55" TV Signage

55" TV Signage

55LV340C

55" TV Signage

(4)
All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

Edge LED

Brightness

400 cd/m2

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL / SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports,Game, Expert1, Expert2)

Aspect Ratio

6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

Sound mode

• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

FEATURES

Installation

USB Cloning

Management

WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, IR Out (RS-232C), Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler

INTERFACE

Side

Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot

Rear

RF In (2), AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Typ/Max

95.2W/119.8W

Energy saving (Max)

28.6W

Stand-by

0.3W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

ErP Class

A+

CABINET(UNIT : MM)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D/ Weight (w/o Packing, w/ Stand)

1,241 x 775 x 216 / 16.6kg

W x H x D / weight (w/ Packing, w/ Stand)

1,360 x 835 x 152 / 21.3kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55LV340C-ZB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.