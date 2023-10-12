About Cookies on This Site

المزيد من الخيارات،والكثير من الأشياء التي تحبها

يأتي تلفزيون LG QNED الآن بأحجام أكبر ومواصفات أعلى وخيارات أكثر من أي وقت مضى. سواء كنت تبحث عن تلفزيون 8K Mini LED الأفضل في فئته، أو تلفزيون مذهل بدقة 4K، أو تلفزيون للألعاب أو الأفلام أو الرياضة أو أكثر، فإن تلفزيونLG QNED المثالي في انتظارك.

Table Caption
الميزات QNED99 (2022 model) QNED99 (2021 model) QNED95 (2022 model) QNED91 (2022 model)
QNED99 (2022 model)
QNED99
تلفزيون QNED من إل جي بدقة 8K حقيقي. مقاس 86 من السلسلة 99. تقنية MiniLED, معالج ألفا 9 الجيل الرابع لذكاء إصطناعي برو.
تلفزيون QNED من إل جي بدقة 8K حقيقي. مقاس 86 من السلسلة 99. تقنية MiniLED, معالج ألفا 9 الجيل الرابع لذكاء إصطناعي برو.
QNED95
QNED95
تلفزيون QNED MiniLED من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقي. مقاس 86 من السلسلة 91. معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الخامس لذكاء إصطناعي.
تلفزيون QNED MiniLED من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقي. مقاس 86 من السلسلة 91. معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الخامس لذكاء إصطناعي.
الشاشة دقة 8K مقاس 86 بوصة / 75 بوصة / 65 بوصة دقة 8K مقاس 86 بوصة / 75 بوصة / 65 بوصة دقة 8K مقاس 75 بوصة / 65 بوصة دقة 4K مقاس 86 بوصة / 75 بوصة / 65 بوصة
miniLED miniLED miniLED miniLED miniLED
التعتيم الدقيق Precision Dimming Pro+‎ Full Array Dimming Pro Precision Dimming Pro+‎ (QNED90 مقاس 80 بوصة) Precision Dimming Pro (75 بوصة، 65 بوصة)
اللون حجم الألوان بنسبة 100% / اتساق الألوان بنسبة 100% اتساق الألوان بنسبة 100% حجم الألوان بنسبة 100% / اتساق الألوان بنسبة 100% حجم الألوان بنسبة 100% / اتساق الألوان بنسبة 100%
التباين الفائق التباين الفائق التباين الفائق التباين الفائق التباين الفائق
الصوت 4.2 Ch. / 60 واط / Dolby Atoms 4.2 Ch. / 60 واط / Dolby Atoms 2.2 Ch. / 40 واط / Dolby Atoms 2.2 Ch. / 40 واط / Dolby Atoms
الحامل تركيب على الحائط، استخدام الحامل اختياري تركيب على الحائط، استخدام الحامل اختياري تركيب على الحائط، استخدام الحامل اختياري تركيب على الحائط، استخدام الحامل اختياري
المعالج معالج α9 Gen5 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) ودقة 8K معالج α9 Gen4 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) ودقة 8K معالج α9 Gen5 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) ودقة 8K معالج α7 Gen5 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) ودقة 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
رض النطاق الترددي HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
ميزات VRR ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
HDMI features AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM ALLM ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
الألعاب مُحسِّن الألعاب / لوحة البيانات / HGiG مُحسِّن الألعاب / HGiG مُحسِّن الألعاب / لوحة البيانات / HGiG مُحسِّن الألعاب / لوحة البيانات / HGiG
ذكي مساعد Google / Alexa / Apple AirPlay و HomeKit مساعد Google / Alexa / Apple AirPlay و HomeKit مساعد Google / Alexa / Apple AirPlay و HomeKit مساعد Google / Alexa / Apple AirPlay و HomeKit
التحكم الصوتي تحكم صوتي بدون لمس الجهاز تحكم صوتي بدون لمس الجهاز تحكم صوتي بدون لمس الجهاز تحكم صوتي بدون لمس الجهاز
النظام الأساسي webOS 22 webOS 21 webOS 22 webOS 22
استعداد دائم الاستعداد الدائم - الاستعداد الدائم الاستعداد الدائم
مشاركة من غرفة إلى غرفة جهاز إرسال واستقبال - جهاز إرسال واستقبال جهاز استقبال
أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء
Table Caption
الميزات QNED85 QNED80
QNED85
QNED85
تلفزيون QNED من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقي. مقاس 86 من السلسلة 80. معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الخامس لذكاء إصطناعي.
تلفزيون QNED من إل جي بدقة 4K حقيقي. مقاس 86 من السلسلة 80. معالج ألفا 7 الجيل الخامس لذكاء إصطناعي.
الشاشة دقة 4K مقاس 86 بوصة / 75 بوصة / 65 بوصة / 55 بوصة دقة 4K مقاس 86 بوصة / 75 بوصة / 65 بوصة / 55 بوصة / 50 بوصة
miniLED miniLED -
التعتيم الدقيق التعتيم الدقيق Dimming Pro
اللون حجم الألوان بنسبة 100% -
التباين الفائق التباين الفائق -
الصوت 2.2 Ch. / 40 واط / Dolby Atoms 2.2 Ch. / 40 واط (86 بوصة، 75 بوصة) 2.0 Ch. / 20 واط (65 بوصة، 55 بوصة، 50 بوصة)
الحامل تركيب على الحائط، استخدام الحامل اختياري تركيب على الحائط، استخدام الحامل اختياري
المعالج معالج α7 Gen5 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) ودقة 4K معالج α7 Gen5 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) ودقة 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
رض النطاق الترددي HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
ميزات VRR ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
الألعاب مُحسِّن الألعاب / لوحة البيانات / HGiG مُحسِّن الألعاب / لوحة البيانات / HGiG
ذكي مساعد Google / Alexa / Apple AirPlay و HomeKit مساعد Google / Alexa / Apple AirPlay و HomeKit
التحكم الصوتي الريموت الريموت
النظام الأساسي webOS 22 webOS 22
استعداد دائم - -
مشاركة من غرفة إلى غرفة جهاز استقبال جهاز استقبال
أماكن الشراء أماكن الشراء

*قد تختلف صور ومواصفات كل منتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو حجم الشاشة.
*قد يختلف تصميم المنتج والمواصفات حسب الدولة أو حجم الشاشة