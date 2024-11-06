Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Built In Cashback

Promozione Built In
Cashback

Dal 4 settembre al 31 dicembre, acquista un forno e/o

un piano cottura ad induzione in promozione registra

il tuo acquisto su lgforyou.it e ricevi un cashback

fino a 400€.

Scegli il prodotto più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Promozione Built In <br> Cashback Termini & Condizioni

 

Forni Instaview: la tua vita in cucina diventa più gustosa.

Bussa e guarda cos’hai in forno.

Instaview è la nostra tecnologia che rende il tuo forno più semplice da usare.

Per accendere la luce interna non dovrai premere interruttori né girare delle manopole: ti basta bussare due volte sul vetro per vedere cos’hai dentro in forno.

 

Piani cottura da incasso: una cucina che dà spettacolo.

Dai alla tua cucina un tocco di modernità con i nostri piani cottura ad induzione. Il loro design essenziale e le funzioni allo stato dell’arte ti aiuteranno a cucinare i tuoi piatti con efficienza ed eleganza.

Leggi il regolamento 

 

 