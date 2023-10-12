We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
وضع القارئ Reader
تقليل الضوء الأزرق ، راحة بصرية محسنة
تقليل الضوء الأزرق للمساعدة في تقليل إجهاد العين ، وضع القارئ يعطي شاشة بدرجة حرارة لونية مماثلة للورق ويوفر حالة مثالية للقراءة.