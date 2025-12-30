About Cookies on This Site

TV 86 pollici LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025

86QNED86A6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
86QNED86A6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

TV 86 pollici LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025

86QNED86A6A
Funzionalità principali

  • Dynamic QNED Color: la nostra soluzione esclusiva rende i colori dei tuoi contenuti più intensi e naturali
  • Processore α8 Gen2: l'Intelligenza Artificiale riconosce ciò che vedi e ne ottimizza risoluzione, immagini e suoni
  • Telecomando Puntatore con AI: il nuovo tasto AI ti permette di interagire col TV direttamente con i comandi vocali in maniera più intuitiva
  • Dimming Pro con MiniLED: gestisce la retroilluminazione dello schermo in modo da migliorare il contrasto dei dettagli
  • Schermo ultra-grande: diventa protagonista dei tuoi film, serie TV e videogiochi su uno schermo più coinvolgente
  • Dolby Vision: i tuoi film e serie TV diventano ancora più coinvolgenti portando il cinema a casa tua
Altro

iF Design Award - Vincitore (QNED85, 100”)

Logo iF Design Award Winner

Badge CES Innovation Awards con menzione 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Sicurezza informatica

Logo scelto dall’editore di AVForums per webOS 24 LG come miglior sistema di Smart TV 2024/2025.

Scelta dell’editore di AVForums - Miglior sistema intelligente del 2024/25

“webOS 24 offre ancora esperienze smart eleganti, veloci e semplificate, ma anche nuove e ordinate”.

*I CES Innovation Awards si basano su materiali descrittivi sottoposti ai giudici. CTA non verifica l’accuratezza di quanto presentato o di eventuali affermazioni e non ha testato l’oggetto a cui è stato assegnato il premio.

Il TV LG QNED su uno sfondo scuro colorato. Sullo schermo c’è un’opera d’arte luminosa e colorata che mette in mostra la tecnologia del colore QNED e la sua capacità di visualizzare un ampio spettro di tonalità con un contrasto elevato. È presente il nuovissimo logo LG QNED evo AI. Con i sottotitoli che indicano il MiniLED QNED e il nuovo processore alpha con AI. Il titolo cita: Ogni colore ridefinito per dare inizio a nuove esperienze.

Il TV LG QNED su uno sfondo scuro colorato. Sullo schermo c’è un’opera d’arte luminosa e colorata che mette in mostra la tecnologia del colore QNED e la sua capacità di visualizzare un ampio spettro di tonalità con un contrasto elevato. È presente il nuovissimo logo LG QNED evo AI. Con i sottotitoli che indicano il MiniLED QNED e il nuovo processore alpha con AI. Il titolo cita: Ogni colore ridefinito per dare inizio a nuove esperienze.

Il Dynamic QNED Color ridefinisce i colori

*I modelli QNED e QNED evo sono entrambi dotati di soluzioni cromatiche diverse che sfruttano l’ultima ed esclusiva tecnologia a gamma cromatica ampia di LG, che include la sostituzione dei punti quantici.

ImmaginiwebOS 25LG Gallery+DesignAudioFilm e videogiochi

Dynamic QNED Color

Ecco la nostra tecnologia unica che sostituisce i Quantum Dot per migliorare i colori di ciò che vedi.

Schizzi di vernice di diverso colore scoppiano dal pavimento.

Certificazione Intertek per il 100% Volume Colore per lo spazio colore DCI-P3.

Certificazione Intertek per il 100% Volume Colore per lo spazio colore DCI-P3.

I TV LG QNED evo sono certificati 100% Volume colore

*Il volume della gamma cromatica (CGV) è equivalente o supera il CGV dello spazio colore DCI-P3, secondo la verifica indipendente di Intertek.

MiniLED con la funzionalità avanzata Local Dimming 

Il MiniLED alimentato dal nuovo processore alpha AI crea un contrasto ultranetto e dettagli realistici sull’LG QNED evo.Il MiniLED alimentato dal nuovo processore alpha AI crea un contrasto ultranetto e dettagli realistici sull’LG QNED evo.

Fiore olografico 3D in numerose sfumature e tonalità su sfondo nero La definizione e i dettagli del fiore mostrano la capacità del TV QNED con MiniLED di produrre immagini dai colori, dalla luminosità e dal contrasto eccezionali.

*Le specifiche possono variare in base ai pollici, ai modelli e alla regione.

