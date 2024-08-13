Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55 inç LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda Dolby Vision webOS24 2024
OLED55B46LA PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

55 inç LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda Dolby Vision webOS24 2024

OLED55B46LA PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
OLED55B46LA

55 inç LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda Dolby Vision webOS24 2024

(3)
LG OLED TV, OLED AI B4’ün önden görünümü. Ekranda 2 kutuplu stand ile 11 Yıldır Dünyanın 1 Numaralı OLED’i amblemi ve webOS Re:New Program logosu.

Aşağıdaki genel ürün bilgilerinde kullanılan resimler temsili amaçlıdır. Gerçeğe uygun görüntüler için sayfanın üst kısmındaki resim galerisine bakın.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS en iyi akıllı TV işletim sistemi seçildi

Detaylı Bilgi

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Kazananı’

Detaylı Bilgi

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

Yılların uzmanlığıyla mükemmelleşen bir sanat eseri

Yenilik konusunda yılların adanmışlığı bir gecede taklit edilemez. Dünya öncüsü OLED’in benzersiz bir şekilde tasarlanan alfa işlemci görüntüleme deneyimini yeni zirvelere taşıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Siyah zemine karşı altın rengi 11 Yıldır Dünyanın 1 Numaralı OLED TV’si amblemi. Amblem üzerinde spot ışığı parlıyor ve üzerinde altın rengi soyut yıldızlar gökyüzünü kaplıyor.

Dünyada 1 Numara

11 yıl sonra,Hala zirvede

Dünyanın en sevilen OLED’i olarak birinci sıradaki yerimizi koruyoruz.

11 yıl sonra,Hala zirvede Daha fazla bilgi edinin

*Omdia. 2013-2023 yılları arasındaki satış adelleri baz alınmıştır.

Alfa 8 AI İşlemci

Çekirdekteki Zeka

Alfa 8 AI İşlemci, dönüştürücü ve bir o kadar da gerçekçi detaylar kazandıran geliştirmelerle OLED’i yeniden tanımlıyor.

Keşfedin

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

1.5x

Daha Hızlı AI Performansı

2.3x

Gelişmiş Grafikler

1.8x

İşleme Hızları

*Karşılaştırma geleneksel TV ile Alfa 5 AI İşlemciyi esas alır. 

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

OLED deneyimini geliştiren zeka

Modern bir yaşam alanına yerleştirilen LG OLED ekranında müzik performansı sergileniyor. Kişiselleştirmeyi tasvir eden mavi renkte dairesel dalgalar TV ve mekanı çevreliyor. Karanlık bir mekanda keskin mavi gözlere sahip ve koyu turuncu bir üst giyen kadın görüntüsü. AI geliştirmelerini tasvir eden kırmızı çizgiler parlak ve detaylı yüzün bir kısmını kapatırken görüntünün kalan kısmı donuk görünüyor. Ekrandan çıkan ses baloncukları ve dalgalarının mekanı kapladığı LG OLED TV görüntüsü.
AI Kişiselleştirme

İzleme alışkanlıklarınıza göre senkronize olur

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

Zevkinize göre ayarlanan bir görüntü

En sevdiğiniz görüntüleri seçin ve bırakın AI Resim Sihirbazı 85 milyon olasılık arasından tam zevkinize göre ayarlanmış bir resim oluşturup profilinize kaydetsin.

Modern bir şehir dairesine yerleştirilmiş LG OLED TV. Odanın üzerinde, bir alan taraması gibi ızgara kaplama beliriyor. Ardından, mavi ses dalgaları ekrandan dışarıya çıkarak odayı mükemmel şekilde sesle dolduruyor.

AI Akustik Ayar

Mekanınıza uyum sağlayan
optimum ses

Ses sistemi odanızın yerleşimini ve oturduğunuz yeri algılayarak etrafınızda odanızın benzersiz akustiğine göre mükemmel şekilde ayarlanmış bir ses kubbesi oluşturur.

Gece modern bir yaşam alanında LG OLED TV. Kuzey ışıklarını gösteren ekran görüntüsü ideal parlaklık seviyelerinde görüntüleniyor.

gece

Gündüz modern bir yaşam alanında LG OLED TV. Kuzey ışıklarını gösteren ekran görüntüsü ideal parlaklık seviyelerinde görüntüleniyor.

gündüz

Her ışıkta parlayan zeka

İster gündüz ister gece olsun, Parlaklık Kontrolü mekanınızın ışığını algılar ve resmi buna göre dengeleyerek ortaya canlı ve net görseller çıkarır.

