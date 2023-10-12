We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
المزيد من الخيارات،والكثير من الأشياء التي تحبها
يأتي تلفزيون LG QNED الآن بأحجام أكبر ومواصفات أعلى وخيارات أكثر من أي وقت مضى. سواء كنت تبحث عن تلفزيون 8K Mini LED الأفضل في فئته، أو تلفزيون مذهل بدقة 4K، أو تلفزيون للألعاب أو الأفلام أو الرياضة أو أكثر، فإن تلفزيونLG QNED المثالي في انتظارك.
*قد تختلف صور ومواصفات كل منتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو حجم الشاشة.
*قد يختلف تصميم المنتج والمواصفات حسب الدولة أو حجم الشاشة