*La tecnologia Precision Dimming si applica a QNED85 da 100 pollici, mentre la funzionalità avanzata Local Dimming si applica a QNED85 da 86/75/65/55/50 pollici.

Il processore NEW alpha AI è il più intelligente e veloce da un decennio di innovazioni.

Il motore AI del processore riconosce i contenuti per genere. Com base nesta informação, fornece as definições de qualidade de imagem ideais para proporcionar melhor profundidade e detalhe.

Il processore α8 AI Gen2 si illumina di arancione e rosa e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Il titolo parla di come il processore offre qualità 4K, colori incredibili e luminosità. Il testo dell’immagine è circa 1,7 volte più veloce nell’elaborazione neurale dell’IA (NPU) e 1,4 volte più veloce nel funzionamento della CPU.

*Rispetto al modello base del processore alpha 7 AI Gen8 della Smart TV dello stesso anno, in base al confronto delle specifiche interne.

AI Picture Pro dà vita ad ogni fotogramma

L'Intelligenza Artificiale profondamente integrata nel processore analizza ogni fotogramma per migliorarne risoluzione, luminosità, profondità e nitidezza.

Le linee si animano su un’immagine molto opaca e quasi grigia di un leopardo in una foresta, come se un supercomputer stesse analizzando gli elementi nell’inquadratura. Un laser traccia il profilo del leopardo il quale migliora e diventa più brillante, più nitido e più colorato. Anche lo sfondo si trasforma da sinistra a destra, con contrasto, profondità e colori migliori.

*AI Picture Pro sfrutta le tecnologie AI Super Upscaling e Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro. AI Picture Pro non funziona sui servizi OTT con contenuti protetti da copyright.

*La qualità dell’immagine ottenuta dall'AI Super Upscaling può variare in base alla risoluzione del video sorgente.

La nuova generazione dei TV LG con AI

Scopri di più

AI Magic Remote completa l’AI Experience

Controlla facilmente la TV con AI Magic Remote, senza la necessità di altri dispositivi! Grazie al sensore di movimento e alla rotellina di scorrimento, puoi puntare e fare clic per utilizzarlo come un mouse oppure puoi semplicemente parlare per ottenere comandi vocali.

*Il design, la disponibilità e le funzioni di AI Magic Remote possono variare a seconda della regione e alla lingua supportata, anche per lo stesso modello.

*Alcune funzionalità possono richiedere una connessione a internet.

*AI Voice recognition è fornito solo nei paesi che supportano la NLP (elaborazione del linguaggio naturale) nella lingua madre.

Una famiglia di quattro persone davanti a un TV LG AI. Intorno alla persona che tiene il telecomando compare un cerchio che ne indica il nome. Ciò mostra come AI Voice ID riconosce l’impronta vocale di ogni utente. L’interfaccia webOS mostra poi come l’intelligenza artificiale cambi automaticamente l'account e offra raccomandazioni su contenuti personalizzati.

AI Voice ID

L’AI Voice ID riconosce la tua impronta vocale per offrirti consigli personalizzati nel momento stesso in cui parli.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. I contenuti e i menu potrebbero variare rispetto alla reale interfaccia del TV.

*Il Voice ID è disponibile solo per le app LG che lo supportano, fra cui Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Musica, Gaming e Pay Per View.

Primo piano dello schermo di un TV LG QNED che mostra il funzionamento della ricerca con l’IA. Viene aperta una piccola finestra della chat che mostra come l’utente abbia chiesto quali giochi sportivi sono disponibili. La ricerca con l’IA ha risposto tramite chat e mostrando le miniature dei contenuti disponibili. Viene anche richiesto di chiedere a Microsoft Copilot.

Primo piano dello schermo di un TV LG QNED che mostra il funzionamento della ricerca con l’IA. Viene aperta una piccola finestra della chat che mostra come l’utente abbia chiesto quali giochi sportivi sono disponibili. La ricerca con l’IA ha risposto tramite chat e mostrando le miniature dei contenuti disponibili. Viene anche richiesto di chiedere a Microsoft Copilot.

Ricerca con l’IA

Qualunque cosa ti serva, chiedilo al tuo TV! L’IA riconosce la tua voce e ti dà le risposte che ti servono. Inoltre, puoi anche ottenere ulteriori soluzioni con Copilot, l'AI generativa di Microsoft.

*La ricerca con AI è disponibile sui TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lanciati dal 2024 in poi. 

