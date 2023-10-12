About Cookies on This Site

تصميم OLED أماكن الشراء
تصميم OLED

اكتشف بعدًا جديدًا للتصميم.

تلفزيون يعرض لوحة معلقة على الجدار في غرفة المعيشة مع ظهور كرسي وأريكة وأصيص للزهور. صورة مقربة لحافة جهاز تلفزيون ذي تصميم نحيف يعرض إحدى اللوحات. تلفزيون يعرض لوحة معلقة على الجدار في غرفة المعيشة مع ظهور طاولة وكراسي وأصيص للزهور. تلفزيون يعرض لوحة معلقة على الجدار في غرفة المعيشة مع ظهور أصيص للزهور وسلّم.

تصميم المعرض

قطعة فنية على أحد جدرانك.

تتميز تلفزيونات OLED من إل جي بتصميم المعرض برقة بالغة بحيث يبدو التلفزيون عالقًا على الجدار. يتدلى التلفزيون مثل عمل فني، يرتقي بمستوى منزلك الداخلي على خلاف التلفزيونات الأخرى.

*يمكن ترك الكابلات ظاهرة اعتمادا على طريقة التثبيت.

*قد تكون هناك فجوة بسيطة بين التلفزيون والجدار اعتمادًا على عملية التثبيت.

*تتضمن عبوة تلفزيون OLED من إل جي بتصميم المعرض حامل التثبيت. نظرًا لأن هذا الطراز يتم تثبيته على الجدار فهو يتضمن كتيفة تثبيت رقيقة. يمكنك شراء حامل التلفزيون بشكل منفصل.

*ينطبق تصميم المعرض على فئات جي وفئات زد 77 بوصة.

هل تعتقد أنك عثرت على تلفزيونك المثالي؟

أحجام مختلفة من التلفزيون تعرض شجرة لامعة باللون الوردي على التوالي. منظر خلفي لجهاز تلفزيون بلون النيزك تيتان مع ظهور C1 أعلى اليسار. منظر خلفي لجهاز تلفزيون أبيض بلون الفانيليا مع ظهور C1 أعلى اليسار. منظر خلفي لجهاز تلفزيون أزرق بلون سليكات الألمنيوم مع ظهور B1 أعلى اليسار. منظر خلفي لجهاز تلفزيون باللون الفضي الفولاذي الداكن مع ظهور A1 أعلى اليسار

أحجام وألوان مختلفة

براعة فنية مقدمة في أحجام وألوان مختلفة.

تقدم تلفزيونات OLED من إل جي الآن بمزيد من الأحجام والألوان لتتناسب مع ديكور منزلك وذوقك الشخصي على نحو مثالي. اختر ما يناسبك من بين ستة أحجام تتراوح من 48 بوصة إلى 88 بوصة. واحصل على تلفزيونك أبيض بلون الفانيليا أو النيزك تيتان أو أزرق بلون سليكات الألمنيوم أو اللون الفضي الفولاذي الداكن.

*تحقق من صفحة تفاصيل كل طراز لمعرفة الحجم واللون المتاح.

مشهد يوضح أحد التلفزيونات المثبت على حامل يعرض لقطة مقربة للأوراق في غرفة بها طاولة وكرسي ونباتات وإطارات على الجدار. تلفزيون مثبت على حامل يعرض مناظر طبيعية لبحيرة وجبال في غرفة المعيشة مع طاولة وأرائك. تلفزيون مثبت على حامل يعرض مشهد غروب الشمس في مبنى عتيق.

حامل المعرض

شاشة تتجسد بها حرية الإبداع الفني.

يمنحك حامل المعرض حرية تثبيت تلفزيون تصميم المعرض أينما تريد. لم يعد بإمكانك تعليق الأعمال الفنية على الجدار فحسب، بل ضع التلفزيون في مكان مفتوح وحوّل منزلك إلى معرض. يقدم حامل المعرض أيضًا مع كتيفة ملحقة تتيح لك إمكانية ضبط الارتفاع على ثلاثة مستويات وإبقاء الكابلات بعيدًا عن الأنظار.

*يمكن استخدام حامل المعرض مع الطرازات: 65/55G1 GX و65/55C1 CX و65/55B1 BX و65/55A1.

لقطة مقربة من المشهد الخلفي للكتيفة الملحقة. لقطة مقربة لركائز حامل المعرض تعالج الكابلات بشكل أنيق.

سهولة التثبيت. سهولة الإدارة.

يقدم حامل المعرض مع كتيفة ملحقة وقطع إضافية تسمح لجهاز التلفزيون الخاص بك بحمل الأجهزة الصغيرة الأخرى. تم تصميم نظام إدارة الكابلات خصيصًا للحفاظ على المظهر والملمس المتميزين للمعرض الفني.

تتغير الأعمال الفنية المعروضة على التلفزيون باستمرار. (تشغيل الفيديو)

وضع المعرض

مجموعتك الفنية المخصصة.

حوّل منزلك إلى معرض عند عدم الحاجة لمشاهدة التلفزيون. شغل وضع المعرض بأمر صوتي بسيط ليعرض تلفزيونك أعمالًا فنية جميلة ومشاهدًا شهيرة من مكتبة صور إل جي، أو حتى صورك الخاصة.

****قد يختلف توفر الأوامر الصوتية حسب المنتجات والدول.

*يدعم طرازا LG OLED Z1 وG1 إمكانية التحكم دون استخدام اليدين.

هل تعتقد أنك عثرت على تلفزيونك المثالي؟

هذه صورة توضح محاكاة مقاومة انعكاس الويب لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي. صور الهاتف المحمول متداخلة على أقل مساحة. رمز الاستجابة السريعة موجود أسفل اليمين.

مكان واقعي أجهزة تلفزيون حقيقية.

مكان واقعي أجهزة تلفزيون حقيقية. تثبيت الآن

اختار جهاز OLED الخاص بك

