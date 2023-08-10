About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nits UHD Signage

Specs

Support

Resource

55" 500 nits UHD Signage

55UL3E-B

55" 500 nits UHD Signage

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), USB

Output

Audio (2), Digital Audio (Optical), Headphone

External Control

RS232C (Phone Jack Type) In, RJ45 In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width (T / B / L / R) *Off-bezel

17.4 / 22.1 / 17.4 / 17.4 mm

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,247 x 729 x 88.6 mm

Weight (Head)

13.7 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,360 x 835 x 175 mm

Packed Weight

18.5 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

125 W / 150 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60065:2014

EMC

EN 55032 : 2015, EN 55022 : 2010, EN61000-3-2 : 2014, EN61000-3-3 : 2013, EN 55035 : 2017, EN 55024 : 2010, EN 301 489-1 V2.1.1, EN 301 489-3 V2.1.1, EN 301 489-17 V3.1.1

ErP

Yes (class A)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55UL3E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.