*Gli Stati Uniti e la Corea utilizzano il modello LLM, mentre nelle altre nazioni (compresa l'Italia) viene utilizzato il linguaggio naturale NLP.

Un film di fantascienza sullo schermo di un TV LG QNED. Sullo schermo c'è l’interfaccia dell’AI Chatbot. L’utente ha inviato un messaggio al chatbot dicendo che lo schermo è troppo scuro. Il chatbot ha offerto le soluzioni alla richiesta. Anche l’intera scena è divisa in due. Un lato è più scuro, mentre l’altro è più luminoso e mostra come l’AI Chatbot abbia risolto automaticamente il problema per l’utente.

Un film di fantascienza sullo schermo di un TV LG QNED. Sullo schermo c'è l’interfaccia dell’AI Chatbot. L’utente ha inviato un messaggio al chatbot dicendo che lo schermo è troppo scuro. Il chatbot ha offerto le soluzioni alla richiesta. Anche l’intera scena è divisa in due. Un lato è più scuro, mentre l’altro è più luminoso e mostra come l’AI Chatbot abbia risolto automaticamente il problema per l’utente.

AI Chatbot

Un assistente virtuale che risolve i problemi e ti aiuta a usare il TV. Ti basta parlare col Telecomando puntatore AI e il chatbot analizzerà le tue richieste rispondendoti di conseguenza.

*L'AI Chatbot necessita della connessione a internet.

*L’AI Chatbot può essere collegato al servizio clienti e ai contatti.

Il telecomando puntatore AI davanti allo schermo di un TV LG. Sullo schermo compare un saluto personalizzato dall’intelligenza artificiale LG con apposite parole chiave basate sulla cronologia di ricerca e visione dell’utente. Sul telecomando sono presenti un’icona e un’etichetta che indicano che la funzionalità AI Concierge è facilmente accessibile premendo brevemente il pulsante AI.

Il telecomando puntatore AI davanti allo schermo di un TV LG. Sullo schermo compare un saluto personalizzato dall’intelligenza artificiale LG con apposite parole chiave basate sulla cronologia di ricerca e visione dell’utente. Sul telecomando sono presenti un’icona e un’etichetta che indicano che la funzionalità AI Concierge è facilmente accessibile premendo brevemente il pulsante AI.

AI Concierge

Vuoi un suggerimento su cosa cercare? Premi il tasto AI sul telecomando e l’AI Concierge ti darà delle parole chiave più usate e consigli personalizzati basati su ciò che hai visto e cercato.

*I menu e le applicazioni supportate possono variare a seconda del Paese e potrebbero essere diversi dal prodotto reale.

*I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all’app e all’orario.

Schermata di un utente che sta attraversando il processo di personalizzazione dell’AI Picture Wizard. Vengono mostrate serie di immagini con le selezioni dell’utente evidenziate. Viene visualizzata un’icona di caricamento e un’immagine orizzontale che viene migliorata da sinistra a destra.

AI Picture Wizard

Gli algoritmi evoluti ti aiutano a impostare il TV. Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa per adattarle ai tuoi gusti, scegliendo fra 1,6 miliardi di possibilità.

Schermata di un utente che sta attraversando il processo di personalizzazione dell’AI Sound Wizard. È in corso la selezione di una serie di icone di clip audio. Vengono mostrati un cantante jazz e un sassofonista, mentre le onde sonore che rappresentano il suono personalizzato si animano attraverso il display.

AI Sound Wizard

Ti basta scegliere l’audio che preferisci e l'Intelligenza Artificiale utilizzerà 40 milioni di parametri per creare un profilo sonoro personalizzato in base alle tue preferenze.

Il logo e il nome del webOS Re:New Program con accanto il badge CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

Il logo e il nome del webOS Re:New Program con accanto il badge CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

webOS Re:New Program - la smart TV si rinnova per 5 anni

La Smart TV webOS si aggiornerà nei prossimi 5 anni con nuove funzioni, tenendo al sicuro i tuoi dati e la tua privacy. Per questo ha ricevuto il CES Innovation Award per la sicurezza informatica.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

*I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

*Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024).

*Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

Scopri cosa LG AI TV può fare per te!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot e AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Abbonati a LG Gallery+ per avere più di 4.000 contenuti con cui arredare il tuo ambiente

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese e possono essere soggetti a modifiche.

*Per accedere a tutti i contenuti e alle funzionalità è necessario abbonarsi al servizio LG Gallery+.

