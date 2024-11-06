Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale | QuadWash Serie 9, Classe A 43dB | 14 coperti,Vapore, Info Light,Cerniere sliding | Acciaio
Label_DB976TKS_MEZ68817378.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Scheda tecnica
DB976TKS

Lavastoviglie a scomparsa totale | QuadWash Serie 9, Classe A 43dB | 14 coperti,Vapore, Info Light,Cerniere sliding | Acciaio

(0)
front view

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Una cucina che dà spettacolo

Lavastoviglie con la porta semi aperta e un bollo che indica la classe di efficienza energetica B.

Efficienza in classe B

Fai brillare i tuoi piatti consumando meno energia

Dettaglio di piatti e bicchieri che vengono lavati col vapore nella lavastoviglie.

Pulito senza aloni

Il vapore TrueSteam™ igienizza ed evita la formazione delle macchie.

Immagine dei getti d'acqua che escono dai bracci QuadWash.

4 bracci irroratori

Il sistema QuadWash™ fa arrivare l'acqua in tutti gli angoli delle stoviglie.

Foto di uno smartphone che comunica con la lavastoviglie attraverso l'app LG ThinQ.

Funzioni smart

Con l'app ThinQ scarichi programmi specifici e molto altro.

Certificato da TÜV

Elimina il 99,99% dei batteri che si trovano comunemente in casa.

*Test condotti da TÜV sul modello LG DB475TXS. Test effettuati con il programma Eco e 6 tipologie di batteri (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus e Penicillium chrysogenum). I risultati potrebbero variare in base all'utilizzo.

Il massimo dell'efficienza energetica

Per offrirti una lavastoviglie dalle prestazioni eccezionali abbiamo ridisegnato il motore Inverter Direct Drive, ottenendo un'efficienza superiore del 57% e raggiungendo il più elevato standard energetico che abbiamo in Europa: la classe A.

Lavastoviglie con la porta semi aperta e un bollo che indica la classe di efficienza energetica B.

*Test interni LG effettuati comparando il consumo energetico del modello LG DBC335 (classe A) con quelli del modello DBC425 (classe E), usando il programma Eco.

La forza del vapore

Stoviglie brillanti e igienizzate

Sai perché il vapore è così importante per ottenere i migliori risultati di lavaggio? Perché riesce a sciogliere meglio lo sporco (anche quello incrostato!) e a ridurre la formazione delle macchie sulle stoviglie. Per questo abbiamo dotato la nostra lavastoviglie della tecnologia TrueSteam™, un vero generatore di vapore a 100°C che lo spruzza direttamente nella vasca durante le varie fasi di lavaggio. E i risultati si vedono.

Ottimizza la resa con il prelavaggio a vapore

Il vapore TrueSteam™ utilizzato nella fase di pre-lavaggio aiuta ad ammorbidire le incrostazioni di cibo.

Immagine di una lavastoviglie con la porta completamente aperta, con i piatti sporchi all'interno.

Anche negli angoli, lo sporco non ha scampo

Il vapore immesso nella vasca dagli ugelli si diffonde uniformemente e raggiunge anche gli angoli più difficili delle stoviglie.

Immagine della vasca della lavastoviglie piena di vapore per una pulizia approfondita.

Bicchieri senza macchia (e senza paura)

L'azione del vapore rende i tuoi bicchieri più brillanti, con il 30% di macchie in meno in fase di asciugatura. Puoi attivare il vapore anche col programma "Delicato", in modo da trattare i tuoi calici con la giusta attenzione.

Un bicchiere di vetro con delle macchie su un lato, mentre sull'altro è brillante dopo aver usato il lavaggio con il vapore.

*Test interni LG effettuati comparando il numero di macchie d'acqua residue in seguito al lavaggio col modello LG DFB325 (con vapore) rispetto al modello DFB415 (senza vapore).

4 bracci irroratori

Getti d'acqua potenti che arrivano dappertutto

Il sistema QuadWash™ è unico nel suo genere: come ti suggerisce il nome, è composto da ben 4 bracci irroratori con movimenti multidirezionali. Grazie a questo sistema, l'acqua viene spruzzata sulle stoviglie in maniera più precisa ed efficace, permettendole di raggiungere ogni angolo di piatti, pentole e bicchieri per ottenere un lavaggio profondo e accurato.

