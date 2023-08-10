About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23" 250 nits FHD Standard Signage

Specs

Support

Resource

23" 250 nits FHD Standard Signage

23SE3TE-B

23" 250 nits FHD Standard Signage

(1)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

23"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

250

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, RGB, USB (UP, for Touch)

External Control

Headphone Out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

22.9 mm (T), 23.8 mm (B), 21.5 mm (L/R)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

555 × 335 × 53 mm

Weight (Head)

3.9 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

631 × 120 × 412 mm

Packed Weight

5.2 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

75 × 75 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

10°C to 35°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Adapter

Power Switch

Touch Type

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

25 W

Max.

30 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

ACCESSORY

Basic

Adpater, USB Cable, RGB Cable, Easy Setup Guide, Warranty Card, Product Fiche, Regulatory

TOUCH

Touch type

P-Cap (Ag Metal Mesh)

Interface

USB (UP)

Operating Systme Support

Windows 8, Windows 10

Multi touch point

Max 10 Points

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(23SE3TE-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(23SE3TE-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(23SE3TE-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.