AI Resim Pro

Akılalmaz gerçekçiliğin
özgün cazibesi

AI Süper Yükseltme

AI, çözünürlük için ince bir ayar yapar

Kare sınıflandıktan sonra, AI Gürültü Azaltma ve AI Süper Çözünürlük sahneleri gerçekçi bir şekilde yükseltir.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

AI Ses Pro

Akustiğin
hiçbir detayını kaçırmayın

Ekrandan çıkan ses baloncukları ve dalgalarının mekanı kapladığı LG OLED TV görüntüsü.

9.1.2 Kanal Sanal Çevreleme 

Mekanınızı saran gerçekçi sesler

Sizi içine alan 9.1.2 kanal sanal çevreleme ses sisteminin akılalmaz büyüleyiciliğini deneyimleyin.

Bir adam toprak yolda motorsiklet kullanıyor ve motorsikletin etrafında parlak dairesel grafikler yer alıyor.

Dinamik Ses Artırıcı

Etkileyici ses yankılanıyor

AI işlemci geliştirmeleri ses deneyiminize güçle dolu dinamik bir destek sağlar.

LG OLED TV performans sergileyen müzisyenleri gösteriyor. Mikrofon ve enstrümanların etrafında parlak dairesel grafikler yer alıyor.

Adapte Ses Kontrolü

İzlediğiniz her şeye uyum sağlayan bir ses

Adapte Ses Kontrolü izlediğiniz içeriğin türüne göre, sesi gerçek zamanlı olarak dengeleyerek zengin netlik sağlar.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Ses modu menüsünden etkinleştirilmelidir.

***Ses, dinleme ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 

KENDİNDEN AYDINLATMALI OLED 4K

Arka ışıksız
sınırsız güzellik

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

LG OLED’in kendinden aydınlatmalı pikselleri ek bir arka ışığa gerek duymadan bağımsız olarak yanar. Sonuç: gerçekçi renkler, asla grileşmeyen mükemmel siyahlar ve benzersiz bir resim. Düşük mavi ışıklı, titreşimsiz ve rahatsız edici parlaklığı olmayan ekran onaylı Göz Konforu Teknolojisi ile gözleriniz yorulmadan daha uzun süre izleyin.

 

 

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Sonsuz kontrast sonsuz bir etki yaratır

En koyu gölgelerin en parlak ışıklarla iç içe geçtiği yerlerde sahneler cesurca hayat buluyor.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**“Diğerleri” ile parlak olmayan OLED ifade edilir.

***LG OLED TV panelleri, Birleştirilmiş Parlama Derecesi (UGR) değerlendirme yöntemine göre UL tarafından Discomfort Glare Free sertifikasına sahiptir.

****Doğrulama, 70 lüks ile 300 lüks arasında TV izlerken UGR’nin 22’den az olduğu koşullarda verilir.

Akşamın erken saatlerinde cesur renkler ve kontrasta sahip kalabalık şehir sahnesi.

%100 Renk Doğruluğu ve Hacmi

Sahneler gerçekçi renklerle parlıyor

%100 renk hacmi zengin tonları güçlendirirken %100 renk doğruluğu bozulma olmadan gölgeleri korur.

*LG OLED Panel, 125 renk modeli ile CIE DE2000'e göre ölçülen %100 Renk Doğruluğu için Intertek tarafından onaylanmıştır.

**Ekran Renk Gamı Hacmi (CGV), Intertek tarafından bağımsız olarak doğrulanan DCI-P3 renk boşluğunun CGV değerine eşit veya bu değerin üzerindedir. 

Görüntünün sağ tarafında OLED TV yer alıyor. Ekranda Destek menüsü açık ve OLED Care menüsü seçili halde görüntüleniyor.

OLED Care

OLED cihazınızın ömrünü uzatın

Ekranınızın daha uzun süre yeni gibi kalmasını sağlayan entegre panelle daha fazla rahatlık ve keyfin tadını çıkarın.

Nötr bir yaşam alanının duvarına yerleştirilen LG OLED TV, OLED B4 okyanus üzerinde renkli bir günbatımı fotoğrafını gösteriyor.