Dual Zone: la giusta potenza, dove serve

Non tutte le stoviglie necessitano della stessa forza pulente. Proprio per questo abbiamo progettato l'opzione Dual Zone, che differenzia il tipo di lavaggio in base al cestello. Potrai lavare le stoviglie nel cestello inferiore con un getto d'acqua più energico, mentre per quelle nel cestello superiore verrà usato un getto d'acqua delicato.

Vista della vasca della lavastoviglie in cui le stoviglie nel cestello inferiore vengono lavate con un getto energico, mente quelle nel cestello superiore vengono lavate con un getto delicato.

Rastrelliera personalizzabile

Anche le stoviglie più difficili hanno il loro posto

Organizzare pentole e piatti ingombranti in lavastoviglie non sarà più un problema. Il nostro sistema EasyRack™ Plus con 3 cestelli ti permette di abbassare o alzare ogni singolo elemento delle rastrelliere a tuo piacimento. Inoltre, puoi regolare l'altezza del cestello superiore in tutta semplicità, in modo da sistemare piatti fuori misura e stoviglie ingombranti. Hai a disposizione anche un intero cestello dedicato alle posate, mestoli e tazzine per evitare di togliere spazio al cestello principale.
Funzioni smart

Scegli una lavastoviglie intelligente

Collega la nostra lavastoviglie al Wi-Fi di casa, installa l'app LG ThinQ™ sul tuo smartphone e scopri tantissime nuove opzioni per personalizzare i lavaggi e rimanere connesso con il tuo elettrodomestico.

Immagine di uno smartphone su cui c'è l'app LG ThinQ™ con 3 funzionalità: download programmi, notifiche e Smart Diagnosis. Sullo sfondo c'è una cucina arredata.

Scarica nuovi programmi di lavaggio

Devi lavare qualcosa di particolare e hai bisogno di un lavaggio specifico? Accedi all'app LG ThinQ™ e scarica il programma più adatto.

Un uomo tiene in mano una pentola e sullo smartphone visualizzato a fianco c'è il programma pentole disponibile sull'app ThinQ™.

Personalizza il programma a modo tuo

L'app ThinQ™ ti permette di personalizzare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone, impostando le varie opzioni più semplicemente.

Una donna guarda il suo smartphone, su cui sono visibili le varie opzioni di personalizzazione sull'app LG ThinQ™.

*Richiede il download dell'app LG ThinQ™ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ™ e la connettività internet.

Così potente, così silenziosa

Abbiamo progettato la lavastoviglie QuadWash in modo da renderla sì potente, ma anche il più silenziosa possibile, utilizzando meno parti in movimento e ottimizzando l'insonorizzazione acustica. Lo abbiamo fatto per te, così potrai farla funzionare anche di notte o mentre ti stai godendo un film.

Un uomo con in braccio un bambino che dorme in una cucina con luce soffusa. Nel frattempo, la lavastoviglie sta funzionando in maniera silenziosa.

Ideale per la tua cucina

In perfetta armonia

In perfetta armonia

Cerniere sliding

Cerniere sliding

Completamente in acciaio inox

Completamente in acciaio inox

Apertura automatica della porta

Apertura automatica della porta

Info Light

Info Light

Istruzioni per l'installazione

Clicca sul + per espandere questa sezione e consultare tutti i dettagli relativi a come installare la lavastoviglie da incasso.

 

 

1. Misure minime del mobile da incasso

Immagine che mostra le misure dell'incavo nel mobile per incassare la lavastoviglie

2. Precauzioni

Ti raccomandiamo di installare la lavastoviglie a non più di 1 metro dal rubinetto dell'acqua e dallo scarico, per facilitare il collegamento dei tubi e migliorare il carico e lo scarico dell'acqua.

Immagine di una lavastoviglie installata vicino al lavandino per collegare più facilmente i tubi di carico e scarico dell'acqua.

3. Installazione del pannello della porta

In base al tipo di arredamento della tua cucina, dovrai seguire una differente tipologia di installazione del pannello. Sul manuale d'uso e di installazione trovi due sezioni distinte: (A) Montaggio del pannello scorrevole e (B) Montaggio del pannello fisso.

Ti raccomandiamo di prestare attenzione al peso del pannello. Se pesa fra 8kg e 11kg dovrai regolare la tensione della molla della porta per facilitarne l'apertura.

(A) Montaggio del pannello scorrevole
Altezza: 720 ~ 780 mm / Peso: 2,5 ~ 11 kg

Dimensioni del pannello della porta montato in modalità scorrevole.

