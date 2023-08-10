32" TV Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WOL (Wake on LAN)
WOL (Wake on LAN) helps you remotely turn on TVs over the internet. Connect TVs and a PC in the same network, and send Magic Packet program to the MAC addresses of registered TVs. Then, it will wake up the TVs via LAN port.
SNMP
SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) ensures convenient network management for SI and business managers.
Hotel Mode
From channel selection to volume setting, you can control the TV settings in all the rooms with Hotel Mode. Prevent misuse by customers, set volume limits, or reset settings to default for any TV. You are in control of it all.
USB Cloning
Clone all commercial TVs with astonishing speed and ease. The USB Cloning feature allows you to simply copy the TV settings to all TVs using a USB memory device.
Welcome Screen/Video
With the capability to display repeatedly various video formats as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
Time Scheduler
Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set opening/closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule.
All Spec
-
Type
-
Direct LED
-
Brightness
-
240 cd/m2
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Analog
-
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports,Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
5W + 5W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
-
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Typ/Max
-
37.7W/53.5W
-
Energy saving (Max)
-
11.3W
-
Stand-by
-
0.3W
-
Safety
-
CB , CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
Installation
-
USB Cloning
-
Management
-
WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler
-
Side
-
Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Rear
-
RF In (2), AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out
-
Vesa
-
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / weight (w/ Packing, w/ Stand)
-
812 x 510 x 142 / 6.1kg
-
W x H x D/ Weight (w/o Packing, w/ Stand)
-
739 x 472 x 168 / 4.9kg
