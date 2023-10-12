About Cookies on This Site

مكيف ال جي شباك 21700 وحدة حار بارد ، كمبروسور استوائي ، ريش ذهبية مقاومة للغبار ، ضجيج منخفض ،لون أبيض 220 فولت ، 60 هرتز

H242EH

H182EH
أقصى قدر من التبريد

توفر مكيفات هواء الشباك من إل جي طاقة تبريد استثنائية تمنحك أنت وعائلتك الهدوء والراحة مع سهولة التحكم بالأجواء.

التشغيل على الهادئ

تعمل مكيفات هواء الشباك من إل جي بمستويات صوت منخفضة تصل إلى 53 ديسيبل (عندما تكون في الوضع المنخفض) مما يقضي تماما على الضوضاء غير الضرورية بفضل التشغيل السلس الذي قد لا تلاحظه.

صنع على أكمل وجه
تصميم عصري

تتميز مكيفات هواء الشباك من إل جي بأداء قوي ومتانة ثابتة لتلائم مساحتك تمامًا.
أقصى قدر من سهولة الاستخدام

يعمل من خلال شاشة LED ولوحة تحكم بسيطة، مع تغيير درجة الحرارة لأعلى/لأسفل، واختيار سرعة المروحة، باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد كامل الميزات دون الحاجة لمغادرة السرير أو مساحة العمل أو الأريكة.

سهولة التركيب والاستخدام

تتميز مكيفات هواء الشباك من إل جي بتصميم يتيح سهولة التركيب والفعالية، كما أنها مزودة بمرشح هواء قابل للغسل وإعادة الاستخدام.

صيانة سهلة: ليس عليك سوى إزالة وغسل المرشح.

ضبط ثلاثي منخفض أو متوسط أو مرتفع.

الملخص

طباعة

الأبعاد

H242EH-V1
السعة
21.700BTU
الأبعاد (العرض X الارتفاع X العمق)
770x428x660
التكنولوجيا الرئيسية
أقصى تبريد
ميزة إضافية
تشغيل هادئ

كل المواصفات

التبريد

رباعي الاتجاهات

نعم

التحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء (يسار ويمين)

ذاتي

التحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء (لأعلى ولأسفل)

يدوي

الفلتر

الفلتر المسبق

قياسي

التصميم

لون المنتج

أبيض

عام

سعة التبريد القصوى (واط)

6360

سعة التدفئة القصوى (واط)

3250

نوع المنتج

660 × 428 × 770

عرض المنتج

58

تصنيف جهد الإدخال (هرتز)

127.9

فولتية الإدخال المُقدّرة (فولت، هرتز)

230/60

نوع المبرد

R410a