Accessori per l'installazione

Immagine di una scatola appoggiata su un tavolo della cucina.

Guarda ciò che include la lavastoviglie.

Cosa c'è nella confezione?

Disegni dell'imbuto e delle fasce antirumore.

Disegni del nastro di protezione dall’umidità e degli 8 pezzi di nastro isolante.

Disegni delle staffe del pannello.

Scarica il manuale d'uso per leggere le istruzioni complete della lavastoviglie.
Scarica

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

Q.

La mia cucina ha lo zoccolino basso e il pannello della porta della lavastoviglie rischia di picchiarci contro. Posso installare il pannello del mobile in modalità scorrevole?

A.

Sì, questo modello ti permette di installare il pannello sia in modalità scorrevole, sia in modalità fissa. La modalità di montaggio è differente, quindi assicurati di consultare il manuale d'uso o le istruzioni di installazione per tutti i dettagli. Trovi anche le informazioni principali nella sezione relativa all'installazione di questa pagina.

Q.

Posso regolare l'altezza della lavastoviglie?

A.

La lavastoviglie dispone di due piedini di livellamento anteriori e uno posteriore. Puoi regolare l'altezza di ciascuno di questi in modo da adattare l'altezza dell'elettrodomestico alle tue esigenze. Sul manuale d'uso trovi tutti i dettagli per la regolazione.

Q.

La temperatura del vapore non è troppo alta e quindi rischia di rovinare le stoviglie?

A.

Il sistema TrueSteam™ genera il vapore a 100°C, ma è in grado di controllare la temperatura con cui viene immesso nella vasca in base al programma selezionato. In questo modo si sfruttano i benefici del vapore senza rischiare di danneggiare le stoviglie.

Q.

Su quali programmi posso usare il vapore? Posso usarlo su tutti oppure ci sono delle limitazioni?

A.

Puoi attivare l'opzione Vapore con tutti i programmi di lavaggio, fatta eccezione per Express e Risciacquo.

Q.

Se uso l'opzione del Vapore il tempo di lavaggio aumenta?

A.

Attivando il vapore, il tempo complessivo aumenta leggermente, perché il generatore deve raggiungere la temperatura opportuna per la produzione del vapore. Anche se il tempo aumenta un po', è anche vero che aumenta l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Q.

Visto che il vapore aiuta a ridurre le macchie sulle stoviglie, posso evitare di mettere il brillantante?

A.

Anche se attivi il vapore, è necessario usare il brillantante. Questo additivo, infatti, rende le stoviglie più brillanti e serve soprattutto nella fase di asciugatura. Se non vuoi usare il brillantante liquido, puoi usare anche le pastiglie che includono il brillantante. In tal caso, ricordati di impostare il dosaggio del brillantante su "L0", in modo da evitare che la lavastoviglie blocchi il funzionamento.

Q.

Cosa devo fare se le stoviglie presentano delle macchie dopo il lavaggio, anche se uso il vapore?

A.

In questo caso ti consigliamo di verificare la durezza dell'acqua usando la cartina di test che trovi insieme alla lavastoviglie. In base al risultato del test dovrai regolare il livello di erogazione del sale e del brillantante. Trovi tutte le informazioni dettagliate sul manuale d'uso.

Q.

Posso smontare i bracci irroratori per pulirli?

A.

Il braccio QuadWash posto sulla base della vasca può essere pulito senza rimuoverlo. Qualora ci fossero dei residui di cibo che ostruiscono i fori, puoi usare una spilla per estrarli. Il braccio superiore, invece, può essere rimosso per la manutenzione.

Q.

Quando imposto la funzione mezzo carico, qual è il cestello che posso usare? Quello inferiore o quello superiore?

A.

Puoi decidere tu quale dei due cestelli usare per il lavaggio a mezzo carico. Ti basta premere più volte il tasto Mezzo Carico per selezionare il cestello superiore, quello inferiore oppure se disattivare questa funzione. La funzione Mezzo Carico effettua un lavaggio intensivo.

Q.

Nel caso in cui le stoviglie fossero particolarmente sporche, è consigliabile sciacquare o lasciarle in ammollo prima di metterle in lavastoviglie?

A.

