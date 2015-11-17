WATCH LATEST MOVIES, TV SHOWS WITH GOOGLE PLAY MOVIES & TV ON LG SMART TVs

LONDON, 17thNov, 2015—Startingthis month, owners of LG Smart TVs will be able to enjoy thousands of movies and TV shows through“Google Play Movies & TV” in more than 100 countries.Compatible with LG’s industry-leading webOS Smart TV platform (as well as its earlier NetCast 4.0 and 4.5), Google Play Movies & TV will offertimeless classics,new releases,independent films and cult favourites in both HD and SD formats.

With Google Play Movies & TV, viewers can rent orbuy from among thousands of movies or TV shows from major Hollywood studios. And because all the content originates from thecloud, viewerscanbegin watching on their LG Smart TVsat home and resume watching from where they left off the next day on their smartphone, tablet or PC.

“The smart TV market is growing rapidly and with that comes a tremendous demand for fresher, higher-quality content,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Meeting this demand is LG’s highest priority, matched only by our desire to provide the best possible viewing experience on our TV products with the webOS platform. Our close partnership with Google will go a long way toward fulfilling the high expectations of LG Smart TV owners.”

Google Play Movies will become available starting this month on LG Smart TVs in 104 countrieswith the TV service rolling out initially in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

# # #

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global top player in television, audio video systems, monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs, ULTRA HD TVs and webOS TVs. For more information, please visit http://www.LG.com/uk

Media Contacts:

LG-One

Nicole Taylor / Max Bruges

0207 413 3000

lguk@lg-one.com