*Per avere la prova gratuita di 1 mese bisogna sottoscrivere un abbonamento.

Ti piace l'arte? Non metterla da parte!

Hai a disposizione un’enorma libreria di contenuti per mostrare ciò che ti piace: arte, giochi, paesaggi e altro ancora. Hai l'imbarazzo della scelta.

La tua casa diventa una galleria d'arte

Interno di una casa sofisticata in cui sono esposte numerose opere d’arte diverse. Sulla parete centrale è appeso un TV LG con immagini di opere d’arte famose sullo schermo. Il televisore sembra un quadro da museo.

Immergiti nella bellezza della natura

Interno di una casa di campagna in cui è installato un TV LG su cui si vede un'opera d’arte raffigurante un paesaggio naturale. Il televisore sembra una fotografia appesa al muro.

Dai un tocco di modernità con opere d’arte digitali e 3D

Interno di una casa elegante e colorata con installato un TV LG su cui c'è un’opera d’arte moderna e colorata. L’illustrazione sul TV aggiunge personalità al design interno complessivo dello spazio.

Abbiamo anche opere dedicate ai gamer come te

Un TV installato in una stanza da gaming su cui c'è un'immagine di Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Non ti basta? Hai mille modi diversi per personalizzare il tuo spazio

Puoi scegliere musica, immagini e altro ancora per rendere la tua stanza davvero tua.

Sincronizza musica e immagini con il tuo stato d’animo

Abbina la musica di sottofondo alle immagini per creare l’atmosfera che preferisci. Scegli tra brani musicali predefiniti o collega il tuo smartphone tramite Bluetooth per riprodurre i tuoi brani preferiti.

Guida dettagliata su come configurare un TV LG per riprodurre musica d’atmosfera sincronizzata con le immagini.
Dalla schermata iniziale di un TV LG viene mostrato il processo di impostazione delle preferenze per ottenere contenuti curati automaticamente. Dalla scelta tra diversi tipi di contenuti all’impostazione del profilo personalizzato.

Dicci i tuoi gusti e sceglieremo contenuti curati apposta per te

Ti basta rispondere a un semplice questionario e il TV ti proporrà opere d’arte in linea con le tue preferenze.

*I contenuti sono curati secondo 16 profili diversi, a cui l'utente viene associato dopo aver risposto alle domande.

uhd-ua75-2025-32-feature-gallery-plus-google-photo-d.jpg

Puoi anche sincronizzare il tuo account Google Foto

Se colleghi il tuo account Google Foto al TV puoi rivivere i tuoi ricordi usando il TV come fosse una cornice digitale.

*La sincronizzazione necessita l'account Google Foto e almeno 10 foto nell’app. 

The information board is shown on a wall-mounted LG TV. Different functionalities are shown from weather updates, sports alerts, TV scheduler, Home Hub, and Google Calendar.

Crea la tua schermata personale

Meteo, risultati delle partite, Google Calendar, programmi TV, dispositivi connessi e molto altro ancora: puoi impostare la schermata personale in modo da avere sempre tutto sotto controllo.

*Per accedere a Google Calendar devi sincronizzare il tuo account Google.

Viene illustrato il processo di utilizzo dei comandi vocali per sfruttare la funzione di IA generativa di LG Gallery+. A partire dal suggerimento iniziale, vengono mostrati l’opera d’arte risultante, altri tipi di suggerimenti e le opere d’arte che ne sono derivate.

Dai vita alle tue idee con l'IA generativa di Google Gemini

Hai mai desiderato di dipingere qualcosa? Ora puoi creare opere d’arte con l'IA generativa di Google Gemini. Ti basterà dire al TV cosa desideri per generare la tua opera d’arte personale.

*Per usare l'IA generativa di Google Gemini devi attivare l'abbonamento a Gallery+. L’abbonamento include 20 crediti al mese. Un credito consente di generare un’immagine. I crediti si resettano ogni mese.

*Il servizio è disponibile solo in 7 Paesi (Corea, Stati Uniti, Regno Unito, Francia, Germania, Spagna, Italia).

*La generazione di immagini è basata su Google Imagen.

*La funzione di dettatura vocale richiede il telecomando puntatore, venduto separatamente.

È così intelligente che si adatta ai cambiamenti dell’ambiente circostante

Always Ready e Screensaver

Quando spegni il TV o non lo usi da un po', sullo schermo puoi vedere le tue opere d’arte o le immagini curate tramite Gallery+ , trasformando il TV in una tela digitale.

