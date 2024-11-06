Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV OLED evo Serie G4 65'' 4K + Soundbar SG10TY 420W su 3.1 canali

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV OLED evo Serie G4 65'' 4K + Soundbar SG10TY 420W su 3.1 canali

OLED65G45LW.SG10TY

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV OLED evo Serie G4 65'' 4K + Soundbar SG10TY 420W su 3.1 canali

(0)
Immagine del TV OLED evo serie G4 e della soundbar SG10TY
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Vista frontale con TV LG OLED evo G4, OLED65G45LW, Emblema di marchio numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni per TV OLED e logo della garanzia di 5 anni sul pannello sullo schermo.

OLED65G45LW

TV 65 pollici LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024
OLED65G45LW EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Vista frontale della soundbar e del subwoofer

SG10TY

Soundbar SG10TY I 420W su 3.1 canali I Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Design a filo muro, Spotify Connect, Airplay2, WOWCAST

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α11 4K con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il design One Wall del TV OLED G4 completato dalla Soundbar LG, affissi al muro in uno spazio abitativo moderno. Il logo LG OLED Care+ che riporta la garanzia sul pannello di 5 anni su sfondo nero.

Processore α11 con AI

L'unico creato solo per l'OLED

La nostra esperienza ultradecennale ha dato vita al più potente processore che abbiamo mai realizzato, specificamente progettato per i TV OLED.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6,7x

Prestazioni AI

7,7x

Grafica

2,8x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, scegliendo fra 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED e una soundbar LG in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED e una soundbar LG in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Ogni fotogramma
è autentico

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

AI Director Processing

Preserva i colori che fanno l'atmosfera

L'Intelligenza Artificiale interpreta i fotogrammi di ciò che guardi ed elabora i colori delle scene per avvicinarsi il più possibile alle emozioni che vuole trasmetterti il regista.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura
del suono

Immagine di un TV OLED LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Surround virtuale a 11.1.2 canali

L'emozione passa anche dalle tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 11.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Immagine di una donna che canta con il microfono in mano. Dei cerchi arancioni intorno alla sua bocca mostrano la focalizzazione delle onde sonore.

AI Voice Remastering

Finalmente dei dialoghi più chiari

I dialoghi dei protagonisti saranno sempre perfettamente udibili, anche nelle scene d'azione più concitate.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV OLED LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Adaptive Sound Control

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Brightness Booster Max

Ti piace luminoso? Eccoti servito.

Abbiamo migliorato l'algoritmo di incremento della luce e l'architettura di controllo della luce per arrivare a picchi di luminosità più alti del 150%¹.

*L'incremento di luminosità è misurato in base alla porzione dello schermo illuminata di bianco, rispetto a un TV LG OLED senza tecnologia evo. Con una porzione pari al 3% dello schermo, l'incremento misurato è del 150%; con schermo completamente bianco, l'incremento di luminosità è del 70%. Valori applicabili ai TV OLED G4 da 55, 65, 77 e 83”. Il modello da 97” non è incluso.

**La luminosità nominale varia in base alla serie e alla dimensione.

***Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

Immagine che riporta i loghi LG OLED Care+ e 5 anni di garanzia sul pannello su uno sfondo nero.

OLED Care+

Goditi la visione, senza pensieri

Con questo TV hai 5 anni di garanzia LG² sul pannello e grazie le funzioni OLED Care che preservano la brillantezza dei pixel nel tempo.

Immagine con il TV OLED G4 installato sulla parete che mostra sullo schermo un'elegante opera d'arte astratta. Sotto al TV c'è la soundbar LG.

One Wall Design

Un TV che sembra un quadro

Ci sono due immagini che mostrano diverse angolazioni del TV OLED G4. In una è installato su una parete marmorizzata di un ambiente moderno. Sotto al TV c'è la soundbar e l'effetto complessivo è di un TV perfettamente a filo del muro. Nella seconda immagine, si vede solo l'angolo del TV per enfatizzare l'installazione elegante sulla parete piastrellata.

Installazione elegante e pulita

Ti sembrerà di avere un quadro appeso alla parete grazie all'installazione a filo muro³.

*Lo spessore del bordo varia in base alla dimensione del TV

L'abbinata perfetta

Completa il tuo OLED G4 acquistando la soundbar perfetta

Installazione a filo muro

Un design iconico in linea col TV

Proprio come il TV OLED G4, la soundbar SG10TY si installa a filo muro e dona alla tua stanza un look moderno.

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***Alcune funzionalità potrebbero necessitare un aggiornamento software che sarà disponibile nel corso dell'anno.

Logo webOS Re:New Program su uno sfondo nero con una sfera circolare gialla, arancione e viola nella parte inferiore.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

I nostri TV sono dedicati a ciascun membro della tua famiglia. Ognuno avrà un profilo personale, potrà impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

Immagine con la schermata principale webOS 24 su cui si vedono le categorie Home Office, Giochi, Musica, Home Hub e Sport. La parte inferiore dello schermo mostra consigli personalizzati nella sezione dedicata.

