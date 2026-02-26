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    Tech Radar

    "These are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that have it all."  LG TONE Free T90S, TechRadar, 08/2024

    Short design film of LG TONE Free T90s. Play the video.
    T90S earbus are floating against the red gradient background. Above them, Computer Bild, av magazin.de, and KOPHOERER.DE logos are shown.

    T90S, the top pick of the tech critics

    Graphene.
    Ultra-new. Ultra-thin. Ultra-strong.

    The T90S utilizes pure graphene to master a perfect balance of natural acoustics in a compact design. The T90S, featuring a diaphragm crafted from groundbreaking pure graphene, meets the true standard of high-end audio.

    Graphene

    Stiff as metal, light as paper

    Graphene is revolutionizing the world of high-end audio. As a cutting-edge material, it ensures unparalleled sound quality by preventing diaphragm deformation and distortion. It enables the precise delivery of high-definition audio, even making the smallest earbuds produce rich, clear, and immersive sound.

    Sound of Dolby across all

     

    The T90S now brings you Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking™ for all your devices. Dolby Virtualizer and Optimizer will make you feel the difference with its most immersive and natural sound.

    The black T90S earbuds are float in infinite space. On the left, it shows a front view of the left earbud. On the right, right earbud is shown. In the middle, Dolby Atmos earbuds logo is shown, and the sound graphics are placed next to it.

    *LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.

    Dolby Atmos.Any device. Always on.

    No need for Dolby-supported devices or content. With embedded Dolby Atmos technology, the T90S enhances any audio into a spatial audio experience. Enjoy immersive sound, whether streaming, gaming, or listening to music, on any device.

    Dolby Head tracking™

    Experience natural, lifelike sound that moves with you

    The T90S always put you in the center of the scene. As you turn your head, the audio recalibrates to produce a more natural sound that puts you in the middle of your entertainment. When paired with Dolby Atmos content and supporting devices, your experience is further elevated with incredible detail and clarity, as each sound is precisely placed around you to provide the ultimate immersive experience.

    A women wearing T90S is smiling. An illustrative sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the Dolby Head tracking™ feature.

    *Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

    3D surround sound

    Heighten your auditory experience with more personalized 3D audio. The T90S expands spatial dimensionality to give you a stadium-like sound experience. Hear the natural, louder, distortion-free sound.

    A woman wearing T90S smiles. A sound sphere is shown around her head to emphasize the spatial sound feature. On the right, a smartphone interface is shown to illustrate that this feature is available on the TONE Free app.

    *Available on TONE Free App.

    UVnano Hygiene

    Clean ears. Clear sounds.

    You can sanitize your wireless earbuds through the charging case. It’s built with UV lights and expanded the UV LED area to reach the whole ear gel, clearing out bacteria by up to 99.9%.

    Top view of the LG TONE Free T90S with the cradle open. An earbud is placed on the surface, to show the UV Nano lighting. The text is shownnext to the earbuds.

    *UVnano is combination of UV LEDs & nanometer.

    *Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle reduces 99.9% of Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, and Klebsiella Pneumonia bacteria of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

    *UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.

    *This product uses UV technology at wavelengths between 265 and 285 nanometers.

    *The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. 

    Plug & Wireless

    Plug in and connect to
    a world of entertainment

    Plug in the T90S cradle even on non-Bluetooth devices. Once you connect, all you need to do is enjoy.

    A woman wearing T90S to enjoy in-flight entertainment using the Plug & Wireless function.

    Adaptive Noise Cancelling

    Keep your surroundings quiet.
    No matter where you are.

    Enjoy immersive content wherever you go with optimal ANC. The T90S adapts to real time surrounding noise levels for optimal noise reduction.

     

    This image is simulated to illustrate the T90S's Adaptive noise cancelling feature.

    There are two ear tips shown. On the left is the previous one, on the right is shown T90S's ear tip to provide it better isolate the noise.

    Snugly in your ears

    The new ear tips help your earbuds better isolate noise. They are designed to create a tighter seal and block more noise. This makes a big difference in the amount of noise reduction you experience.

    Balanced Design

    Fit for sound, fit for ears

    Scientifically engineered to be a perfect fit, the T90S motivates you when you’re working out and helps you focus at work. 

    3 Mic system & VPU

    Make your voice heard

    Calls sound natural and clear. The built-in three-microphone system and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) monitor background noise, pick up your voice, and track jaw movements for improved call quality. New Hi-SNR Mic further reduces ambient noise.