İnce Tasarım

Net çizgiler şık bir izlenim yaratıyor

Mermer yüzey üzerinde LG OLED TV’nin alt köşesi ve OLED B4 standı. Ekranda soluk mavi bir dalga yer alıyor. Minimalist bir alanda stand üzerinde LG OLED TV, OLED B4.

Optimum yakınlık

Olağanüstü ince hatlar dikkatinizi dağıtan başka hiçbir şey olmadan tamamen ekrana odaklanmanızı sağlar ve evinizin iç mekan tasarımına mükemmel uyum sağlar.

*Çerçeve boyutu seriye ve boyuta göre farklılık gösterir.

Geniş Boyut Aralığı

Her yaşam şekline uygun boyutta

48" ila 77” aralığındaki ürün serisiyle her mekan ve zevke uygun boyutları keşfedin.

LG OLED TV, OLED B4’ün değişen boyutlarının karşılaştırması. OLED B4 48", OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77" gösteriliyor.

webOS 24

TV deneyiminizi kişiselleştirin

Profilim, AI Resim Sihirbazı, AI Konsiyerj ve Hızlı Kartlar ile size özel hazırlanmış bir TV deneyimini yaşayın.

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

*Desteklenen menüler ve uygulamalar ülkeden ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir ve piyasaya sürüldükten sonra farklı olabilir.

**Anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün vaktine göre değişiklik gösterebilir ve yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır. 

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Siyah arkaplan üzerinde ortada webOS logosu asılı duruyor ve altındaki boşluk logodaki kırmızı, turuncu ve sarı renklerle aydınlatılıyor. Logonun altında "webOS Re:New Program" yazısı yer alıyor.

webOS Yenileme Programı

5 yıl boyunca yer yıl yeni bir TV

Eklediğimiz yeni özellikler ve kolaylıklar sayesinde daima yeni gibi güncelliğini korur.

Farklı renklerde beş dikdörtgen yukarı doğru kademeli olarak dizilmiştir. Her biri, "webOS 24"ten "webOS 28"e kadar bir yılla etiketlidir. Dikdörtgenler arasında yer alan yukarı yönde oklar "Güncelleme 1"den başlayarak "Güncelleme 4"e kadar etiketlidir.

Müşteriler, webOS Yenileme Programı sayesinde beş yıl boyunca dört güncellemenin keyfini sürebilir ve satın alma anındaki mevcut sürüm de dahil olmak üzere toplamda beş webOS sürümünden yararlanabilir.

*webOS Yenileme Programı, beş yıl boyunca toplam dört güncellemeyi destekler. Eşik, önceden yüklenmiş webOS sürümüdür. Güncelleme takvimi ay sonundan yıl başlangıcına kadar değişiklik gösterir.

**Güncellemeler ve takvim; bazı özellikler, uygulamalar ve hizmetler için model ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterir.

***2023 için mevcut güncellemeler, UHD ve üzeri modelleri içerir.

Neleri sevdiğinizi bilen bir TV

Profilim

Size özel bir alan

Profilim özelliği sayesinde, ailenin her bir üyesi için kolayca profil oluşturabilirsiniz. Herkes, kişiye özel içerik önerileri sunan kişisel bir ana sayfaya sahip olur.

Hızlı Kart

Favorilerinize kısayoldan ulaşın

Tek bir tıkla. Hızlı Kart, istediğiniz yere saniyeler içerisinde ulaşmanızı sağlar. Oyun merkezinize, sevdiğiniz oynatma listelerine veya evdeki ofisinize kolayca erişin.

LG TV ekranında geniş bir tarlada bir kadın ve köpek resmi görüntüleniyor. Ekranın alt kısmında pembe-mor renkli dairesel bir grafiğin yanında “Uzaktan kumandanın mikrofon düğmesine her bastığınızda yeni anahtar sözcükler önerir” yazısı görüntüleniyor. Pembe çubuklar aşağıdaki anahtar sözcükleri gösteriyor: Köpekli filmler, Köpek, Sonbahar, Rahatlama, Arkadaşlık. LG TV’nin önünde, TV’ye yönlendirilmiş bir LG Magic Kumanda görüntüsü. Mikrofon düğmesinin etrafında mor renkli neon eşmerkezli daireler yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, düğmeye basan bir parmak grafiği ve “Kısa basın” yazısı görüntüleniyor.