AI Brightness Control

I sensori integrati nel TV rilevano la luce e regolano la luminosità dello schermo di conseguenza per garantire una visione ottimale in qualsiasi condizione di illuminazione.

Sensore di movimento

Il rilevamento del movimento consente al TV di reagire in modo intelligente, cambiando modalità di funzionamento a seconda che tu sia nelle vicinanze o meno.

*Per usare la funzione Screensaver devi abbonarti al servizio Gallery+.

*Lo screensaver si attiva automaticamente dopo 3 minuti di inattività della riproduzione video o del telecomando. Puoi cambiare il tempo di time-out su 10, 20 o 30 minuti. 

*Lo Screensaver supporta solo immagini. Non sono supportati video o musica.

*I sensori di luminosità possono variare a seconda del modello.

*I sensori di movimento sono disponibili solo sulle serie OLED M5 e G5. 

Comando de TV em frente a um ecrã LG TV com Home Hub. São apresentadas todas as funcionalidades e controlos sobre outros dispositivos inteligentes.

Una famiglia è seduta su un divano di fronte a un TV LG QNED montato su una parete con una bambina che indica verso uno schermo raffigurante due delfini.

Home Hub, la piattaforma completa per una casa smart

Gestisci con semplicità i vari elettrodomestici LG, insieme ai dispositivi Google Home e altro ancora. Descubra a máxima comodidade de controlar a casa através de um painel único e intuitivo. 

*A LG suporta dispositivos Wi-Fi “Matter”. I servizi e le funzionalità supportati da “Matter” possono variare a seconda dei dispositivi collegati. La connessione iniziale per ThinQ e Matter deve avvenire tramite l’app mobile ThinQ.

*L’utilizzo della funzione vocale in vivavoce senza telecomando è possibile solo con il processore AI alpha 9 e AI alpha 11. Può variare a seconda dei prodotti e delle regioni.

TV ultragrande fino a 100 pollici

Guarda tutti i tuoi film, sport e giochi preferiti su una TV ultragrande LG. Immergiti nell’alta risoluzione su uno schermo di grandi dimensioni.

Una famiglia è seduta su un divano di fronte a un TV LG QNED montato su una parete con una bambina che indica verso uno schermo raffigurante due delfini.

*La dimensione massima del TV dipende dal modello.

Design supersottile

La design sottile dà un tocco raffinato al tuo ambiente. 

*Il design super sottile si applica al modello QNED86 da 86/75/65/55 pollici.

AI Sound Pro ottimizza il suono per l’impatto.

*La funzione AI Clear Sound deve essere attivata dal menu del TV.

*La resa sonora può variare a seconda dell’ambiente di ascolto.

Migliora il suono con LG TV e LG Soundbar

*La Soundbar può essere acquistata separatamente. 

*Il controllo della modalità audio può variare a seconda del modello.

*Il servizio potrebbe non essere disponibile al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.  

*I modelli della Soundbar compatibili con la TV possono variare a seconda della regione e del Paese.

*L’uso del telecomando della LG TV è limitato solo ad alcune funzioni.

Staffa Synergy

La staffa Synergy permette di posizionare perfettamente la tua LG Soundbar, assicurando un suono ottimale con uno stile impeccabile.

*La staffa Synergy può essere abbinata al modello QNED85 da 86/75/65/55/50 pollici.

*La soundbar può essere acquistata separatamente.

*La staffa Synergy viene fornita con un supporto unipolare o bipolare, che può variare in base al Paese/prodotto.

Cerchi una soundbar per il tuo TV? Eccola!

*Le caratteristiche possono variare in base al modello. Per scoprire le specifiche dettagliate, consulta la pagina del prodotto.

Persona in salotto con il telefono in mano. Sul telefono è presente un’icona di trasmissione che indica che lo schermo del telefono viene riprodotto sulla TV. Sul televisore viene trasmessa una partita di basket, a lato viene riprodotto lo schermo mostrando le statistiche dei giocatori.

Persona in salotto con il telefono in mano. Sul telefono è presente un’icona di trasmissione che indica che lo schermo del telefono viene riprodotto sulla TV. Sul televisore viene trasmessa una partita di basket, a lato viene riprodotto lo schermo mostrando le statistiche dei giocatori.

