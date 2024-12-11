We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics hosted the first-ever meeting of the Global Heat Pump Consortium in Seoul, South Korea, from September 23-26. This event marked a significant milestone in LG’s efforts to advance heat pump technologies capable of handling even the harshest climates. By partnering with top universities worldwide, LG aimed to drive innovation in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems while supporting the global push for electrification and decarbonization.
Collage of images from the 2024 LG Alumni Event, including a speaker on stage, attendees listening, a group photo, and a close-up of an event booklet.
Global Collaboration for HVAC Innovation
The consortium brought together LG’s top engineers and researchers with academic leaders from participating universities. Each regional cluster in the consortium, established in Alaska, USA, Oslo, Norway, and Harbin, China, alongside the South Korean cluster, focused on developing region-specific heat pump solutions. These international collaborations were designed to create high-performance, efficient HVAC systems for different climates.
International collaborations for HVAC innovation with research in Alaska, USA; Oslo, Norway; and Harbin, China.
On the first day of the event, LG introduced its latest heat pump technologies from its industry-leading HVAC lineup. Each regional cluster also shared updates on their current projects, showcasing research on heat pump technologies tailored to challenging climates. In addition to showcasing LG's products, the event was packed with learning opportunities, including seminars on current HVAC industry trends, market insights, and future heat pump technologies.
Networking and discussions at LG GCAHR 2024 event, featuring global participants collaborating on HVAC and heat pump innovations.
Strengthening R&D for a Sustainable Future
Through collaborations with universities known for their world-class HVAC research programs, LG enhanced its R&D capabilities. By tapping into the academic expertise from institutions in Seoul, Busan, Alaska, Oslo, and Harbin, the company made strides in developing the next generation of heat pumps. These partnerships also strengthened LG’s competitive edge in the global heating and cooling solutions market.
As demand for energy-efficient, low-carbon heat pumps continued to grow worldwide, LG was well-positioned to meet this need. The company’s commitment to delivering region-specific solutions for the North American, European, and Asian markets aligned with the global trend towards sustainability.
Conference presentation on European heat pump trends and networking dinner with professionals discussing industry insights.
Leading the HVAC Industry
LG’s HVAC business was a key part of the company’s broader strategy to innovate its B2B portfolio. With its advanced technologies, such as inverter compressors and AI-driven systems, LG became a market leader in HVAC solutions. The company also operated five Air Solution Research Labs across the globe and ran HVAC academies in 43 countries, training more than 30,000 engineers annually.
James Lee, head of LG’s Air Solution Business Unit, commented, “Through the Global Heat Pump Consortium, we aimed to lead the HVAC industry with decarbonization solutions aligned with the global electrification trend.”
LG Global Consortium for Advanced Heat pump Research 2024 event with business professionals on stage, discussing heat pump innovations.
LG Electronics’ inaugural Global Heat Pump Consortium was a significant step in advancing HVAC solutions for various climates. By partnering with top universities, LG aimed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of heat pump technologies. This initiative positioned LG to lead the industry in meeting the rising demand for low-carbon solutions, while contributing to a more sustainable future.
Heat Pump Technical Insights
LG HVAC white paper: The Future of Heating and Cooling - Heat Pumps. Featuring LG logo and heat pump outline.