AI Konsiyerj

Favorileriniz hizmetinizde

AI Konsiyerj, arama geçmişiniz aracılığıyla sizi tanır ve “Size Özel”, “Sizin için Önerilenler”, “Şu Anda Trend” ve “İpuçları” gibi içerik ve hazır anahtar sözcük önerilerinde bulunur.

Her Zaman Hazır

Asistanınız daima hizmete hazır

Saat, hava durumu, spor bildirimleri ve hatta Google Takvim ve Google Fotoğraflar gibi istediğiniz tüm bilgileri AI asistanınıza sormanız yeterli. Asistanınız daima yardıma hazır.

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.

****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80 

********Google Calendar service will be supported later this year.

Orta dairesel düğmeli bir LG Sihirli Kumanda. Düğmenin etrafından yayılan mor renkli neon ışıkla vurgulanıyor. Siyah bir arkaplana yerleştirilen kumandayı yumuşak mor bir ışıltı sarıyor.

Sihirli Kumanda

Parmaklarınızın ucundaki sihir

Eski tip düğmeli kumandaların kısıtlamalarından özgürleşin. LG Sihirli Kumanda; tıklama, kaydırma ve sesli komut özellikleri sayesinde LG TV’nizin tüm akıllı işlevlerini erişilebilir kılar.

*Sihirli Kumandanın işlevleri ve özellikleri bölgeye ve dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Çoklu Görünüm

Görünümünü çoğaltın,
eğlenceyi katlayın

Tek bir ekran yetersiz geldiğinde, ekranı 2-4 bölmeye ayırın. TV’nizi bilgisayarınız için çift monitör olarak

kullanın veya web üzerinde arama yapmak ve PiP ile eşzamanlı izlemek için daha fazla ekran ekleyin.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Her iki ekrandaki görüntü ve ses ayarları aynıdır.

***2 ekran / 4 ekran modu desteği modele ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterir. (3 ve 4 ekran modu yalnızca M4 ve G4 serisinde mevcuttur.)

TV’nizden tam bağlantı elde edin

Bir oturma odasında duvara monteli LG TV. Ekranda bir aslan ve aslan yavrusu görüntüleniyor. Görüntünün ön planında, elindeki telefon ekranında aynı aslan görüntüsü bulunan bir adam oturuyor. TV’ye yöneltilen akıllı telefonun hemen üst kısmında kırmızı renkli üç adet neon kavisli çubuk grafiği gösteriliyor.

Mobil Bağlantı

Uygulamalarınızı doğrudan TV’nize yansıtın

Dahili Apple AirPlay ve Chromecast ile iPhone veya Android cihazınızdaki içerikleri zahmetsiz bir şekilde LG TV’nizde görüntüleyin.

LG ThinQ™ logosu, matter ve Apple Home. Duvara monteli LG TV ve solda LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360°. TV, Ev Merkezini görüntülüyor. Bir imleç “Hava Arıtma Cihazı” üzerine tıklıyor ve LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° etkinleştiriliyor.

Ev Merkezi

Akıllı evinizi tek bir yerden kontrol edin

Ev Merkezi; akıllı aydınlatma, ısıtma, havalandırma ve iklimlendirme gibi mobil, soundbar ve IoT cihazlar dahil akıllı ekosisteminizi TV’niz üzerinden sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol etmenizi sağlar. 

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, AirPlay ve HomeKit; Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

***Dahili AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast desteği bölgeye ve dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***LG, “Matter” Wi-Fi cihazlarını destekler. “Matter” destekli hizmetler ve özellikler bağlı cihazlara göre değişiklik gösterebilir. ThinQ ve Matter için ilk bağlantı, ThinQ mobil uygulaması üzerinden yapılmalıdır.

*****Uzaktan kumandasız eller serbest ses işlevi yalnızca alfa 9 AI İşlemci ile kullanılabilir ve ürünlere ve bölgelere göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

******Dahili Chromecast hizmeti, OLED CS4 satın alma anında mevcut olmayabilir ancak webOS yazılım güncellemelerini yükledikten sonra hizmetten faydalanabileceksiniz.

Film ve TV programlarına ait altı adet küçük resim gösteriliyor ve altında Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ ve Apple TV+ logoları yer alıyor.