 Massimizza il divertimento, usa più schermi con Multi View.

Sfrutta al massimo la TV con Multi View. Effettua il mirroring dei dispositivi tramite Google Cast e AirPlay. Dividi lo schermo in due viste separate per un intrattenimento multischermo perfetto.

*Le impostazioni dell’immagine e dell’audio su entrambi gli schermi sono le stesse. 

*Apple, il logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit sono marchi di Apple Inc., registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri Paesi.

*Il supporto per AirPlay 2, HomeKit e Google Cast può variare in base alla regione e alla lingua.

La schermata iniziale di LG Channels mostra la varietà di contenuti disponibili su una LG TV.

Due immagini affiancate di un’auto in un videogioco. Una mostra molta sfocatura da movimento. L’altra è nitida e a fuoco e mostra l’alta frequenza dei fotogrammi del TV LG QNED. Sull’angolo in alto a destra ci sono i loghi VRR e 144Hz.

Streaming di una varietà di contenuti. Gratis. 

Servizio esclusivo di streaming LG, LG Channels, mette a tua disposizione gratuitamente un’ampia selezione di canali live e on-demand. 

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del paese, del prodotto e della regione. 

Tre diverse icone che mostrano come gli LG Channels possano essere utilizzati senza dover iscriversi, pagare o configurare una top box periferica.

Tre diverse icone che mostrano come gli LG Channels possano essere utilizzati senza dover iscriversi, pagare o configurare una top box periferica.

Senza costi aggiuntivi. Senza contatto. Senza cavi.

Tutto quello che devi fare e sintonizzarti e iniziare a guardare senza preoccuparti dei costi nascosti o dell’installazione di un set-to box. 

Il Portale di gioco trasforma la tua TV in un hub di gaming all’avanguardia

Gioca a migliaia di giochi direttamente sulla tua LG TV con accesso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, l’app Boosteroid e adesso anche Xbox! Goditi un’ampia varietà di esperienze di gioco, dai titoli AAA con gamepad ai giochi casuali utilizzabili con il telecomando.

Schermata iniziale del Portale di gioco. Il cursore si muove e fa clic per mostrare molti titoli di gioco popolari, con la funzione aggiuntiva di poter selezionare i giochi in base al tipo di controller a disposizione, sia esso un gamepad o un telecomando.

*Il supporto per il Portale di gioco può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Il supporto per i servizi di cloud gaming e i giochi all’interno del Portale di gioco può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Alcuni servizi di gioco possono richiedere un abbonamento e un gamepad.

Gaming di ultima generazione

Se vuoi giocare al top, hai trovato ciò che ti serve. Con 4 HDMI 2.1, VRR fino a 144Hz, compatibilità AMD FreeSync Premium e Game Optimizer, hai tutto ciò che ti serve.

Due immagini affiancate di un’auto in un videogioco. Una mostra molta sfocatura da movimento. L’altra è nitida e a fuoco e mostra l’alta frequenza dei fotogrammi del TV LG QNED. Sull’angolo in alto a destra ci sono i loghi VRR e 144Hz.

*La serie QNED86 supporta FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC e HGiG.

*I modelli QNED86 da 100/86/75/65 pollici supportano 144Hz; il modello QNED86 da 55 pollici supporta 120Hz; i modelli QNED86 da 50/43 pollici supportano 60Hz.

*La modalità 144Hz è compatibile con i contenuti connessi al PC.

*HGiG è un gruppo di aziende volontarie del mondo dei videogiochi e degli schermi TV che mira a scrivere e rendere disponibili al pubblico delle linee guida che migliorino l’esperienza di gioco in HDR.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Vivi il cinema come fossi il regista con Dolby Vision e FILMMAKER MODE, con la luce che si adatta all’ambiente circostante e mantiene le immagini il più possibile simili alla forma originale.

Un regista davanti a un pannello di controllo mentre monta il film “Killers of the Flower Moon” su un TV LG QNED. In basso a sinistra, i loghi Dolby Vision e FILMMAKER MODE. Sotto all’immagine ci sono i loghi Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV e LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato di UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*È supportato Ambient FILMMAKER MODE con Dolby Vision.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE si avvia automaticamente su AppleTV+ e sull’app Amazon Prime video. 

Marchio di certificazione per l’efficienza delle risorse di Intertek.

Marchio di certificazione per l’efficienza delle risorse di Intertek.

