LG EXPANDS POPULAR MUSICFLOW LINEUP WITH NEW WIRELESS SOUND BARSAND X-BOOM AUDIO SYSTEMS

LONDON, 15th Dec, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that it will unveil its most advanced sound bars and audio systems at CES 2016. Part of LG’s MusicFlow smart audio ecosystem, the newsound barsgreatly enhancethe home theatre viewing experience with their rich sound quality and responsive settings. LG will use the opportunity of CES to also introduce the company’snewest X-Boom audio systems which come complete with a range of exciting new features for any party or gathering.

LG’s new SH8, SH7 and SH6 sound bars provide consumers with a variety of options, making it easy to choose the audio system that is perfect for their needs. Each sound bar sports a sleek, slim design that blends in seamlessly with almost any interior décor. Ideal for home theatres, the advanced SH8 and SH7 come with wireless subwoofers that provide rich bass tones to compliment the speaker’s audio output. The SH6, on the other hand, is comprised ofsixindependent speaker drive units and employ an innovative air duct structure that effectively highlightsdeeptones, allowing the SH6to deliver powerful sound from its compact single-body speaker system.

The new 2016 LG sound bars boast a simple one button setup, making the home cinema system incredibly easy to install while access to basic sound bar functions directly on the TV remote makes operation asstraightforward as possible.LG’s latestsoundbars also support the company’s new Adaptive Sound Control (ASC) feature, allowing the devices to automatically change sound settings to suit a range of media types in order to get the most out of a wide variety of content. The Bluetooth, Google Cast™ and Auto Music Play capabilities of the sound bars boost connectivity potential by giving listeners a variety of content options.With support for both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, LG’s new sound bars allow users to automatically switch between different types of content and connectivity method that works best.

The fast, convenient connectivity of LG’s sound bars and Music Flow wireless speakers allow these powerful devices to play just about any content from a smartphone. The easy Bluetooth connectivity of LG’s P7 and P5 speakers provide a wireless environment for beautiful sound anywhere at any time.

LG will also be unveiling three new X-Boom Systems at CES 2016 — two LG X-Boom Solo models (OM7560 and OM5560) and the CM9960. X-Boom models serve as total entertainment solutions, providing both powerful sound and wireless connectivity. BothX-Boom Solo modelsboast entire audio systems housed in single speakers, giving themthe ability to deliver intense audio output that is perfect for parties and other large gatherings. The X-Boom’s Sampler Creator feature gives users the ability to record any sound on their smartphones and wirelessly beam it to theX-Boom, which can then be added to the digital soundboard which DJs can select at the touch of a button. All three products feature the unique Party Thruster lever that allows users the abilityto create stunning multi-coloured light shows that sync perfectly with the system’s audio output. The ornate display of flashing lights and high quality audio makes any party unforgettable.

“The MusicFlow series has been a tremendous success in giving LG a significant footprint in the consumer audio business,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Our newest Sound Bars and X-Boom audio systems present an excellent opportunity for LG to draw attention to its advanced audio products at the largest consumer electronics tradeshow in the world.”

# # #

