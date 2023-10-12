ال جي مكيف سبليت 18000 وحدة، حار بارد، ارت كول انفرتر، فئه (ب)، ايونايزر بلازماستر، فلتر غبار وفلتر للحساسية، توزيع الهواء 4 اتجاهات تحكم بالواي فاي، ريش ذهبية, 50/60 هرتز

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
حفظ الطاقة و تبريد سريع
يعمل الضاغط العاكس على تعديل سرعته باستمرار للحفاظ على المستويات المطلوبة من درجة الحرارة. وعلاوة على ذلك، يعمل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج™ عبر تردد نطاق التشغيل الموفر للطاقة على توفير المزيد من الطاقة على خلاف الضاغط التقليدي.
بفضل الضاغط العاكس المزدوج، يتم طرد الهواء لنطاق أبعد وبشكل أسرع.