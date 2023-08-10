49" TV Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WOL (Wake on LAN)
SNMP
Hotel Mode
USB Cloning
Welcome Screen/Video
Time Scheduler
All Spec
-
Brightness
-
400 cd/m2
-
Type
-
Direct LED
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Analog
-
PAL / SECAM
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
-
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Installation
-
USB Cloning
-
Management
-
WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Energy saving (Max)
-
22.3W
-
Typ/Max
-
74.2W/98.1W
-
Stand-by
-
0.3W
-
Side
-
Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Rear
-
RF In (2), AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D/ Weight (w/o Packing, w/ Stand)
-
1,107 x 701 x 235 / 11.42kg
-
W x H x D / weight (w/ Packing, w/ Stand)
-
1,193 x 770 x 158 / 13.5kg
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
Safety
-
CB , CU TR
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.