OTT Hizmetleri

Sevdiğiniz akış hizmetlerini kolayca keşfedin

Sevdiğiniz akış hizmetlerine ve uygulamalarına dahili kısayol erişimi sayesinde yeni dizinize kolayca ulaşın.

 

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime ve Apple TV+ için ayrı üyelik ve ilgili varlıklar gereklidir.

****Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

*****Amazon, Prime Video ve diğer ilgili logolar ve diğer markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

Sinematik harikalar
ve eğlence dolu bir serüvene katılın.

Dolby Vision ve FILMMAKER MODE™

Hayat dolu gerçek film sahneleri

Film gecelerini dönüşüme uğratın. Dolby Vision’ın ultra canlı görüntüleri, yönetmenin niyetini korumak, bozulma veya aşırı işlemeyi önleyerek görüntü kalitesini optimize etmek amacıyla FILMMAKER MODE™ desteğiyle bir araya geliyor.

Kontrol panelinin önünde yer alan bir yönetmen LG OLED TV’de "Dolunay Katilleri" filmini düzenliyor. Martin Scorsese’den bir alıntı: “Evde görüntüleme için her film filmmaker modunda izlenmelidir,” görüntünün üzerini “Dolunay Katilleri” logosu, Apple TV+ logosu ve “çok yakında” logosu ile kaplar. Dolby Vision logosu FILMMAKER MODU™ logosu

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**FILMMAKER MODE, UHD Alliance, Inc'in ticari markasıdır.

Dolby Atmos

Sizi kuşatan büyüleyici akustik

Dolby Atmos'un benzersiz netliği, girift detayları ve uzamsal derinliği ile aksiyonun etrafınızı kuşattığını işitin.

Konforlu ve loş aydınlatmalı bir yaşam alanında LG OLED TV’de şemsiyeli bir çift görüntüleniyor ve parlak dairesel grafikler odanın etrafını kuşatıyor. Sol alt köşede Dolby Atmos logosu.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Gelişmiş işleme için yönetmen onaylı

Palme d'Or ödüllü Sean Baker’ın esin kaynakları.

Netflix'teki Beef dizisinin yönetmeni Lee Sung Jin ile sohbet.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’nin ödüllü filmlerini hazırladığı yer.

Olağanüstü Oyun Deneyimi

Hızlı hareketler burada asla takılmaz

AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC uyumluluk, 120 Hz Modu ve VRR ile zafere giden yolda ihtiyacınız olan donanım.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

*“Mükemmel Oyun Performansı” ve tepsi süreleri Intertek tarafından onaylanmıştır.

**VRR 40 Hz ila 120 Hz aralığındadır ve HDMI 2.1 spesifikasyonu onaylanmıştır. 

Kontroller tam ihtiyacınız olan yerde

Oyun Optimizasyonu ve Oyun Kontrol Panelini kullanmak için oyunu durdurmanıza gerek yok.

Oyun oynandığı sırada ekranın üzerinde Oyun Kontrol Paneli ile birlikte görüntülenen FPS oyun sahnesi. Oyunun üzerinde Oyun Optimizasyonu ile birlikte görüntülenen karanlık bir kış sahnesi.

*Oyun Kontrol Paneli yalnızca “Oyun Optimizasyonu” ve “Oyun Kontrol Paneli” birlikte açıkken etkinleşir. 

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Tüm favori oyunlarınıza erişin

Binlerce oyun evreni parmaklarınızın ucunda. Muhteşem bulut oyun kitaplığını keşfedin. Oyun oynayarak geçirebileceğiniz zamanı indirme veya güncellemelerle kaybetmeden oyunları anında yayınlayın.

Boosteroid ana sayfa görüntüsü üzerinde “Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" yer alıyor. GeForce NOW ana sayfasının sağında beş farklı oyuna ait küçük resim yer alıyor.

*Desteklenen ortaklıklar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**GeForce NOW üyeliği gerekli olabilir.

***Boosteroid üyeliği gerekli olabilir.

Sürdürülebilirlik

LG OLED AI’in gelecek vizyonunu keşfedin

Hafif, doğada çözünür ambalaj ve kürüsel sürdürülebilirlik referansları ile gezegen için doğru seçimi yapın.

