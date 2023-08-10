About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall

Specs

Support

Resource

Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall

55LV77D-B

Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall

(1)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

700

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI, RGB, Audio, USB

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Reciever

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

2.25 mm (L/T)/1.25 mm (R/B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5 mm

Weight (Head)

23kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,337 x 828 x 239 mm

Packed Weight

30.5kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

230W

Max

290W

Smart Energy Saving

130W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign W

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote controller, Power cable, DP cable, IR receiver, RS-232C cable, Tiling guide, Screw

Optional

WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait), Frame kit (Horizontal: FK-55V10/Vertical: FK-55V20)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55LV77D-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.