: 2,5 ~ 11 kg

Dimensioni del pannello della porta montato in modalità scorrevole.

Accessori per l'installazione

Immagine di una scatola appoggiata su un tavolo della cucina.

Guarda ciò che include la lavastoviglie.

Cosa c'è nella confezione?

Disegni dell'imbuto e delle fasce antirumore.

Disegni del nastro di protezione dall’umidità e degli 8 pezzi di nastro isolante.

Disegni delle staffe del pannello.

Scarica il manuale d'uso per leggere le istruzioni complete della lavastoviglie.

Scarica

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

La mia cucina ha lo zoccolino basso e il pannello della porta della lavastoviglie rischia di picchiarci contro. Posso installare il pannello del mobile in modalità scorrevole?

A.

Sì, questo modello ti permette di installare il pannello sia in modalità scorrevole, sia in modalità fissa. La modalità di montaggio è differente, quindi assicurati di consultare il manuale d'uso o le istruzioni di installazione per tutti i dettagli. Trovi anche le informazioni principali nella sezione relativa all'installazione di questa pagina.

Q.

Posso regolare l'altezza della lavastoviglie?

A.

La lavastoviglie dispone di due piedini di livellamento anteriori e uno posteriore. Puoi regolare l'altezza di ciascuno di questi in modo da adattare l'altezza dell'elettrodomestico alle tue esigenze. Sul manuale d'uso trovi tutti i dettagli per la regolazione.

Q.

La temperatura del vapore non è troppo alta e quindi rischia di rovinare le stoviglie?

A.

Il sistema TrueSteam™ genera il vapore a 100°C, ma è in grado di controllare la temperatura con cui viene immesso nella vasca in base al programma selezionato. In questo modo si sfruttano i benefici del vapore senza rischiare di danneggiare le stoviglie.

Q.

Su quali programmi posso usare il vapore? Posso usarlo su tutti oppure ci sono delle limitazioni?

A.

Puoi attivare l'opzione Vapore con tutti i programmi di lavaggio, fatta eccezione per Express e Risciacquo.

Q.

Se uso l'opzione del Vapore il tempo di lavaggio aumenta?

A.

Attivando il vapore, il tempo complessivo aumenta leggermente, perché il generatore deve raggiungere la temperatura opportuna per la produzione del vapore. Anche se il tempo aumenta un po', è anche vero che aumenta l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Q.

Visto che il vapore aiuta a ridurre le macchie sulle stoviglie, posso evitare di mettere il brillantante?

A.

Anche se attivi il vapore, è necessario usare il brillantante. Questo additivo, infatti, rende le stoviglie più brillanti e serve soprattutto nella fase di asciugatura. Se non vuoi usare il brillantante liquido, puoi usare anche le pastiglie che includono il brillantante. In tal caso, ricordati di impostare il dosaggio del brillantante su "L0", in modo da evitare che la lavastoviglie blocchi il funzionamento.

Q.

Cosa devo fare se le stoviglie presentano delle macchie dopo il lavaggio, anche se uso il vapore?

A.

In questo caso ti consigliamo di verificare la durezza dell'acqua usando la cartina di test che trovi insieme alla lavastoviglie. In base al risultato del test dovrai regolare il livello di erogazione del sale e del brillantante. Trovi tutte le informazioni dettagliate sul manuale d'uso.

Q.

Posso smontare i bracci irroratori per pulirli?

A.

Il braccio QuadWash posto sulla base della vasca può essere pulito senza rimuoverlo. Qualora ci fossero dei residui di cibo che ostruiscono i fori, puoi usare una spilla per estrarli. Il braccio superiore, invece, può essere rimosso per la manutenzione.

Q.

Quando imposto la funzione mezzo carico, qual è il cestello che posso usare? Quello inferiore o quello superiore?

A.

Puoi decidere tu quale dei due cestelli usare per il lavaggio a mezzo carico. Ti basta premere più volte il tasto Mezzo Carico per selezionare il cestello superiore, quello inferiore oppure se disattivare questa funzione. La funzione Mezzo Carico effettua un lavaggio intensivo.

Q.

Nel caso in cui le stoviglie fossero particolarmente sporche, è consigliabile sciacquare o lasciarle in ammollo prima di metterle in lavastoviglie?

A.

Non è necessario sciacquare i piatti e le pentole prima di metterle in lavastoviglie. La cosa importante, invece, è rimuovere i residui di cibo dai piatti e dalle pentole con una delle posate, in modo da evitare che intasino il filtro e compromettano le prestazioni di lavaggio. Uno dei pregi di questo elettrodomestico è proprio il fatto che consente di risparmiare acqua rispetto al lavaggio a mano e facendo un prelavaggio nel lavandino vanificheresti questo beneficio.

Q.

Selezionando la funzione di apertura automatica della porta a fine lavaggio, questa si apre di poco e non completamente. Come mai?

A.

È normale che la porta si apra leggermente, in modo che favorisca la fuoriuscita dell'umidità residua e, di conseguenza, migliori l'asciugatura. Sconsigliamo di aprire del tutto lo sportello a fine del lavaggio, perché la differenza di temperatura non permetterebbe l'asciugatura ottimale delle stoviglie.

Q.

Come faccio a capire se la lavastoviglie è in ancora in funzione oppure no?

A.

Su questo modello c'è la funzione Info Light che proietta sul pavimento una luce che ti indica se la lavatrice sta funzionando oppure se ha terminato il ciclo.
- Quando la lavastoviglie è in funzione, sul pavimento viene proiettata una luce bianca.
- In caso di errore di funzionamento, la luce diventerà rossa.
- Se non c'è nessuna luce, la lavastoviglie ha terminato il ciclo.

Q.

In caso di perdite, c'è un sistema che blocca l'erogazione dell'acqua in modo da evitare allagamenti?

A.

Questo modello è dotato del sistema acqua stop, montato direttamente sul tubo di carico dell'acqua.

Q.

Che garanzia c'è sulla lavastoviglie?

A.

Nei primi 2 anni la lavastoviglie è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul motore Direct Drive. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

