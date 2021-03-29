Air to Water Heat Pumps – sustainability in action

With recent announcements from Government about the decarbonisation of heating in the UK, the spotlight has been on the use of proven renewable technology to provide our heating and hot water. Heat pumps have seen a huge take up in northern Europe, Scandinavia and Canada – all of which experience far worse winters and lower temperatures than we do in the UK – and seem set to grow in importance here.

One of the leading proponents of heat pump technology is the well-known and recognised brand – LG Electronics – a name best known probably for its consumer products – mobile phones, TVs and white goods, but increasingly for a wide range if HVAC products, most notably, its Therma V air to water heat pumps.

Air to Water Heat Pump (AWHP) systems – monoblocs or splits – present a variety of energy-saving options for a home’s heating and hot water system. By replacing a traditional gas, oil, or solid fuel system, an AWHP can significantly reduce carbon emissions and energy usage. These device’s absorption of natural energy from external air makes them consume less energy than conventional heating systems. And they can operate successfully at low temperatures – the LG Therma V split has 100% capacity at temperatures as low as -7°C – and it’s very rare for temperatures in the UK to go that low even for a day each year.

The terms ‘Split’ and ‘Monobloc’ refer to how the system is required to be set up in a home. A Monobloc is a bit like a combi boiler and is literally a ‘single block’ system, where the heat pump has all of its components – apart from the hot water cylinder which is installed inside the property – located inside a heat pump unit situated outside the home.

Because a monobloc does not require someone with F Gas qualifications to get involved in the use of refrigerants, they are an excellent additional string to the bow of most professional heating installers who after attending a relevant training course will be well placed to join the growing band of installers that will be required to swell the numbers of people capable of installing these excellent heating systems here in our home market.