Bej renkli bir arka plana karşı üzerinde ağaçlar çizili LG OLED ambalajı.

*2024 LG OLED modellerin tümü çevre dostu ambalaja sahiptir.

**All G4, C4 ve B4 modelleri “Çevresel Olarak Değerlendirildi” sertifikasına sahiptir.

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Ekran Türü

    4K OLED

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120Hz Native

  • Geniş Renk Gamı

    OLED Color

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    α8 AI 4K İşlemci

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • FreeSync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • Ses Çıkışı

    20W

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 kanal

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1228 x 708 x 45,9

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    14,3

Tüm Özellikler

GÖRÜNTÜ (EKRAN)

  • Ekran Türü

    4K OLED

  • Ekran Çözünürlüğü

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120Hz Native

  • Geniş Renk Gamı

    OLED Color

GÖRÜNTÜ (İŞLEMCİ)

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    α8 AI 4K İşlemci

  • AI Çözünürlük Yükseltme

    α8 AI 4K Süper Çözünürlük Yükseltici

  • Dinamik Ton Eşleme

    Evet (Dinamik Ton Eşleme Pro)

  • AI Tür Seçimi

    Evet (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Parlaklık Kontrolü

    Evet

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Evet

  • HFR (Yüksek Kare Hızı)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Yerel Karartma Teknolojisi

    Piksel Karartma

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Görüntü Modu

    10 mod (Kişiselleştirilmiş Resim Sihirbazı, Canlı, Standart, APS (Otomatik Güç Tasarrufu), Sinema, Spor, Oyun, FILMMAKER, (ISF)Uzman(Aydınlık Oda), (ISF)Uzman(Karanlık Oda))

OYUN

  • G-Sync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • FreeSync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • HGIG Mode

    Evet

  • Oyun Ayar Menüsü

    Evet (Oyun Sayfası)

  • ALLM (Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu)

    Evet

  • VRR (Değişken Yenileme Hızı)

    Evet

SMART TV

  • İşletim Sistemi

    webOS 24

  • Aile Ayarları

    Evet

  • ThinQ

    Evet

  • USB Kamera Uyumlu

    Evet

  • Always Ready

    Evet

  • Web Tarayıcısı

    Evet

  • Akıllı Ses Tanıma

    Evet

  • Sihirli Kumanda

    Yerleşik

  • Çoklu Görünüm

    Evet

  • Akıllı Telefon Uzaktan Uygulaması

    Evet (LG ThinQ)

SES

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • AI Ses

    α8 AI Ses Pro (Sanal 9.1.2 Yükseltme)

  • Gelişmiş Net Ses

    Evet (Otomatik Ses Seviyesi Düzeltme)

  • WiSA Hazır

    Evet (2.1 Kanala Kadar)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    Evet

  • Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • Eşzamanlı Ses Çıkışı

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Surround Uyumlu

    Evet (2 Yönlü Oynatma)

  • Ses Çıkışı

    20W

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    Evet

  • Ses Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Kılavuza bakın)

  • Hoparlör Yönü

    Aşağı Yönde Ses Verme

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 kanal

ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİK

  • Yüksek Kontrast

    Evet

  • Gri Ölçek

    Evet

  • Renkleri Ters Çevir

    Evet

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1228 x 708 x 45,9

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaklı) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1228 x 772 x 235

  • Kutu Boyutları (GxYxD)

    1360 x 810 x 172

  • Ayak Boyutları (GxD) (mm):

    1057 x 235

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    14,3

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaklı) (kg):

    14,5

  • 　Kutu Ağırlığı

    19,5

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    300 x 200

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Ses Dönüş Kanalı

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Desteği

    Evet (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Girişi

    1 adet

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Evet

  • SPDIF (Optik Dijital Ses Çıkışı)

    1 adet

  • CI Slot

    1 adet

  • HDMI Giriş

    4 adet (4K 120Hz, adetRC, VRR, ALLM, QMS desteği sağlar (4 port))

  • RF Girişi (Anten/Kablo)

    2 adet

  • USB Girişi

    2 adet (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Evet (Wi-Fi 5)

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    0,5 W'ın altında

DAHİL OLAN AKSESUARLAR

  • Kumanda

    Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda MR24

  • Güç Kablosu

    Evet (Ekli)

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Pilleri

    Evet (AA x 2 adet)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.