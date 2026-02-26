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LG TONE Free Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
Cut ties with fiddly wires and browse our range of LG TONE Free wireless earbuds. Combining lightweight, versatile vibes with a powerful audio punch, our range of noise cancellation earbuds allow you to immerse yourself completely in the music and podcasts you love, without interruption.
1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.
2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained.
3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.
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