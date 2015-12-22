LG TO UNVEIL NEW VERSION OF POPULAR WEBOS SMART TV PLATFORM AT CES 2016

LONDON, 22ndDecember, 2015 —At the 2016 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES)in Las Vegas, LG will unveil its latest SMART TV lineup featuring the newest webOS 3.0 smart TV platform. LG webOS 3.0 was designed to provide an exceptionaluser experiencetoallow for more intuitivenavigation of the TV’s features.Since its introduction in 2014, LG webOShasbeen praisedas one of the most versatile smart TV platforms by most majorindustry experts and publications. With enhanced optionsand more content, webOS 3.0 continues to offer the key features that made webOS so loved while introducing new innovations to appeal to a wider audience.

LG webOS 3.0offers threemagicsmart features: Magic Zoom, Magic Mobile Connection and an upgraded Magic Remote,taking the user experience to a whole new level. Magic Zoomenables users to magnify objects and letters without any degradation in picture quality. And with Magic Mobile Connection,users can easilyconnect a mobile phone to their LG SMART TV via the LG TV PlusApp on their mobile device to access mobile apps on the TV screen.The upgraded Magic Remote is designed to makecontrollingset-top boxes (STB)easier with the addition of buttonson the remote. The Screen Remote feature has alsobeen redesigned to simplify the user interface for less clutter and more convenience.

Designed with the aim of providing an easier way of enjoying quality digital content, webOS 3.0 introduces Channel Plus, a unique feature which provides a wide range of over-the-top (OTT) content in a user-friendly format. Channel Plus offers a unified channel list that combines OTT content with familiar broadcast TV channels, enabling users to watch OTT content by surfing through channels as they normally would. Channel Plus can also be controlled with an app to provide program recommendations via on-screen widgets. Through a partnership with Xumo(www.xumo.com), Channel Plus offers an abundance of high quality, free digital content from broadcasters and publications such as Bloomberg, TIME Inc., Condé Nast Entertainment and The Wall Street Journal. To appeal to a larger audience, a variety of premium content such as that of BuzzFeed, PopSugar, and Mode Media, from rising Digital Networks and Multi-Channel Networks (MCNs)is also available on Channel Plus as well as international channel packages.

LGSMART TVwith webOS 3.0 offers an abundance of other new and updated features totake home viewing to a whole new level of entertainment:

Channel Advisor analyzesviewing patterns and displaysupcoming time slotswith program information about frequently watchedprograms

analyzesviewing patterns and displaysupcoming time slotswith program information about frequently watchedprograms Multi-view allows you to watchtwo different channels at the same time or a channel and a Blu-ray movie, for example

allows you to watchtwo different channels at the same time or a channel and a Blu-ray movie, for example Music Playerapp playsmusic through the webOS 3.0 TV speakers,evenwhen the TV is off

playsmusic through the webOS 3.0 TV speakers,evenwhen the TV is off My Channels and Live Menu havebeen upgraded with new sub-features to make them more useful to viewers

havebeen upgraded with new sub-features to make them more useful to viewers IoTVapp allows on-screencontrol ofsmart home appliancesfrom LG and othermanufacturers that are compatible with LG IoTV

“We are excited about webOS 3.0, a major update since this advanced TV platform technology was first introduced in 2014,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “The webOS story ofSimple Connection, Simple Switching and Simple Discoveryhas really connected with customers and illustrates very clearly our commitment to securing a leadership role in the smart TV market with innovation and creativity.”

LG’s webOS 3.0SMART TVs for 2016 will be showcased at the company’s booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204 from January 6-9.

