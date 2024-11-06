Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Monitor gaming UltraGear 27" | Serie GS50F | Full HD, 180Hz, 1ms MBR, FreeSync
27GS50F EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Monitor gaming UltraGear 27" | Serie GS50F | Full HD, 180Hz, 1ms MBR, FreeSync

27GS50F EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
27GS50F-B

Monitor gaming UltraGear 27" | Serie GS50F | Full HD, 180Hz, 1ms MBR, FreeSync

vista frontale

Logo UltraGear™.

Born to game

L’immagine di un’auto da corsa che viaggia alla velocità della luce all’interno di un monitor UltraGear.

Display

FHD (1920x1080)

HDR10

Velocità

Refresh Rate 180Hz

Tempo di risposta 1ms MBR

Tecnologia

AMD FreeSync™

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Refresh rate 180Hz

Buttati nel gioco a una velocità travolgente.

Scopri i nemici e attaccali più rapidamente. La velocità ultra-rapida di 180Hz ti consente di visualizzare più velocemente il frame successivo, per un'esperienza di gioco più fluida e una maggiore competitività sugli avversari.

L'immagine paragona uno schermo con basso refresh rate e uno schermo con 180Hz.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*L'immagine paragona uno schermo con basso refresh rate e uno schermo con 180Hz.

Immagine di un jet.

Tempo di risposta 1ms MBR

Conquista la vittoria ad una velocità incredibile

La funzione 1ms MBR agevola la fluidità del gioco con sfocature ed effetto ghosting ridotti, per assicurare al giocatore un importante vantaggio competitivo rispetto agli avversari.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction può causare una ridotta luminosità, e le seguenti funzioni non possono essere usate quando è attivata: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Effetti di flicker possono avvenire quando è attiva la funzione 1ms MBR.

HDR 10

Immagini realistiche e dai colori brillanti

Goditi immagini dai colori brillanti grazie alla compatibilità HDR, che assicura una resa cromatica come pensata dagli sviluppatori del gioco.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Immagini di auto più chiare e fluide.

AMD FreeSync™ 

Esperienza di gioco fluida

La tecnologia FreeSync™ assicura un'esperienza di movimento fluida in giochi ad alta velocità e alta risoluzione, e riduce virtualmente il fastidioso effetto di tearing e stuttering.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Paragone tra AMD FreeSync™ (a destra) e OFF.

Design pensato per i gamer

Esalta la tua esperienza di gioco con un design accattivante senza cornici su tre lati. La base regolabile in inclinazione ti aiuta a giocare in modo più comodo.

Icona design borderless.

Design senza cornici

Icona inclinazione verticale.

Tilt

Due immagini che mostrano il fronte e il retro del monitor.
  • Icona HDMI.

    HDMI

  • Icona DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Gaming GUI

Interfaccia gaming per una personalizzazione totale

I giocatori possono usare On-Screen Display e OnScreen Control per personalizzare facilmente la configurazione: dalla regolazione delle opzioni di base del monitor alla registrazione della “User Defined Key” per impostare la scorciatoia.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Dynamic Action Sync

Cogli i momenti salienti in tempo reale, ridurre i ritardi delle immagini e reagire rapidamente alle azioni degli avversari.

Black Stabilizer

Ottieni la massima visibilità perfino nelle scene più scure, rilevando automaticamente la zona più scura e illuminandola per permetterti di scovare i nemici.

Crosshair

Mira perfettamente al centro e spara con migliore precisione.

FPS Counter

Vedi come sta procedendo il caricamento. Che stia facendo editing, giocando o guardando un film, ogni fotogramma è importante, e con il Contatore FPS disporrai di dati in tempo reale.

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La funzionalità Crosshair non è disponibile mentre il Contatore di FPS è attivo.

*Il Contatore di FPS potrebbe visualizzare il valore che supera la frequenza di aggiornamento massima del monitor.

*Contatore di FPS (fotogramma per secondo): unità di misura dei fotogrammi per secondo.

Caratteristiche principali

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    VA

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180Hz

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms GtG

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    613.69 x 201.61 x 456.05 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    613.69 x 364.09 x 39.3 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    776 x 156 x 435 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    3.87 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    3.25 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    5.9 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • HDR 10

  • Effetto HDR

  • Flicker Safe

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Crosshair

  • Contatore FPS

  • User Defined Key

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Smart Energy Saving

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    2x

  • DisplayPort

    1x

  • Uscita Cuffie

ACCESSORI

  • HDMI

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    27"

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    VA

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.31 mm

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Numero di Colori

    16.7 milioni

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    3000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    5ms GtG

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

SOFTWARE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Borderless 3 lati

  • Regolazioni Display

    Tilt

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    100x100 mm

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

