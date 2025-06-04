Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Il video mostra un ospite di una guesthouse hanok che guarda un film, ascolta musica e fa colazione con elettrodomestici LG.

LG Shop Magazine I Giugno

Una fuga armoniosa in un hanok

Seguite la storia di una giornata speciale tra una coppia che gestisce

una guesthouse e la viaggiatrice che arriva in quello stesso luogo.

Vista di una pensione hanok.

Alla fine di un vicolo tranquillo di Seoul si trova una piccola casa tradizionale coreana, un hanok, dove una coppia gestisce una pensione. Mentre le destinazioni più tranquille intorno alla città sono note per offrire gite giornaliere pacifiche e fughe per il weekend, questo amato hub di viaggio globale ha i suoi gioielli nascosti, offrendo un rifugio lontano dai rumori della città. I nostri host puliscono sempre il pavimento e preparano il tè dieci minuti prima dell'arrivo degli ospiti per offrire loro un caloroso benvenuto in uno di questi rifugi.

"Abbiamo cercato di preservare la bellezza storica dell'hanok assicurandoci che gli ospiti non sentano il peso di soggiornare in un edificio antico. Cerchiamo di concentrarci sull'equilibrio tra tradizione e comfort."

Oggi, vi invitiamo a esplorare il mondo dell'hanok di Seung e Hyuk e il tempo speciale che hanno condiviso con uno dei tanti visitatori che hanno cercato le pittoresche meraviglie di questo spazio.

Ecco gli host

 

"Ciao! Siamo Seung e Hyuk e gestiamo la nostra pensione hanok da due anni."

"Sono cresciuto visitando l'hanok di mia nonna, quindi ho sempre avuto un affetto nostalgico per le case tradizionali coreane. Quando abbiamo trovato questa, sapevamo che dovevamo farla nostra. Piuttosto che offrire solo un posto dove soggiornare, speriamo che questo spazio permetta ai nostri ospiti di sperimentare la bellezza e il fascino senza tempo della Corea."

I padroni di casa sono in piedi davanti all'Hanok Guesthouse.

Un caloroso benvenuto che riempie il silenzio

 

L'ospite di oggi è una viaggiatrice solitaria dagli Stati Uniti in cerca di una tranquilla pausa dal caos della città.

"Quando gli ospiti arrivano per la prima volta, vogliamo che sentano la serena calma della natura e il lento e pacifico scorrere del tempo. Spesso riproduciamo cover di canzoni K-pop utilizzando strumenti tradizionali attraverso la TV e la soundbar nel soggiorno per aiutare i nostri ospiti ad entrare nell'atmosfera."

Nel soggiorno, la tecnologia quotidiana si fonde naturalmente con l'ambiente di questo spazio tradizionale mentre la musica soave fluisce dallo schermo e dagli altoparlanti, rimbalzando sulle travi a vista.

Un ospite è seduto davanti a un televisore LG OLED e legge un libro.

Un'esperienza cinematografica speciale

 

Quando il sole tramonta e il crepuscolo cala sul cortile, la luce soffusa e il suono del vento oltre il muro trasformano il portico di legno in un accogliente cinema.

"Uno dei punti forti di questa casa è l'intimo cortile. Quando il tempo è bello, organizziamo speciali proiezioni all'aperto per i nostri ospiti. È un momento che cattura veramente l'atmosfera dell'hanok."

"Mi è sembrato di guardare quel film per la prima volta, anche se l'ho già visto. Forse è perché mi trovo in un luogo così unico." - Ospite

Un ospite guarda un film proiettato su uno schermo con CineBeam

Colazione con un tocco di serenità

 

"Al mattino, prepariamo una colazione semplice e leggera per i nostri ospiti. Di solito serviamo frullati di frutta e verdura e yogurt, e forniamo anche una pentola e istruzioni così che gli ospiti possano provare a preparare il nurungji da soli. È un modo delicato per iniziare la giornata con un assaggio di casa."

I nostri host preparano un pasto semplice con gli ingredienti freschi conservati nel loro frigorifero LG. L'ospite di oggi gusta la sua colazione in una stanza dove può ammirare la vista attraverso le grandi finestre dell'hanok. La colazione qui è più di un semplice pasto per il corpo. È un momento che nutre anche l'anima.

Un ospite serve la colazione a un ospite.

Un caloroso addio a un soggiorno speciale

 

A breve, è ora che la nostra ospite parta.

La playlist che l'ha accolta, il film che ha apprezzato nel cortile dell'hanok e la colazione semplice ma significativa—mentre la nostra ospite cammina attraverso l'hanok per l'ultima volta, i suoi passi sono silenziosi, sovrastati dai ricordi del suo viaggio in solitaria, che si è sentito quasi come una vacanza in famiglia al momento della partenza.

Il padrone di casa abbraccia l'ospite mentre lo saluta.
Uno sguardo alla guesthouse hanok.

Le loro lingue sono diverse, ma un rispetto universalmente compreso risiede negli ultimi sguardi che scambia con i proprietari.

 

È tempo per la nostra ospite di continuare a viaggiare per il mondo e per la nostra coppia di prepararsi ad accogliere il loro prossimo visitatore.

Perchè amiamo i prodotti LG

*Questo video è solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbe differire dal prodotto reale.

LinearCooling®

Mantiene i cibi freschi fino a 7 giorni controllando la temperatura con precisione

Portalo dove vuoi

Mobilità e usabilità senza interruzioni per tutte le tue esigenze di intrattenimento.

WOW Synergy

Il TV e la soundbar suonano insieme per migliorare il coinvolgimento con un audio orchestrale.

*Test effettuati da UL sulla base della metodologia indicata da LG, utilizzando un cavolo cinese conservato nello scompartimento dei freschi nel modello di frigorifero con funzione Linear Cooling. Misurazione del tempo impiegato dal cavolo cinese per ridurre il suo peso del 5%. I risultati potrebbero variare in base all'uso.

Offerta speciale

05/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

Scopri la tranquilla guesthouse di Seung e Hyuk e ottieni fino a 300€ di sconto con Trade Up, solo con LG Shop Magazine.

  • *Gli sconti possono variare a seconda del prodotto, con uno sconto massimo di 300 euro.

Scopri la tecnologia LG