Non è necessario sciacquare i piatti e le pentole prima di metterle in lavastoviglie. La cosa importante, invece, è rimuovere i residui di cibo dai piatti e dalle pentole con una delle posate, in modo da evitare che intasino il filtro e compromettano le prestazioni di lavaggio. Uno dei pregi di questo elettrodomestico è proprio il fatto che consente di risparmiare acqua rispetto al lavaggio a mano e facendo un prelavaggio nel lavandino vanificheresti questo beneficio.

Q.

Selezionando la funzione di apertura automatica della porta a fine lavaggio, questa si apre di poco e non completamente. Come mai?

A.

È normale che la porta si apra leggermente, in modo che favorisca la fuoriuscita dell'umidità residua e, di conseguenza, migliori l'asciugatura. Sconsigliamo di aprire del tutto lo sportello a fine del lavaggio, perché la differenza di temperatura non permetterebbe l'asciugatura ottimale delle stoviglie.

Q.

Come faccio a capire se la lavastoviglie è in ancora in funzione oppure no?

A.

Su questo modello c'è la funzione Info Light che proietta sul pavimento una luce che ti indica se la lavatrice sta funzionando oppure se ha terminato il ciclo.
- Quando la lavastoviglie è in funzione, sul pavimento viene proiettata una luce bianca.
- In caso di errore di funzionamento, la luce diventerà rossa.
- Se non c'è nessuna luce, la lavastoviglie ha terminato il ciclo.

Q.

In caso di perdite, c'è un sistema che blocca l'erogazione dell'acqua in modo da evitare allagamenti?

A.

Questo modello è dotato del sistema acqua stop, montato direttamente sul tubo di carico dell'acqua.

Q.

Che garanzia c'è sulla lavastoviglie?

A.

Nei primi 2 anni la lavastoviglie è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul motore Direct Drive. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Lavastoviglie QuadWash™

 

Il tuo aiutante preferito in cucina

L'azione del vapore e il sistema multidirezionale QuadWash per la massima cura delle tue stoviglie

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

  • Tipologia di display

    LED

  • Tipo di installazione

    Incasso

  • Posizione del pannello di controllo

    Comandi superiori

  • Numero di coperti totale

    14

CARATTERISTICHE ESTETICHE

  • Colori

    Noble Steel

  • Indicatori di stato

    LED

  • Indicatore tempo rimanente

    No

  • Materiale della vasca

    Inox

CESTELLI ADDIZIONALI

  • Secchiello porta posate

    No

  • Terzo cestello con altezza regolabile

    Sì (Regolabile)

PROGRAMMI E OPZIONI

  • Auto

  • Interruzione del programma

  • Blocco dei controlli

  • Partenza ritardata

  • Delicato

  • Programma scaricato

  • Dual Zone

  • Eco

  • Risparmio energia

  • Express

  • Asciugatura extra

  • Mezzo carico

  • Sporco intenso

    No

  • Alta temperatura

  • Intensivo

  • Pulizia lavastoviglie

    Pulizia lavastoviglie

  • Normale

    No

  • Numero di opzioni

    8

  • Numero di programmi di lavaggio

    10

  • Refresh

  • Risciacquo

  • Steam

  • Turbo

PRESTAZIONI CONSUMI/ACQUA

  • Durata ciclo (min)

    299

  • Durata del programma Express (min)

    56

  • Classe di rumorosità

    B

  • Livello di rumorosità (dBA)

    43

  • Durata del programma Turbo (min)

    78

  • Consumo di acqua (litri)

    9,5

  • Classe energetica

    A

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • Smart Rack+™

  • Trattamento antibatterico

  • Aqua-Stop

  • Apertura automatica della porta

  • Dispenser detergente e brillantante

  • Motore DirectDrive™

  • Motore Inverter Direct Drive

  • Numero bracci di lavaggio

    3

  • QuadWash™

  • Sistema di lavaggio SenseClean

  • Sensore dello sporco

  • TrueSteam™

  • Sistema di lavaggio Vario

  • Addolcitore dell'acqua

FUNZIONI SMART

  • NFC

    No

  • Assistenza clienti proattiva

    No

  • Controllo remoto

    No

  • Monitoraggio da remoto

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Altezza piedini regolabili (mm)

    60

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    50

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    598 x 815 x 554

  • Peso (kg)

    45

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Frequenza (Hz)

    50Hz

  • Potenza assorbita (W)

    1600 - 1800W

  • Voltaggio (V)

    220 - 240V

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli