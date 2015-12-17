LG’S FIRSTEVER SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL BOLSTERSBIG OLED TV MARKETING BLITZ

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that the company’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be produced byRidley Scott’s production company, RSA Films. Jake Scott will direct the spot that showcasesLG’s widely acclaimed OLED TV technology. As part of the company’s aggressive marketing effort, LG’s Super Bowl 50 commercial spot will illustrate the company’s commitment to exploring new technologies and communicate the bold message that OLED TV isn’t just a new TV, it signifies a whole new era in television technology.

LG’s commercialdraws upon the expertise andcreativity of thisfather and son collaboration.Ridley Scott’s The Martian recently won the 2015 Best Director Award from the National Board of Review, as well as garnering a Golden Globe nomination for best picture. He isalsoknown for his breakthrough 1984 commercial for Macintosh, named the best Super Bowl ads of all time by Forbes. Not to be outdone by his father, Jakehas six Super Bowl commercials under his belt, including Budweiser’s ‘Lost Dog’, USA Today’s highest rated commercial from last season.

“When I first saw OLED TV, I was mesmerized by its staggeringpicture quality,” said Ridley Scott. “With1984, audienceswere introduced to a technological advancement that promised to change everything,” said Jake.“I see a similar kind of disruption with LG OLED TV.”

“We areextremely excited to work with Ridley and Jake Scotton the OLED TV Super Bowl commercial project,” said Lee Jeong-seok, vice president and head of the Marketing Communication Division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “LG will continue to offer consumers the opportunity to witness OLED TV’s abilities for perfect black levels and exceptionalcolour representation, which come together to create a whole new viewing experience.”

# # #