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Preparati a film da cinema
e videogiochi mozzafiato

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Questo sì che è cinema

Non c'è niente da fare: un film deve essere visto al cinema. E quando sei a casa, è importante che il tuo TV ti dia la migliore esperienza cinematografica. Grazie alla profondità dei colori del Dolby Vision e alla modalità FILMMAKER che preserva le intenzioni del regista, i nostri TV OLED ti offrono una visione autentica, ottimizzata in base al contenuto e scevra di artefatti.

Un regista davanti a una stazione di montaggio mentre monta il film "Killers of the Flower Moon" su un TV OLED LG. Una citazione di Martin Scorsese: "Per la visione domestica, ogni film dovrebbe essere visto in modalità regista" sovrappone all'immagine il logo "Killers of the Flower Moon", il logo di Apple TV+ e il logo "prossimamente". Logo DolbyVision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™"

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

**FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato dell'UHD Alliance Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Lasciati avvolgere dal suono

Immergiti completamente nell'azione con il Dolby Atmos. Sentirai i suoni con una nitidezza cristallina, potrai apprezzare anche i più piccoli dettagli e goderti un'incredibile profondità spaziale.

Uno spazio abitativo accogliente e poco illuminato, un TV LG OLED che mostra una coppia che usa un ombrello e una grafica circolare luminosa circonda la stanza. Logo Dolby Atmos nell'angolo in basso a sinistra.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Anche i registi approvano i nostri TV OLED

Conversazione con Lee Sung Jin, il regista dell'acclamata serie Netflix "Beef (Lo scontro)" 

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - regista candidato all'Oscar per Drive My Car - racconta il modo in cui realizza i suoi film.

Gaming di ultima generazione

Dove l'azione non ha compromessi

Se vuoi giocare al top, non c'è niente di meglio. Con 4 HDMI 2.1, refresh a 144Hz, compatibilità AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync e VRR, hai tutto ciò che ti serve.

*La Game Dashboard appare quando il TV è in modalità gaming e il Game Optimizer è attivo nel menu

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate

I giochi migliori, senza console né PC

Accedi ai vari servizi di cloud gaming direttamente dal tuo televisore e scopri una libreria con un numero colossale di giochi tra cui scegliere. Niente hardware aggiuntivo, niente download né aggiornamenti. Solo divertimento!

Un'immagine della schermata iniziale di Boosteroid che mostra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una schermata iniziale di GeForce NOW che mostra cinque diverse miniature di giochi a destra.

*I servizi in streaming possono variare in base al Paese.

**I servizi NVIDIA GeForce NOW e Boosteroid richiedono la creazione di un account e una connessione a Internet. Verifica sul rispettivo sito le condizioni di adesione al servizio e gli eventuali costi per gli abbonamenti premium a pagamento.

1. Rispetto ai TV OLED LG senza tecnologia OLED evo e in base alla misurazione con schermata totalmente bianca.

2. Nei primi 2 anni il TV OLED è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, dal terzo al quinto anno, LG offre una garanzia di non durabilità esclusivamente sul pannello. Ogni altro costo relativo a tale garanzia aggiuntiva sarà escluso (quali a titolo esemplificativo il costo della manodopera, il costo relativo al trasporto, rimozione o installazione del prodotto). La garanzia convenzionale LG e la garanzia aggiuntiva sul pannello coprono esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

3. In base all’ambiente di installazione, ci potrebbe essere una leggera distanza tra il TV e la parete. L’installazione potrebbe variare a seconda dell'ambiente di utilizzo. Consulta la guida di installazione per ulteriori dettagli in merito.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α11 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.441 x 826 x 24,3

Peso senza base (kg)

23,8

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α11 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α11 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

Sì (fino a 4 finestre)

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 11.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con AI Voice Remastering)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

60W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

4.2 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.441 x 826 x 24,3

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.441 x 910 x 263

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (L x P mm)

485 x 263

Peso senza base (kg)

23,8

Peso con la base (kg)

29,1

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

35,9

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 300

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806096020517

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile) 

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED65G45LW)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65G45LW)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED65G45LW)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED65G45LW)
estensione
WEB INFO(OLED65G45LW)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Caratteristiche principali

Dolby Atmos

DTS:X

Unità principale

1.446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

Tutte le specifiche

EFFETTI AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Standard

Musica

Cinema

Clear Voice Pro

Sport

Gaming

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO HI-RES

Campionamento

24bit / 96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit / 96kHz

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

DTS:X

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

AAC+

CONNETTIVITÀ

Ottico

1

Ingresso HDMI

1

Uscita HDMI

1

USB

1

Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

Wi-Fi

Predisposizione per diffusori posteriori

Works with Alexa

Spotify Connect

Tidal Connect

AirPlay 2

Chromecast

Works with Google Home

SUPPORTO HDMI

Pass-through

Pass-through 4K

VRR / ALLM

120Hz

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

AI Room Calibration Pro (tramite app)

Soundbar Mode Control

TV Sound Mode Share

WOW Orchestra

WOW Interface

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

Unità principale

1.446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

PESO

Unità principale

3,9 kg

Subwoofer

5,8 kg

Peso con imballo

16,1 kg

ACCESSORI

Garanzia

Cavo HDMI

Staffe per installazione a muro

Telecomando

CODICE EAN

Codice EAN

8806091960146

POTENZA

Consumi - subwoofer

38 W

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(SG10TY)
estensione
WEB INFO(SG10TY)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