    *Hi-SNR Mic: High Signal to Noise Ratio expanded 65dB to 68dB.

    Close up view of the black T90S.
    Technological Fit

    For your comfort

    Feel insulated from the outside world. The new ergonomic design gives you complete comfort while soft medical-grade ear gels stay snug in your ears, letting you listen for hours without weighing your ears down. 

    A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

    3D scanning

    3D drawing of the shape of 300 people's ear

    A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

    Land marking

    Modeling the 3D drawing result

    A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

    Virtual fitting

    Fitting the earbuds virtually

    A rendering of an ear. A rendering of an ear with three black and white dots to show landmarking. A rendering of an ear with the earbud inside to show virtual fitting. A rendering of an ear with black dots and lines to show ergonomic analysis.

    Ergonomic analysis

    Check the pressure part of the wearing result

    Logo of postech and Ergonomic Design Technology Lab.
    A collage of people using T90S earbuds in their daily lives. Left from top to bottom, a woman is watching a TV with T90S and a man is using his laptop with T90S. Right top to bottom, a man is wearing T90S while using his tablet PC, and the woman is watching a video from her smartphone on the subway.
    Voice/noise separation algorithm

    Your voice comes through loud and clear

    From left to right: A woman is talking on the phone outside wearing T90S, T90S filters out background noise, and the other woman can hear only her voice clearly.

    Noise mixes with your voice when you talk on the phone

    The T90S analyzes your surroundings.

    From left to right: A woman is talking on the phone outside wearing T90S, T90S filters out background noise, and the other woman can hear only her voice clearly.

    The T90S separates the voice from the noise

    Separates voice from the background noise.

    From left to right: A woman is talking on the phone outside wearing T90S, T90S filters out background noise, and the other woman can hear only her voice clearly.

    Hear the voice in full clarity

    The T90S uses the VPU & Voice/noise separation algorithm whether you’re on a call or having a conversation.

    Whispering Mode

    The conversation stays between the two of you. Just pop out the right earbud and whisper close to the mic. Whisper mode lets you dive into private conversations.

    Listening Mode

    Let in some of the sounds around you. Listening mode helps you better hear your surroundings.

    Conversation Mode

    Tap to switch to conversation mode when you're with a friend. This amplifies the voice of the person you're talking to. So you can chat with your earbuds in.

    A picture of the Multi Point & Multi Pairing function. The TONE Free widget interface is shown on the bottom left. The black T90S is shown in the center. To the right, a smartphone interface and a laptop are shown.

    A picture of the Multi Point & Multi Pairing function. The TONE Free widget interface is shown on the bottom left. The black T90S is shown in the center. To the right, a smartphone interface and a laptop are shown.

    Multi Point & Multi Pairing

    Connect more, pair up faster

    You can seamlessly pair your earbuds with up to five devices. Connect to two devices simultaneously with Multi Point & Multi Pairing. Simply add devices in the TONE Free app or widget to switch between devices.

    *Screen image simulated. UX/UI subject to change.

    TONE Free App

    Streamlined control

    Now you can save your preferences by setting up profiles, check your battery life, and enjoy your audio seamlessly.

    Battery life

    Charge once, listen all day

    Charge in a snap and enjoy audio for as long as you want. The T90S can deliver up to 9 hours of listening time with ANC off and up to 36 hours of listening time when using the case.

    *Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.

    *Based on LGE internal quality testing, the earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 9 and 36 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions are turned off.

    Plug & Wireless

    Plug in and connect to a world of entertainment

    Plug in the T90S cradle even on non-Bluetooth devices. Once you connect, all you need to do is enjoy.

    Snapdragon Sound™ logo.

    Snapdragon Sound™ logo.

    Snapdragon Sound™

    Provides Bluetooth sound quality close to that of a wired connection, delivering 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution audio. Snapdragon Sound brings together the very best audio with superior connectivity for music, crystal-clear voice calls, and low latency fit for gaming.

    *Product will come with either a white or black AUX cable.

    *Full benefit of Snapdragon Sound technology can be provided when both source devices and earbuds are equipped with it. Plug & Wireless mode can be used when source devices are not certified by Snapdragon Sound™ technology.

    *Snapdragon Sound is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

    *Snapdragon and Snapdragon Sound are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

    Short brand film of TONE Free T90S. Play the video.

    Short brand film of TONE Free T90S. Play the video.

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