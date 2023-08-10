55" 500 nits UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
500
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), USB
-
Output
-
Audio (2), Digital Audio (Optical), Headphone
-
External Control
-
RS232C (Phone Jack Type) In, RJ45 In
-
Bezel Width (T / B / L / R) *Off-bezel
-
17.4 / 22.1 / 17.4 / 17.4 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,247 x 729 x 88.6 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
13.7 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,360 x 835 x 175 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
18.5 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
-
125 W / 150 W
-
Safety
-
IEC 60065:2014
-
EMC
-
EN 55032 : 2015, EN 55022 : 2010, EN61000-3-2 : 2014, EN61000-3-3 : 2013, EN 55035 : 2017, EN 55024 : 2010, EN 301 489-1 V2.1.1, EN 301 489-3 V2.1.1, EN 301 489-17 V3.1.1
-
ErP
-
Yes (class A)
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.