Progettato con un occhio di riguardo all’ambiente

Istituzioni di fama mondiale hanno riconosciuto l’impegno nella riduzione dell’impatto ambientale di LG TV. Ora ha ottenuto la certificazione da Intertek per l’efficienza delle risorse.

*La certificazione di Intertek per l’efficienza delle risorse si applica ai seguenti modelli: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 e QNED80.

*Per saperne di più, visita https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

Le TV LG QNED92 e LG QNED86 sono una accanto all’altra. Sui loro schermi sono presenti opere d'arte colorate che evidenziano la nuova tecnologia di riproduzione dei colori vividi e nitidi di LG QNED. È presente anche il NUOVISSIMO logo LG QNED evo AI.

Le TV LG QNED92 e LG QNED86 sono una accanto all’altra. Sui loro schermi sono presenti opere d'arte colorate che evidenziano la nuova tecnologia di riproduzione dei colori vividi e nitidi di LG QNED. È presente anche il NUOVISSIMO logo LG QNED evo AI.

Scopri il nuovissimo QNED evo

*Le immagini di questa pagina di dettaglio del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo. Per una rappresentazione più accurata, fare riferimento alle immagini della galleria.

*Tutte le immagini qui sopra sono simulate.

*I dettagli del prodotto mostrati nell’immagine possono variare.

*La disponibilità del servizio varia a seconda della regione e del Paese.

*I servizi personalizzati possono variare a seconda delle politiche dell’applicazione di terze parti.

*Potrebbe essere necessario acquistare separatamente l’AI Magic Remote a seconda delle dimensioni, del modello e della regione della TV.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più

Video guida all'installazione

Installa facilmente il tuo LG QNED MiniLED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV con il supporto fornito. Colori brillanti e grande nitidezza ti aspettano una volta completata l’installazione in modo sicuro.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • SCHERMO - Tipologia dello schermo

    QNED MiniLED 4K

  • SCHERMO - Refresh rate

    120Hz nativo (144Hz con VRR)

  • SCHERMO - Gamma colore

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • IMMAGINE - Processore

    α8 Gen2 4K con AI

  • IMMAGINE - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • AUDIO - Potenza audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Diffusori

    2.0 canali

  • DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1.928 x 1.108 x 30,9

  • DIMENSIONI E PESO - Peso senza base (kg)

    50,0

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    QNED MiniLED 4K

  • Risoluzione

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

  • Retroilluminazione

    Mini LED

  • Refresh rate

    120Hz nativo (144Hz con VRR)

  • Gamma colore

    Dynamic QNED Color

IMMAGINE

  • Processore

    α8 Gen2 4K con AI

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    α8 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

    Sì (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selezione automatica del genere con AI

    Sì (SDR / HDR)

  • Controllo della luminosità con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Tecnologia di dimming

    Local Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modalità immagine

    10 preset

  • AI Picture Pro

  • Calibrazione automatica

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

GAMING

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • HGiG

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

  • Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

  • VRR

    Sì (fino a 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

SMART TV

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 25

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

  • AI Chatbot

  • Always Ready

  • Browser Internet

  • Google Cast

  • Google Home / Hub

  • Home Hub

  • Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

  • LG Channels

  • Telecomando puntatore

    Incluso

  • Multi View

  • App per smartphone

    Sì (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

  • Works with Apple Airplay

  • Compatibile con Apple Home

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

    Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

  • Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

    Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

  • Direzione dei diffusori

    Verso il basso

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

  • WOW Orchestra

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Scala di grigi

  • Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1.928 x 1.108 x 30,9

  • Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

    1.928 x 1.190/1.142 x 370

  • Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

    2.090 x 1.215 x 285

  • Base del TV (L x P mm)

    380 x 370

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    50,0

  • Peso con la base (kg)

    58,2

  • Peso con l'imballo (kg)

    72,7

  • Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

    600 x 400

CODICE EAN

  • CODICE EAN

    8806096327692

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v 5.3)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

  • Slot modulo CAM

    1 (esclusi UK e Irlanda)

  • Ingressi HDMI

    4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

  • Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

    2

  • Ingressi USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

    100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Consumo in standby

    Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

  • Telecomando

    Telecomando puntatore (MR25GB)

  • Cavo di alimentazione

    Sì (rimovibile)

SINTONIZZATORE

  • Ricevitore TV analogica

  • Ricevitore TV digitale

    DVB-T2/T (Digitale terrestre), DVB-C (Cavo), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

