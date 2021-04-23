Is an air-to-water heat pump right for your home?

• Check that you have space outside your property for an outdoor heat pump unit.

• Make sure a whole house heat calculation is done by your installer. Some or all of your existing radiators or existing pipe work may need upgrading.

• In most cases for renovations, your hot water cylinder will need to be changed to one that suits heat pumps.

• Check, do you have room for a buffet tank? A buffer tank holds at least 25liters of water (50ltr depending on the size of your heat pump unit). Some come complete inside a cylinder or some separate.

• LG Therma V can connect to existing solar panels.

The best way to use your system is to leave it on and control via your room stat or the thermostatic radiator valves. Running your heat pump constantly on a lower temperature will keep your home warm.

QUOTE FROM CUSTOMER:

“We want to do our bit when it comes to the environment and we were impressed by the performance data for the Therma V. We love the fact that we don’t have to have tankers forcing their way up our drive on a regular basis to fill the oil tank and we like to know that the impact of this system on the environment is negligible.” “We were impressed that we could sign up for the Renewable Heating Incentive payments as well of course. We get four quarterly payments every year for seven years – around £1300 a year – so over the seven years we shall almost pay for the complete installation, and with the significant savings on fuel payments we’re anticipating, compared to the fluctuating oil costs we have had for the past six years, we should literally be ‘quids in’ over that period of time!”and it will save you money.