مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

شاشة Full HD مقاس 21.45 بوصة

ألوان دقيقة ونابضة بالحياة

تبرز شاشة LG أداء شاشات الكريستال السائل. توفر الشاشة مقاس 21.45 بوصة المزودة بتقنية Full HD (1920X1080) صوراً دقيقة وواضحة من خلال دقة ألوان مذهلة.

شاشة Full HD مقاس 21.45 بوصة: ألوان دقيقة ونابضة بالحياة

راحة بصرية محسنة

وضع القارئ Reader

راحة بصرية محسنة

للمساعدة في تقليل إجهاد العين وتوفير الراحة للعين أثناء قراءة المستندات على الشاشة، يقوم وضع القارئ بضبط درجة حرارة اللون والإضاءة بشكل مشابه لقراءة الكتب الورقية.

*تمت محاكاة الصور لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

تقلل تقنية (Flicker Safe) من الوميض غير المرئي على الشاشة وتوفر بيئة عمل مريحة لعينيك.

الوقاية من الاهتزاز

العناية بالعين

تقلل تقنية (Flicker Safe) من الوميض غير المرئي على الشاشة، مما يساعد على الحد من إجهاد العين. وتوفر بيئة عمل مريحة لفترة طويلة.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات. وقد يختلف المنتج الفعلي عما هو موضح بها.
**تم حساب الرقم بالتقدير من اختبار LG الداخلي باستخدام الطراز 22MP410. قد يختلف الرقم في ظروف الاستخدام الحقيقية.

توفر تقنية التحكم في الشاشة (OnScreen Control) واجهة مستخدم أكثر سهولة.

التحكم على الشاشة

واجهة مستخدم أكثر سهولة

يمكنك تخصيص مساحة العمل عن طريق تقسيم الشاشة أو ضبط خيارات الشاشة الأساسية ببضع نقرات بالماوس.

*لتنزيل آخر إصدار من برنامج التحكم على الشاشة، تفضل بزيارة LG.com.
*الصور الخاصة بالمنتج وبرنامج التحكم على الشاشة في الفيديو هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط وقد تختلف عن المنتج الحقيقي والتحكم الفعلي على الشاشة.

تصميم مريح

مكان عمل مريح

تتيح لك تعديلات الإمالة المريحة مع التصميم أحادي الهيكل إنشاء بيئة عمل محسّنة.

تصميم مريح مع ميزات الحافة الدقية (Narrow Bezel) والإمالة.

صورة ألعاب واضحة مع حركة سلسة وانسيابية عند تشغيل AMD FreeSync™ ، بينما يحدث تمزق وترنح للشاشة عند إيقاف تشغيل AMD FreeSync™.

™AMD FreeSync

الحركة السلسلة والسريعة

باستخدام تقنية ™AMD FreeSync، يمكن للاعبين الاستمتاع بتجربة حركة سلسة وانسيابية في الألعاب عالية الدقة وذات الوتيرة السريعة. فهي تقلل من تمزق وتقطع الشاشة بشكل عملي.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات. وقد يختلف المنتج الفعلي عما هو موضح بها.
*مقارنة بين وضع "الإيقاف" (الصورة اليسرى) وتقنية AMD FreeSync™.

  • الشاشة التقليدية
  • DAS
مزامنة العمل الديناميكي (Dynamic Action Sync)

رد فعل بصورة أسرع أمام الخصوم

تقلل من معدل تأخر الإدخال عبر مزامنة الإجراء الديناميكي حتى يتمكن اللاعبون من التقاط اللحظات المثيرة في الوقت الفعلي.

*يوضح الشكل التقليدي أن طرازات إل جي غير مدعومة في ميزة مزامنة العمل الديناميكي (DAS).
**الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتحسين فهم الميزات. وقد يختلف المنتج الفعلي عما هو موضح بها.

  • إيقاف
  • تشغيل
Black Stabilizer

اهجم أولاً في الظلام

يساعد موازن اللون الأسود اللاعبين على تجنب القناصين المختبئين في الأماكن الأكثر ظلمة والهروب بسرعة عند صدور وميض الانفجارات.

*تمت محاكاة الصور لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

  • إيقاف
  • تشغيل
"خط فاصل"

هدف أفضل

يتم تثبيت نقطة الهدف بالمركز الثابت لتعزيز دقة القنص

*تمت محاكاة الصور لتحسين فهم الميزات. قد تختلف عن الاستخدام الفعلي.

